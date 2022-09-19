ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$12,000 stolen by Des Moines school PTO treasurer, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a Des Moines elementary school’s parent teacher organization. Christina Jasmer, 41, was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit card over $10,000. Court documents filed […]
Police identify suspect in Court Avenue stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified a suspect in astabbing investigation on Court Avenue. The incident happened on Sept. 9. Teathloach Bilim, 24, has numerous active felony warrants, including drug and firearms charges. If you have any information on this person's identity, please call police at...
Mail carrier robbed in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several metro police departments are now investigating after a mail carrier was robbed in Des Moines around 2:15 p.m. Monday near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue. No arrests have been made yet. The letter carrier was not hurt. If you have any information, contact...
theperrynews.com

Injured Adel man arrested on numerous warrants Tuesday

An Adel man was arrested Tuesday night on Dallas County warrants in connection with incidents occurring between Sept. 6 and Sept. 18 in which he allegedly assaulted an Adel woman and committed numerous other crimes. Justin Paul Atkins, 32, of 412 S. 12th St., Adel, was charged with interference with...
KCCI.com

Des Moines plastic surgeon settles allegations of false billing

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines plastic surgeon has now settled allegations of inappropriate billing and false claims. The Department of Justice said from 2013 to 2020, Dr. Ronald Bergman submitted multiple inappropriate claims for payment. The government reports that Bergman wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services...
KCCI.com

Urbandale student apprehended after bringing weapon on school grounds

URBANDALE, Iowa — A student at Urbandale High School brought an unloaded gun on school grounds on Tuesday. Law enforcement was able to confiscate the handgun and apprehend the student. Urbandale Community School District released a statement saying that "the student involved did not make threats toward any students...
KCRG.com

Officials warn of potential election fraud scheme in Mahaska County

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office are reported that several citizens have received phone calls originating out of New York regarding the upcoming November 8th election. Officials say the caller begins to ask multiple questions about the election...
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines councilperson Indira Sheumaker pays panhandling fine

A $95 ticket issued to someone panhandling in Des Moines was paid by donations raised by Councilperson Indira Sheumaker, she tweeted Sunday.At least four people donated via Venmo, online records show.State of play: Sheumaker's announcement follows a meeting last week in which multiple DSM business owners asked for help in dealing with problems associated with people experiencing homelessness.The ticket was issued near the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road under an ordinance intended to protect pedestrian safety, DSM Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Monday.Axios requested a copy of the citation but details about the incident have not been made available.Of note: Sheumaker didn't say how much money was collected but said the goal was exceeded.Additional proceeds will be transferred to cash and handed out to others asking for help, she wrote.
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Young Adult Sentenced to Probation for January Incident

A Jefferson teen was recently sentenced to probation for a January incident. According to court documents, 18-year-old Harvick Beals pled guilty to a Class D Felony for possession with intent to deliver under 50 kilograms of marijuana. As per the plea agreement, Beals received a deferred judgment from District Court Judge Joseph McCarville and was given two years of informal probation with Boone and Greene County Probation Services.
Western Iowa Today

Former Campaign Manager Makes Claim Against US Senate Candidate

(Des Moines, IA) — A former campaign aide to US Senate candidate Mike Franken asked Des Moines Police to investigate after she says Franken kissed her without her consent. Franken says it never happened. Kimberley Strope-Boggus made the claim when she was the manager of Franken’s campaign two years ago. She was working as an aide on his current campaign before being fired in late February. Strope-Boggus told police she and Franken met for a drink at a Des Moines bar in mid-March and, according to Strope-Boggus, Franken offered her a new campaign job. Strope-Boggus told police that as the two walked to their cars, Franken kissed her on the mouth. Des Moines Police and an assistant Polk County Attorney determined the allegation of an assault was unfounded. The Gazette reports that during a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Franken said the incident Boggus described to police never happened.
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Police Asking for Public’s Help in Locating a Wanted Suspect

The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted suspect. Police Chief Gordy Shepard tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are looking for 32-year-old Justin Paul Atkins of Adel. Shepard says Atkins faces several charges from an alleged domestic incident from September 7th, including two aggravated misdemeanors for stalking and first degree harassment, four serious misdemeanors for domestic abuse with injuries, false imprisonment, fourth degree criminal mischief and trespass with damages over $300, along with three simple misdemeanors for criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of emergency communications.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change

An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
