Prairieville, LA

WWL-TV

Jefferson Parish seafood restaurant to reopen after fixing Ida damage

HARAHAN, La. — In Harahan, the Kelly family is reopening Charles Seafood after a year of renovations. Shawn Kelly, one of the owners said the roof was so damaged by Hurricane Ida that much of the inside had to be replaced as well. Shawn and his wife Patti faced challenges trying to rebuild amid supply chain issues and battles with insurance companies.
HARAHAN, LA
postsouth.com

Iberville 4-H accepting orders for sweet potato, pecan fundraiser

A fall tradition continues when the Iberville 4-H holds its annual Sweet Potato & Pecan Fundraiser, which is accepting orders for the various packages. Orders will be available for pickup Nov. 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 4-H Office on 25250 C.M. “Mike” Zito Lane in Plaquemine.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LOUISIANA STATE
Local
Louisiana Business
Prairieville, LA
Business
City
Prairieville, LA
theadvocate.com

Highland Road office building sold for $3.67 million

A Highland Road office building that is the home of an international pipe company has been sold for $3.67 million. Pink Ribbon Realty LLC of Baton Rouge bought the building at 18444 Highland in a deal that closed Friday, said Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate. The seller was McGehee Properties LLC of Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Foodies finding more diverse options

From expanding cuisine choices to how we ‘dine out,’ there are some major shifts in the Baton Rouge dining market. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than...
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Butcher Shop#The Butcher#Sausages#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Airline Highway#Gilla Brewing Company#Meatatory
Baton Rouge Business Report

Essay: Baton Rouge needs a new, stronger brand

For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from Covalent Logic founder Stafford Wood, about rebranding Baton Rouge:. When a company comes to me and says...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Overnight electrical fire leaves Baton Rouge home total loss

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wells Street home is a total loss after an overnight electrical fire in the attic. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said two of the home’s residents called 911 around 2 a.m. Thursday after noticing smoke in the living room while cooking. The fire was discovered by firefighters on the roof.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

See which Baton Rouge brands have made it big nationally

From Raising Cane’s to Marucci Sports to Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Greater Baton Rouge is home to more than a dozen companies with national acclaim. All were launched right here by local entrepreneurs who built their companies strategically and have managed to gain recognition for their enterprises far away from Baton Rouge’s levees and live oak trees.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs

PitStop Car Wash is taking over the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full rebranding marked by an official ribbon-cutting Sept. 2. District Manager Heath Starns and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber. The Ollie’s brand...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

The Circus Is Coming To Town

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
KENNER, LA
wbrz.com

Homeowner wants answers after yard starts sinking

PORT ALLEN - A man says his property is sinking and he's having trouble flushing his toilet. Edwin Harris thinks the problem might be sewer-related and is searching for answers. He says his issues started about a year ago when he saw a company flush water through the storm drain...
PORT ALLEN, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Tiger Stadium adds new Creole, Cajun options to vending lineup

The LSU faithful may have noticed that concessions look a lot different this year in Tiger Stadium, with an expanded group of local caterers and vendors. Simple Joe Cafe, Queen Eats & Royal Treats, Tre’s Street Kitchen, The Shed BBQ and T-Beaux’s Creole Cafe are among several newcomers, adding new Cajun and Creole options to Death Valley’s chain vendors.
BATON ROUGE, LA

