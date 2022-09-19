Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Tiny Chihuahua's Response to Realizing She's Going on an Adventure Is Just Precious
There are perks to having dogs of every size, but owners of teacup pups tend to love how easy is it to travel with them. Luckily, some of those dogs love traveling, too! Just take a look at @pennythebluechi, an adorable little lady who cannot wait to accompany her parents on their latest adventure. By the looks of the video, they look just as happy to have her along!
Pet of the week: Meet Tony, the dancing dog who never misses a beat
Get on your dancing shoes and prepare to wag your tail with Tony the dancing dog. This adorable pooch has gone viral for her unique dance moves, accompanied by her owner, who is a musician and she is always excited to show fans and followers some joyful moments.This...
pethelpful.com
Rescue Dog Sweetly Cuddles Up to His Favorite Little Girl in Heartwarming Video
Have you ever noticed that rescue animals tend to give the most love? Even after being abandoned and left in shelters for who knows how long, they still know how to share kindness. That's especially true when they are adopted and brought into a loving home. They're so thankful. They're huge cuddle bugs. And oftentimes, they're attached to your hip. It's the sweetest thing to see.
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat Casually Walking Home With 'His Buddy' Totally Made Our Day
When we were kids, we always loved having a best friend who lived in the same neighborhood as us. Any time we were bored or wanted to get into some mischief, we knew our neighborhood bestie is the first one we would turn to. Outdoor cats seem to have a similar mindset, as seen with one neighborhood duo in Norway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Dog's Annoyed Reaction to Being Forced to Leave Her Grandparents' House Is Priceless
When we were kids, visits to our grandma and grandpa's house are always the best. It would be a full day of fun, and we were finally free from the nagging of our parents for a couple hours. Apparently, dogs feel the same way about spending the day at their grandparents' house, and one Golden Retriever is proving it.
Baby Shower Turns Stormy After Mom-to-Be Tells Baby Shower Guests to Leave if They Didn’t Bring Gifts
A pregnant woman shook the room at her baby shower after she asked the guests to leave if they didn’t buy a gift. Now in a clip of the daring moment, the pregnant woman is asking, “Was I wrong?”. With the help of the DJ, baby shower festivities...
ohmymag.co.uk
This dog whose ears were cropped in 'sickening and horrendous' way was abandoned while pregnant
Have you ever met a pup that adores ice cream? Meet Madge, a chunky dog mama who has been through a lot in life but never lost faith in people. But she spent way too much time in the rescue. She is now desperate to find a family that will love her, the chunky lady she is, and give her plenty of treats, preferably ice-cream.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Who's a 'Golden Retriever-Husky Mix' Is Too Cute To Be True
Purebred dogs might get all the hype, especially at dog shows, but more and more mixed breeds are gaining popularity. Poodle mixes--like Cockapoos, Goldendoodles, and Aussiedoodles--are especially well known (and unfortunately are often taken advantage of by irresponsible breeders), but rarer mixes are entering the spotlight, too. One TikTok video...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
She tattooed half her face and you'd never know it. Her skills are just that good.
This incredible medical tattoo technology is giving renewed hope to burn victims.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
'That's very rude!' Hilarious moment a two-year-old girl tells off her mother after she found her nursery drawing in the recycling bin
This is the adorable moment a two-year-old girl gave her mother a telling off after finding one of her drawings in the bin. Lily Casey, from Suffolk, confronted her mother after finding her precious drawing in the recycling bin, something that all parents can relate to when mountains of hand drawn 'masterpieces' pile up around the house.
KIDS・
Slate
My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's tears as this abandoned pup with drooping ear only had one viewing in past 12 months
Handsome pup Mason has been through the heartbreak of being abandoned by his family but managed to maintain his soul-warming nature. He is so loved by everyone in the shelter, yet he doesn’t have much luck with finding a new home. The rescue issued an urgent appeal, in a bid to find happiness for this ‘lonely heart’ pooch.
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week
The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
Doorbell Camera Capturing Man's Final Selfie With Beloved Dog Breaks Hearts
"This video will be cherished forever," said the dog's owner of the precious footage.
My son’s asked to move back home saying he can’t sleep because of his newborn but I’m stunned & my husband is fuming
ANY parent will know the struggle of having a newborn that just won’t sleep through the night. One man has come up with a solution to this problem, one that has shocked his parents and left his family divided that is. Taking to Mumsnet, a grandma has posted that...
AdWeek
St. Louis Anchor Caught in Expletive Filled Off-Air Rant Calling Co-Host ‘Stupid’ and a ‘Bad Mom’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KTVI anchor Vic Faust was caught in an off-air rant insulting and making sexist remarks to his radio co-host last week. The...
Woman Refusing to Return Wedding Dress Found in Hoarder House Applauded
"There's a reason this family didn't want to clean it out themselves," one person wrote. "You took it on and now you get to enjoy the treasures you found."
Comments / 2