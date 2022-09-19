ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Presidents Cup gala: WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow | Rogers Report

Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week. Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Napa, CA
Sports
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Sports
golfmagic.com

Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision

Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
GOLF
Golf.com

Quail Hollow Club membership price: What it reportedly costs to join the exclusive club

If you are a golf fan, Quail Hollow should be no stranger. Established in 1959, the prestigious Charlotte, N.C., club hosted the Kemper Open and the senior tour’s PaineWebber Invitational, and most recently it’s been home to the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2017 it hosted its first major (the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas), and this week it’s the site of the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Unle
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf

Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
GOLF
Golf.com

Why Presidents Cup fans passed on the best seats in the house￼

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup Opening Ceremony didn’t begin until shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, but the real competition started hours earlier. The battle to win a seat in the opening-hole amphitheater at Quail Hollow was in full force by the time the sun first peeked over the treetops. The line of fans ran well past the cordoned-off area set up by the PGA Tour. In fact, it ran all the way back to the practice range, some 500 yards away.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter

Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rules Guy: What do you do when your ball lands on a golf cart that drives away?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Last night, I was playing with a buddy. He hit into the green, but the group ahead hadn’t quite pulled away yet. His approach was heading toward them, and we yelled fore. The ball hit the cart path and seemingly disappeared. Turned out, it had banked off a tree and landed atop their cart before they’d driven off to the next tee box, which was where we discovered this fact. Where does my friend drop the ball? —Don Walter, Kalispell, MT.
GOLF
Golf.com

Why Fred Couples is (still) a fan and player favorite at the Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fred Couples has long been considered one of the coolest figures in golf. His demeanor is as smooth as his legendary swing. This week Couples takes his swag inside the U.S. locker room as a vice captain for Davis Love III at the Presidents Cup. At 62 years old, Couples is still a fan and player favorite.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy