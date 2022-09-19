Read full article on original website
(ب_ب)
2d ago
So, now they aren't even able to pursue a suspect vehicle when it contains items matching those that were stolen? This new law is BS. ~"Yeah, uhhh...let's make it illegal, for police to stop people from breaking the law🥴." Freaking morons just made a law that not only increases the crime rate, but decreases our ability to stop it. They've basically legalized crime. Like the police don't already have it hard enough. There is no benefit from a law like this, unless you're a criminal. People who are innocent and have nothing to hide, are usually happy to cooperate with law enforcement. If they run, it's a pretty clear sign that they're up to something worth investigating.
Reply
4
Related
ncwlife.com
Arrest expected soon in downtown car prowl, burglary
Wenatchee police have made contact with a suspect in a downtown car prowl and burglary last week and expect to make an arrest soon. The Yakima man is wanted for a car prowl at the Riverside 9 apartment complex, then a burglary at Ag Supply on Wenatchee Avenue early Thursday morning.
KIMA TV
Yakima Sheriff Deputies make multiple arson related arrests this weekend
YAKIMA -- This weekend, a surprising amount of arrests were made for arson and intentionally set fires - including one where investigators say a man tried to set a house on fire with his family and deputies inside. Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort says he can't even count on one...
Yakima Teen Facing Charges After Shooting and Crash
A 17-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash on Friday is now sitting in the Yakima Juvenile Jail facing a charge of Vehicular Homicide. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says the teen is a well known gang member in Yakima who was driving an Audi Friday night fleeing from a shooting at a downtown intersection when he crashed into a vehicle at North 3rd Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. A mother and daughter were killed in the crash. Seely says they believe the teen was traveling on Lincoln Avenue between 60 and 70 mph when he crashed happened.
Yakima PD: Still no evidence of foul play in case of missing 4-year-old, despite social media rumors
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police Department detectives continue to investigate the disappearance of 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, but despite getting about five new tips a day, they still have no clues as to his whereabouts. According to the family, Lucian’s mother, Sandra Munguia, was at work when her husband and Lucian’s father, Juan Munguia, took their three young children to play...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ifiberone.com
Deputies seeking help in locating missing Moses Lake couple
MOSES LAKE — Grant County deputies are asking the public for help in locating a Moses Lake couple who have been reported missing. Charles Bergman, 54, and his wife, Theresa Bergman, 53, were due back home on Sunday from the Spokane International Airport. Deputies say Theresa was last seen at the airport at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday while Charles, who had gone to pick his wife up at the airport, was last seen Sunday afternoon at his apartment on Arnold Drive. Residents of the apartments reported seeing Charles but he was alone.
ncwlife.com
Moses Lake man killed in collision with commercial vehicle
A 27-year-old Moses Lake man was killed and a passenger in his vehicle injured Tuesday afternoon after a collision with a commercial vehicle in Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Juan Garcia was pulling his 1998 Dodge Durango out of the Grant County Animal Outreach parking lot onto Randolph Road Northeast when a northbound commercial vehicle pulling a trailer struck the Durango on the driver’s side.
ifiberone.com
Two suspected of felony burglary in Soap Lake arrested in Moses Lake after two-hour standoff
MOSES LAKE - Deputies say two suspected burglars were taken into custody Monday night after burglarizing a home in Soap Lake in the early afternoon. Grant County Sheriff’s officials say 36-year-old Michael Rocha of Warden and 43-year-old Eliazar Ramos of Moses Lake burglarized a home in the 20000 block of B.5 NE in Soap Lake.
ifiberone.com
Local man dies after paragliding crash in Entiat in August; family asks community for help in finding helmet camera
ENTIAT - The family of a paraglider who died after crashing in Entiat in August are asking for the community's help in finding his helmet camera that became detached upon impact. According to the man's uncle, Mark Howson of Toronto, Canada, the accident occurred on August 26, 2022. Howson says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata police: Man arrested for rape in random attack
EPHRATA — A man is accused of raping a woman in a random attack early Sunday morning, according to Ephrata police. Emilio Bazan Jr., 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree rape, according to court records. Ephrata police responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a...
ncwlife.com
Four vehicles involved in wreck at S curve in Wenatchee
A driver who apparently suffered a medical issue Monday afternoon while driving northbound on South Chelan Avenue crossed into the southbound lanes and struck three vehicles, sending one person to the hospital and tying up traffic for about an hour. Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said about 12:22 p.m....
ncwlife.com
Moses Lake man pleads to COVID-19 fund fraud
SPOKANE — A 29-year-old Moses Lake man pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding the U.S. government of almost $51,000 in pandemic loan funds. Dondre Charles Jackson entered a plea in U.S. District Court in Spokane to one count of fraudulent claims. He originally faced six charges when he was indicted in July, including four counts of wire fraud.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Divers search Yakima waterways, but no sign of missing 4-year-old
YAKIMA – More than 500 people have searched for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia by this time last week; searchers included law enforcement, search and rescue and community volunteers. But there are no new clues as to where the Yakima boy may be and now those search parties have dwindled; just a small number of volunteers and family members remain. Family...
Yakima bar patron fatally shot man out of self-defense, release by police
YAKIMA, Wash. — Hours after fatally shooting a 26-year-old man outside of a bar, the subject was released as Yakima police investigators found substantial evidence to suggest he acted out of self-defense. According to a release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched to a bar on...
nbcrightnow.com
Burn ban to be lifted in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office is lifting the county-wide burn ban issued August 5, starting at the beginning of September 22. The decision follows agreement among local officials that multiple factors have reduced fire danger in the county. Some factors considered include the lower...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Assistant Chief Erik Hampton Graduates From FBI National Academy
East Wenatchee Assistant Chief Erik Hampton recently graduated from the FBI National Academy. For the last 87 years, Hampton is the first East Wenatchee employee to attend the academy based in Quantico, Virginia. Hampton joined the East Wenatchee Police Department last year after serving over two decades with the Yakima...
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
ifiberone.com
Tentative timeframe for opening of MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake announced
MOSES LAKE - The developer responsible for the project to build the commercial building that will house MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake is seemingly confident about the anticipated opening timeframe. On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News conversed with Chris Waddle, owner of Hogback Development out of Yakima. Waddle says...
nbcrightnow.com
17 year old missing since Saturday found
Alexandra, the 17 year old missing since Saturday in Yakima has been found. According to Yakima Police she is home safe.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Law enforcement moves on Mexican cartel
YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently moved in on the New Generation Jalisco Cartel which law enforcement says are smuggling narcotics from Mexico into the United States. On Sept. 9, two federal search warrants were served...
Comments / 1