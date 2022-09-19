Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Select / Non-Select Appeal Handed Out and Restructuring Of PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLABaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
Lakeside Shopping Center adds two new tenants, sees expansions despite tough mall market
Lakeside Shopping Center is adding a new retailer and restaurant while another longtime tenant expands to a freestanding store on the property, the latest changes at the Metairie mall that's held up better than many other shopping centers. Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry is completing construction on a new 8,800-square-foot location...
WWL-TV
Jefferson Parish seafood restaurant to reopen after fixing Ida damage
HARAHAN, La. — In Harahan, the Kelly family is reopening Charles Seafood after a year of renovations. Shawn Kelly, one of the owners said the roof was so damaged by Hurricane Ida that much of the inside had to be replaced as well. Shawn and his wife Patti faced challenges trying to rebuild amid supply chain issues and battles with insurance companies.
postsouth.com
Iberville 4-H accepting orders for sweet potato, pecan fundraiser
A fall tradition continues when the Iberville 4-H holds its annual Sweet Potato & Pecan Fundraiser, which is accepting orders for the various packages. Orders will be available for pickup Nov. 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 4-H Office on 25250 C.M. “Mike” Zito Lane in Plaquemine.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
theadvocate.com
Highland Road office building sold for $3.67 million
A Highland Road office building that is the home of an international pipe company has been sold for $3.67 million. Pink Ribbon Realty LLC of Baton Rouge bought the building at 18444 Highland in a deal that closed Friday, said Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate. The seller was McGehee Properties LLC of Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
Need a booster seat for your child? Get one for free this Saturday in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, the Denham Springs Police Department is encouraging drivers to make sure their little ones are buckled in safely while traveling along Louisiana’s highways and roads. The police department took to social media Tuesday (September 20) in honor of Child Passenger Safety...
theadvocate.com
How to get clothes cleaner and HE washers smelling better: Less is more
It’s Monday in South Louisiana and red beans and rice are on the menu of many area restaurants. Why? Because it’s tradition, the day when women usually did the wash while red beans and Sunday’s leftover ham simmered on the stove all day. Thanks to today’s pressure...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Foodies finding more diverse options
From expanding cuisine choices to how we ‘dine out,’ there are some major shifts in the Baton Rouge dining market. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than...
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Louisiana
If you're looking for a delicious chicken meal, look no further than Chick-fil-A. The popular restaurant chain just opened a new location in Houma, Louisiana, and it's sure to be a hit with locals and tourists alike.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Essay: Baton Rouge needs a new, stronger brand
For Business Report’s 40th anniversary edition, we asked nine community leaders and young professionals how Baton Rouge can fulfill its potential as an economically thriving midsized city. Below is an excerpt from Covalent Logic founder Stafford Wood, about rebranding Baton Rouge:. When a company comes to me and says...
brproud.com
Overnight electrical fire leaves Baton Rouge home total loss
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wells Street home is a total loss after an overnight electrical fire in the attic. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said two of the home’s residents called 911 around 2 a.m. Thursday after noticing smoke in the living room while cooking. The fire was discovered by firefighters on the roof.
Baton Rouge Business Report
See which Baton Rouge brands have made it big nationally
From Raising Cane’s to Marucci Sports to Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Greater Baton Rouge is home to more than a dozen companies with national acclaim. All were launched right here by local entrepreneurs who built their companies strategically and have managed to gain recognition for their enterprises far away from Baton Rouge’s levees and live oak trees.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
theadvocate.com
PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs
PitStop Car Wash is taking over the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full rebranding marked by an official ribbon-cutting Sept. 2. District Manager Heath Starns and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber. The Ollie’s brand...
thelouisianaweekend.com
The Circus Is Coming To Town
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
brproud.com
Nuns train therapy dog to bring comfort and joy to Catholic elementary school in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One Facebook post brought attention to a handful of nuns playing at recess with students at Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge. That post highlighted a good time being had by members of the Mercedarian Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament. Sister Ashley...
brproud.com
2 Louisiana restaurants made New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants from Puerto Rico to Portland, Maine have been named among the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
wbrz.com
Homeowner wants answers after yard starts sinking
PORT ALLEN - A man says his property is sinking and he's having trouble flushing his toilet. Edwin Harris thinks the problem might be sewer-related and is searching for answers. He says his issues started about a year ago when he saw a company flush water through the storm drain...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Tiger Stadium adds new Creole, Cajun options to vending lineup
The LSU faithful may have noticed that concessions look a lot different this year in Tiger Stadium, with an expanded group of local caterers and vendors. Simple Joe Cafe, Queen Eats & Royal Treats, Tre’s Street Kitchen, The Shed BBQ and T-Beaux’s Creole Cafe are among several newcomers, adding new Cajun and Creole options to Death Valley’s chain vendors.
wbrz.com
Sewage overflowing in Denham Springs neighborhood; generator helping for now
DENHAM SPRINGS - A pump station in a Livingston Parish neighborhood has been broken for weeks. At times, sewage overflows out of a manhole. Aaron Everett lives near that manhole and contacted 2 On Your Side about his concerns. "The smell is God-awful," Everett said. "I've seen toilet paper coming...
