Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
Report: Castellanos Ramping Up to Rehab Assignment
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos is still suffering from an oblique injury, but is on track for a rehab assignment before the last road trip of the season.
Jake Cave joining Twins' bench Wednesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The lefty-hitting Cave will take a seat versus the Royals' southpaw. Nick Gordon will move to left field in place of Cave and hit fifth while Jermaine Palacios enters the order to play second base and bat seventh.
Dermis Garcia in Oakland dugout Thursday
Oakland Athletics first baseman Dermis Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners. Garcia will grab a seat after he went 1-for-20 with a double, two RBI, and 10 strikeouts over the last five games. Stephen Vogt will replace Garcia on first base and bat fifth.
Blake Snell, Padres send Cards to third straight shutout loss
Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Austin Nola singled home the only run in the second as the San Diego Padres beat the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on Wednesday. The Padres blanked the Cardinals for a second straight night. St. Louis took a third consecutive...
Abraham Toro absent Thursday afternoon for Mariners
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Toro started the last five games and hit .118 with a double and six scores. Ty France will cover third base and bat cleanup on Thursday afternoon. Jarred Kelenic will replace Toro in the lineup to play left field and bat sixth. Jesse Winker will be the designated hitter and No. 7 batter while Carlos Santana plays first base and bats third.
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
Vimael Machin hitting second in Oakland's Tuesday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Machin will man the hot corner after Jonah Bride was kept on the bench at home versus Seattle's right-hander Luis Castillo. numberFire's models project Machin to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Mariners desperate to avoid sweep in Oakland
Having failed to produce any late-night magic, the Seattle Mariners hope to get a jump on the American League wild-card
D-backs’ Madison Bumgarner gets rare win over Dodgers
Madison Bumgarner turned back the clock Wednesday, giving up one run on one hit over six innings as the Arizona
Eddie Rosario absent Tuesday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Robbie Grossman will replace Rosario in left field and hit eighth. Grossman has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.5 FanDuel points. Per our...
NHL Scores: Live results from the latest National Hockey League games
The NHL preseason kicks off on September 24. Check back here for NHL scores and more information throughout the 2022-23
