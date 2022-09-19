Read full article on original website
Look: "Mystery Woman" Spotted With Bryson DeChambeau Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Over the weekend, former PGA Tour star turned LIV Golf series golfer Bryson DeChambeau made headlines. The major champion was spotted with a new "mystery woman" which had the internet trying to figure out who it was. As it turns out, he was spotted with Lilia Schneider, a sophomore at Marian University where she's a member of the golf team.
Golf.com
LIV trolls, shotgunning beers and being selfish: Billy Horschel is loving his shot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — About time. Say those words as you would with a sense of relief, almost exhaling it. About time. [Breath]. And say them, too, with some soul, and with a curse word, and in a bold font. About damn time. And now you’re speaking like Billy Horschel....
Golf.com
Presidents Cup gala: WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow | Rogers Report
Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week. Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!
Golf.com
‘Never look at my bag’: Adam Scott explains the mind games Tiger Woods deployed on the course
When he was in his prime, it’s no secret Tiger Woods was the most talented golfer on the course. But fellow pros have long raved about the other gift Woods possessed, which might have been his best: his mind. Adam Scott, who will compete in his 10th Presidents Cup...
Golf Channel
Finally on U.S. team, Billy Horschel says haters 'don't know what the 'F' they're talking about'
Billy Horschel has been waiting 14 years for this moment, to be a part of a U.S. team. He remembers most vividly being passed over for the 2014 Ryder Cup despite winning two playoff events and later watching on television the Americans struggle to a five-point loss at Gleneagles. “I...
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision
Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
GolfWRX
‘People don’t know what the F they’re talking about’ – Billy Horschel rips Presidents Cup lineup critics
The 2022 Presidents Cup is severely lacking star power, specifically on the International Team side. The United States Team has climbed all the way to a -800 favorite and looks to be all but guaranteed to dominate. The U.S. Team is 13-1-1 all time in the Presidents Cup, but there...
Golf.com
Quail Hollow Club membership price: What it reportedly costs to join the exclusive club
If you are a golf fan, Quail Hollow should be no stranger. Established in 1959, the prestigious Charlotte, N.C., club hosted the Kemper Open and the senior tour’s PaineWebber Invitational, and most recently it’s been home to the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2017 it hosted its first major (the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas), and this week it’s the site of the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup.
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf
Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
GolfWRX
‘They can’t give it away’ – Latest viewing figures show worrying trend for LIV Golf
LIV Golf wants a television deal. Whilst there are almost unlimited reserves available from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, the investors are sure to see something tangible come from the countless millions that have been ploughed into making the sport golf, but louder. A week ago, we reported that...
Here Are the Pairings for Day 1 of the Presidents Cup
Both captains quickly set their foursomes groups; first off Thursday will be Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
Golf.com
Why Presidents Cup fans passed on the best seats in the house￼
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup Opening Ceremony didn’t begin until shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, but the real competition started hours earlier. The battle to win a seat in the opening-hole amphitheater at Quail Hollow was in full force by the time the sun first peeked over the treetops. The line of fans ran well past the cordoned-off area set up by the PGA Tour. In fact, it ran all the way back to the practice range, some 500 yards away.
Golf.com
‘4-figure’ bets and rope jokes: Inside Spieth & JT’s ‘chill’ Presidents Cup round
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hot out. And how do we know, outside of the developing sunburn and continuous sweat drip? The volunteer on the 15th tee corrects you when you say it’s “warm.” “This morning was warm,” he says. “This? This is hot.”
Golf.com
‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter
Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Hideki Matsuyama went full Hideki on his reaction to this perfect tee shot at Quail Hollow
It’s been a tough start to the Presidents Cup for the International side on Day 1. It took the heavy underdogs almost two hours to card two birdies as the U.S. jumped out to leads in all five foursomes matches on Thursday. The veteran duo of Hideki Matsuyama and...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson hits INCREDIBLE shot from cart path at LIV Golf Chicago event
Phil Mickelson's life may have changed significantly in 2022 as he started a new chapter with LIV Golf, but the entertainment that he provides on the golf course will never change. During the third and final round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational, Mickelson found himself on a cart path...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: What do you do when your ball lands on a golf cart that drives away?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Last night, I was playing with a buddy. He hit into the green, but the group ahead hadn’t quite pulled away yet. His approach was heading toward them, and we yelled fore. The ball hit the cart path and seemingly disappeared. Turned out, it had banked off a tree and landed atop their cart before they’d driven off to the next tee box, which was where we discovered this fact. Where does my friend drop the ball? —Don Walter, Kalispell, MT.
Golf Digest
The PGA Tour’s all-time twist ending, Bryson DeChambeau’s embarrassing injury and the one way Team USA could lose the Presidents Cup
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we never realized how dangerous golf was until this year. First, there was that Australian pro who sliced his hand open trying to move a stake. Then Jordan Spieth nearly fell off a cliff at Pebble Beach. And now Bryson DeChambeau nearly got decapitated by a gallery rope.
Golf.com
Why Fred Couples is (still) a fan and player favorite at the Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fred Couples has long been considered one of the coolest figures in golf. His demeanor is as smooth as his legendary swing. This week Couples takes his swag inside the U.S. locker room as a vice captain for Davis Love III at the Presidents Cup. At 62 years old, Couples is still a fan and player favorite.
Golf.com
Paul Azinger calls Justin Thomas chunk ‘one of the worst shots you’ll ever see a good player hit’
Paul Azinger used it as a teaching lesson: if Justin Thomas isn’t throwing clubs after hitting shots this bad, weekend hackers shouldn’t be chucking irons after their shanks. Azinger, the analyst for Golf Channel, was referring to Thomas’ chunked tee shot on the 4th hole at Quail Hollow,...
