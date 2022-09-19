Read full article on original website
Moses Lake man pleads to COVID-19 fund fraud
SPOKANE — A 29-year-old Moses Lake man pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding the U.S. government of almost $51,000 in pandemic loan funds. Dondre Charles Jackson entered a plea in U.S. District Court in Spokane to one count of fraudulent claims. He originally faced six charges when he was indicted in July, including four counts of wire fraud.
Mystery of missing Moses Lake couple continues
Despite extensive searching by family, friends and law enforcement, a Moses Lake couple who went missing Sunday still have not been located. Theresa Bergman, 53, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport at 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Her husband, Charles Bergman, 54, had gone from Moses Lake to pick her up.
Arrest expected soon in downtown car prowl, burglary
Wenatchee police have made contact with a suspect in a downtown car prowl and burglary last week and expect to make an arrest soon. The Yakima man is wanted for a car prowl at the Riverside 9 apartment complex, then a burglary at Ag Supply on Wenatchee Avenue early Thursday morning.
Moses Lake man killed in collision with commercial vehicle
A 27-year-old Moses Lake man was killed and a passenger in his vehicle injured Tuesday afternoon after a collision with a commercial vehicle in Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Juan Garcia was pulling his 1998 Dodge Durango out of the Grant County Animal Outreach parking lot onto Randolph Road Northeast when a northbound commercial vehicle pulling a trailer struck the Durango on the driver’s side.
Four vehicles involved in wreck at S curve in Wenatchee
A driver who apparently suffered a medical issue Monday afternoon while driving northbound on South Chelan Avenue crossed into the southbound lanes and struck three vehicles, sending one person to the hospital and tying up traffic for about an hour. Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said about 12:22 p.m....
Chelan County commissioner holding community meeting next week
Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering will hold a community meeting in Chelan Sept. 29 to discuss a wide range of county topics. The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Chelan Fire & Rescue community room on Wapato Avenue. Gering will be joined by Chelan County Sheriff...
WDFW plans October prescribed burn in Chelan County
Just as fire season will be winding down, the state plans an October prescribed burn in Chelan County. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said, if conditions allow, they’ll be burning about 500 acres in the Colockum Wildlife Area about 20 miles southeast of Wenatchee. “Prescribed fires are...
Crews hope to have U.S. Highway 2 reopened Monday
If all goes as planned the state will be reopening U.S. Highway 2 on Monday, more than two weeks after the cross-state route was closed by the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish. The Washington State Department of Transportation said Wednesday that it remains uncertain what time Monday the pass...
NCWLIFE Evening News September 21st, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A decision could come as soon as today on when to reopen U.S. Highway 2. The Stevens Pass cross-state route has been closed since September 10th by the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish and Pangborn Memorial Airport is advising travelers of upcoming runway closures that will halt nighttime departures and arrivals and close air travel completely for three days in November.
Chelan-Douglas health board votes down second initiative by vaccine-decrying member
EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Board of Health turned down a proposal Monday to review consent forms and other material offered to COVID vaccine recipients, dealing a second defeat to a boardmember who's consistently alleged that the widely distributed inoculations are unsafe. Bill Sullivan asked the board to create...
Decision could come today on reopening of U.S. Highway 2
A decision could come as soon as today on when to reopen U.S. Highway 2. The Stevens Pass cross-state route has been closed since Sept. 10 by the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish. Crews continue to work on removing damaged trees and debris left along the roadway by the...
West Valley trips Wenatchee in overtime 2-1
We broadcast a very exciting girls soccer match here on the NCWLIFE Channel last night as Wenatchee hosted West Valley…. The Panther’s Piper Davidson gave Wenatchee a 1-nil lead at the half, which looked like it would hold up until West Valley scored in the closing seconds to send it into overtime. That’s where the Rams came up with the winning tally.
Movie in the Park appears to be a go for Saturday
After being postponed earlier this month because of hazardous air conditions, everything appears to be a go this weekend for Wenatchee’s Movie in the Park. The showing of The Lego Movie at the Foothills Middle School field is free and begins at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. T. here also will...
Ellensburg Methodists celebrate 150-year anniversary
The Ellensburg United Methodist Church will celebrate 150 years of Methodism in Ellensburg this weekend, according to a news release from the church. Methodists have been in ministry in Ellensburg since before Washington was a state. Within a year of the city of Ellensburg’s 1871 founding, Methodists in the area had set the cornerstone of their first church building just across the street from where the congregation worships 150 years later. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the congregation welcoming and affirming LGBTQIA+ people. The congregation is celebrating with a special service and ice cream social on Sunday, Sept. 25. Bishop Elaine Stanovsky and District Superintendent Daniel Miranda will come to town to join the festivities. Former pastors are sending video greetings.
Linda Haglund will step down as head of Wenatchee Downtown Association
A major figure in Wenatchee’s economic development is stepping aside. Linda Haglund, executive director of the Wenatchee Downtown Association, announced this month she’ll leave that office at the end of February. The WDA aims to help small businesses flourish in Wenatchee’s downtown core. It’s time to turn...
