The Ellensburg United Methodist Church will celebrate 150 years of Methodism in Ellensburg this weekend, according to a news release from the church. Methodists have been in ministry in Ellensburg since before Washington was a state. Within a year of the city of Ellensburg’s 1871 founding, Methodists in the area had set the cornerstone of their first church building just across the street from where the congregation worships 150 years later. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the congregation welcoming and affirming LGBTQIA+ people. The congregation is celebrating with a special service and ice cream social on Sunday, Sept. 25. Bishop Elaine Stanovsky and District Superintendent Daniel Miranda will come to town to join the festivities. Former pastors are sending video greetings.

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO