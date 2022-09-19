ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

(ب_ب)
So, now they aren't even able to pursue a suspect vehicle when it contains items matching those that were stolen? This new law is BS. ~"Yeah, uhhh...let's make it illegal, for police to stop people from breaking the law🥴." Freaking morons just made a law that not only increases the crime rate, but decreases our ability to stop it. They've basically legalized crime. Like the police don't already have it hard enough. There is no benefit from a law like this, unless you're a criminal. People who are innocent and have nothing to hide, are usually happy to cooperate with law enforcement. If they run, it's a pretty clear sign that they're up to something worth investigating.

ncwlife.com

Arrest expected soon in downtown car prowl, burglary

Wenatchee police have made contact with a suspect in a downtown car prowl and burglary last week and expect to make an arrest soon. The Yakima man is wanted for a car prowl at the Riverside 9 apartment complex, then a burglary at Ag Supply on Wenatchee Avenue early Thursday morning.
WENATCHEE, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Teen Facing Charges After Shooting and Crash

A 17-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash on Friday is now sitting in the Yakima Juvenile Jail facing a charge of Vehicular Homicide. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says the teen is a well known gang member in Yakima who was driving an Audi Friday night fleeing from a shooting at a downtown intersection when he crashed into a vehicle at North 3rd Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. A mother and daughter were killed in the crash. Seely says they believe the teen was traveling on Lincoln Avenue between 60 and 70 mph when he crashed happened.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima PD: Still no evidence of foul play in case of missing 4-year-old, despite social media rumors

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police Department detectives continue to investigate the disappearance of 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, but despite getting about five new tips a day, they still have no clues as to his whereabouts. According to the family, Lucian’s mother, Sandra Munguia, was at work when her husband and Lucian’s father, Juan Munguia, took their three young children to play...
YAKIMA, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
ifiberone.com

Deputies seeking help in locating missing Moses Lake couple

MOSES LAKE — Grant County deputies are asking the public for help in locating a Moses Lake couple who have been reported missing. Charles Bergman, 54, and his wife, Theresa Bergman, 53, were due back home on Sunday from the Spokane International Airport. Deputies say Theresa was last seen at the airport at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday while Charles, who had gone to pick his wife up at the airport, was last seen Sunday afternoon at his apartment on Arnold Drive. Residents of the apartments reported seeing Charles but he was alone.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Moses Lake man killed in collision with commercial vehicle

A 27-year-old Moses Lake man was killed and a passenger in his vehicle injured Tuesday afternoon after a collision with a commercial vehicle in Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Juan Garcia was pulling his 1998 Dodge Durango out of the Grant County Animal Outreach parking lot onto Randolph Road Northeast when a northbound commercial vehicle pulling a trailer struck the Durango on the driver’s side.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Ephrata police: Man arrested for rape in random attack

EPHRATA — A man is accused of raping a woman in a random attack early Sunday morning, according to Ephrata police. Emilio Bazan Jr., 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree rape, according to court records. Ephrata police responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a...
EPHRATA, WA
ncwlife.com

Four vehicles involved in wreck at S curve in Wenatchee

A driver who apparently suffered a medical issue Monday afternoon while driving northbound on South Chelan Avenue crossed into the southbound lanes and struck three vehicles, sending one person to the hospital and tying up traffic for about an hour. Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said about 12:22 p.m....
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Moses Lake man pleads to COVID-19 fund fraud

SPOKANE — A 29-year-old Moses Lake man pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding the U.S. government of almost $51,000 in pandemic loan funds. Dondre Charles Jackson entered a plea in U.S. District Court in Spokane to one count of fraudulent claims. He originally faced six charges when he was indicted in July, including four counts of wire fraud.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Burn ban to be lifted in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office is lifting the county-wide burn ban issued August 5, starting at the beginning of September 22. The decision follows agreement among local officials that multiple factors have reduced fire danger in the county. Some factors considered include the lower...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Law enforcement moves on Mexican cartel

YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently moved in on the New Generation Jalisco Cartel which law enforcement says are smuggling narcotics from Mexico into the United States. On Sept. 9, two federal search warrants were served...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

