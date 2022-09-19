ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Man Charged After Threatening To Kill US Senator Over Voicemail

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man who is accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator, according to FOX News .

The accused man is 35-year-old Brendon Daugherty . He allegedly left two threatening voicemails to a senator outside of Minnesota on June 11, according to court documents obtained by FOX 9 Minneapolis. When FBI agents spoke with Daugherty at his Coon Rapids home on September 2, he told agents he made the calls because the senator was "doing a bunch of stupid (expletive) with gun control," and that he wants politicians to "feel a little bit pressured," according to the Star Tribune .

The first message reportedly said, "You and the Republican Party should be proud that you’re pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice [expletive] day; can’t wait to kill ya."

"I also just wanted to note, thank God the Republican Party is against gun control laws because it would keep guns out of the hands of a person that was disabled and volatile like I am, but you guys are totally against that. So I may actually get to carry out my nefarious goals," the second voicemail said, according to court documents.

Daugherty is currently being held in the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River and has been charged with threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is due in court Tuesday.

Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Minneapolis, MN
