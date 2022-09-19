Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Franken says woman who raised assault allegations against him is free to 'speak out'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken said his former campaign staffer accusing him of assault is free to tell her side of the story. In a statement released Wednesday, Franken for Iowa campaign manager Julie Stauch wrote:. “No agreement exists that prevents any employee...
‘Unfounded’: Police determination after Franken staffer accused candidate of kissing her
Fifty days before the November election, The Iowa Field Report-- a conservative blog-- first published an incident that showed that Des Moines police dismissed as "unfounded" a claim by a former staffer for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken that he kissed her outside a Des Moines bar.
thesource.com
The SOURCE Law Review: Iowa Teen Sentenced To Pay Rapist’s Family $150,000
A teenage human trafficking victim initially charged with first-degree murder after stabbing her accused rapist to death was sentenced Tuesday in an Iowa court to five years of closely supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family. What are the details of the case?. Pieper...
weareiowa.com
Officer Eugene Goodman testifies at trial of Iowa man who led crowd that chased him up US Capitol stairs
WASHINGTON — A U.S. Capitol Police officer who led pro-Trump rioters away from where lawmakers were being evacuated testified Wednesday at the trial of an Iowa man who was at the front of the mob on Jan. 6. Officer Eugene Goodman was called to the witness stand Wednesday afternoon...
$12,000 stolen by Des Moines school PTO treasurer, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a Des Moines elementary school’s parent teacher organization. Christina Jasmer, 41, was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit card over $10,000. Court documents filed […]
KCCI.com
Police identify suspect in Court Avenue stabbing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified a suspect in astabbing investigation on Court Avenue. The incident happened on Sept. 9. Teathloach Bilim, 24, has numerous active felony warrants, including drug and firearms charges. If you have any information on this person's identity, please call police at...
KCRG.com
Assault allegations raised against candidate Mike Franken; Des Moines Police close case as “unfounded”
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Back in April 2022, a police report was filed alleging that U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken made “inappropriate” contact with a former campaign worker. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken’s campaign until she says she was fired at the end of February. She filed...
KCCI.com
Mail carrier robbed in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several metro police departments are now investigating after a mail carrier was robbed in Des Moines around 2:15 p.m. Monday near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue. No arrests have been made yet. The letter carrier was not hurt. If you have any information, contact...
theperrynews.com
Injured Adel man arrested on numerous warrants Tuesday
An Adel man was arrested Tuesday night on Dallas County warrants in connection with incidents occurring between Sept. 6 and Sept. 18 in which he allegedly assaulted an Adel woman and committed numerous other crimes. Justin Paul Atkins, 32, of 412 S. 12th St., Adel, was charged with interference with...
Increases in panhandlers, pedestrian involved accidents could be linked
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just last week at the Des Moines City Council meeting, a business owner aired out her concerns with the homeless population in the metro. The Des Moines Police Department said the amount of calls its received this year for panhandlers has gone through the roof. “Based on the feedback that we […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines plastic surgeon settles allegations of false billing
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines plastic surgeon has now settled allegations of inappropriate billing and false claims. The Department of Justice said from 2013 to 2020, Dr. Ronald Bergman submitted multiple inappropriate claims for payment. The government reports that Bergman wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services...
KCCI.com
Party promoter speaks out after X-rated video inside Shag's goes viral
DES MOINES, Iowa — A video taken from inside Shag's nightclub on Court Avenue appears to show women partially naked, engaging in sexual acts. KCCI can't show the video because it's too explicit for TV, but for the first time, we're hearing from someone who was there that night.
KCCI.com
Urbandale student apprehended after bringing weapon on school grounds
URBANDALE, Iowa — A student at Urbandale High School brought an unloaded gun on school grounds on Tuesday. Law enforcement was able to confiscate the handgun and apprehend the student. Urbandale Community School District released a statement saying that "the student involved did not make threats toward any students...
Des Moines businesses awarded $75K in human rights discrimination settlement
DES MOINES, Iowa — Four businesses in Des Moines now have more money in their bank accounts, courtesy of the Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission. That money comes from a settlement the city reached with an unnamed retail store accused of discriminatory practices against people with natural or textured hair.
KCRG.com
Officials warn of potential election fraud scheme in Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office are reported that several citizens have received phone calls originating out of New York regarding the upcoming November 8th election. Officials say the caller begins to ask multiple questions about the election...
Des Moines councilperson Indira Sheumaker pays panhandling fine
A $95 ticket issued to someone panhandling in Des Moines was paid by donations raised by Councilperson Indira Sheumaker, she tweeted Sunday.At least four people donated via Venmo, online records show.State of play: Sheumaker's announcement follows a meeting last week in which multiple DSM business owners asked for help in dealing with problems associated with people experiencing homelessness.The ticket was issued near the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road under an ordinance intended to protect pedestrian safety, DSM Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Monday.Axios requested a copy of the citation but details about the incident have not been made available.Of note: Sheumaker didn't say how much money was collected but said the goal was exceeded.Additional proceeds will be transferred to cash and handed out to others asking for help, she wrote.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Young Adult Sentenced to Probation for January Incident
A Jefferson teen was recently sentenced to probation for a January incident. According to court documents, 18-year-old Harvick Beals pled guilty to a Class D Felony for possession with intent to deliver under 50 kilograms of marijuana. As per the plea agreement, Beals received a deferred judgment from District Court Judge Joseph McCarville and was given two years of informal probation with Boone and Greene County Probation Services.
Former Campaign Manager Makes Claim Against US Senate Candidate
(Des Moines, IA) — A former campaign aide to US Senate candidate Mike Franken asked Des Moines Police to investigate after she says Franken kissed her without her consent. Franken says it never happened. Kimberley Strope-Boggus made the claim when she was the manager of Franken’s campaign two years ago. She was working as an aide on his current campaign before being fired in late February. Strope-Boggus told police she and Franken met for a drink at a Des Moines bar in mid-March and, according to Strope-Boggus, Franken offered her a new campaign job. Strope-Boggus told police that as the two walked to their cars, Franken kissed her on the mouth. Des Moines Police and an assistant Polk County Attorney determined the allegation of an assault was unfounded. The Gazette reports that during a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Franken said the incident Boggus described to police never happened.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adel Police Asking for Public’s Help in Locating a Wanted Suspect
The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted suspect. Police Chief Gordy Shepard tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are looking for 32-year-old Justin Paul Atkins of Adel. Shepard says Atkins faces several charges from an alleged domestic incident from September 7th, including two aggravated misdemeanors for stalking and first degree harassment, four serious misdemeanors for domestic abuse with injuries, false imprisonment, fourth degree criminal mischief and trespass with damages over $300, along with three simple misdemeanors for criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of emergency communications.
Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change
An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
