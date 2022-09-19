Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Event in North Myrtle Beach This WeekendKennardo G. JamesNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
A Taste of Majesty at Royal RamenJ.M. LesinskiMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This WeekendKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Food Event at Market CommonKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This Legendary Sandwich Shop Is Reopening in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Tropics remain active, Fiona to cause high rip current risk along Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There is a ton of activity occurring in the tropics, but that is not uncommon for mid-September. There are five areas to watch, two of which have names. Tropical Storm Gaston is in the north, central Atlantic and only poses a threat to the Azores, and the other is major […]
wbtw.com
Another round of summer in September
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly cloudy and muggy for tonight. Temperatures will bottom out close to average in the upper-60s for the coast and mid-60s for the Pee Dee. Sunshine and humidity are going to be the main headlines for tomorrow. Temperatures will bump up a couple of degrees. The beaches will be in the mid-80s and the Pee Dee will be near 90 degrees. Factoring in the humidity it will feel like the upper-80s at the Grand Strand and mid-90s for the Pee Dee.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Local Amusement Group Purchases Family Kingdom
The Family Kingdom Amusement Park located at 300 South Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach, S.C. was purchased this week by local Myrtle Beach Sling Shot ride owner, Bill Prescott and investors. Prescott, who owns other Myrtle Beach amusements, is also the registered agent for Broadway Amusement Rides, LLC. This group...
wbtw.com
Heating up to near record highs this week
Our weather will be heating up through the middle of the week. High pressure will strengthen over the Southeast through the middle of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine and hotter weather. Some spots away from the coast will climb into the 90s today and Wednesday. The hottest day will be Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s. We will be close to record highs on Thursday with the record in Florence at 96, and Lumberton 95. The record in North Myrtle Beach for Thursday is 98, which will not be broken.
Urns, ashes increasingly washing ashore in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Urns containing human remains have been found on the beach in Myrtle Beach more frequently in the last three years. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said it is becoming more common for people to find urns washed up on the beach because it has become a popular resting place. “They […]
myrtlebeach.com
SOS Fall Migration 2022
The SOS Fall Migration is slated for September 15-25, 2022, in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. to celebrate our state dance, shagging. Shaggers will come to the beach for the last event of the season. The SOS lounges in the area host dancing, tea parties, classes and live music. Hot spots...
myrtlebeachsc.com
30 year established Myrtle Beach Restaurant on sale for $6.2 million
One of the best known Steak & Italian Restaurants in Myrtle Beach has been placed on the market for $6.2 million. Open and successful for more than 30 years, Angelos Steak House is now listed for sale at $6.2 million. The restaurant has been listed for the past 4 months.
WMBF
Packed Carolina Forest community meeting to discuss River Oaks development
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents packed into a room at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center to listen, question, and provide input on a proposed development of a portion of River Oaks Golf Course. David Schwerd, designer for Diamond Shores provided a presentation and answers to residents who...
North Carolina woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner’s office says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Diane Felts, 63, of the Mt. Airy, North Carolina, area was found unresponsive in a pool along South Kings Highway, according to the coroner’s office. The address provided by the coroner’s office […]
Beach Bites: Behind the cheese at Mozzarella’s
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — We’re heading a few miles up the road from our News13 studio for this week’s edition of Beach Bites, and this spot lives up to its cheesy name. Mozzarella’s is nestled right before you get to the Market Common at 1600 Farrow Parkway. While stopping by I sat down with […]
Pride Myrtle Beach urges people to spend money in Myrtle Beach city limits instead of Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBW) — Pride Myrtle Beach is asking people to stay in and spend their money within Myrtle Beach city limits and not in Horry County after county leaders rescinded a Pride Month resolution in June. “The city of Myrtle Beach offers many beautiful accommodations and some of the best restaurants, brewery’s and […]
Alligator Relocated After Being Found in South Carolina Fire Station
A small alligator has been relocated back to its home at a nearby swamp after the reptile made its way into a South Carolina fire station on Monday (September 19th). According to WMBF News, the incident occurred at Station 3 in Bucksport located in Horry County. One of the firefighters navigated the alligator out of the building after it was discovered near a small puddle under one of the fire engines. No injuries were reported and the gator was placed in a nearby swamp afterward. The Horry County Fire Rescue shared some snapshots of the removal of the gator on Facebook.
wfxb.com
Socastee’s Rosewood Boat Landing Gets New Name
The Rosewood Boat Landing in Socastee, is getting a new name! It is now renamed after previous Horry County Fire Rescue Chief, James Cyganiewicz who became a member of HCFR in 1993 after volunteering for years. He was South Carolina’s first arson investigator to have a k9 arson dog. He lived in the Socastee community and used the boat landing frequently to go fishing and play with his dogs. The landing was renamed to honor his name and years of service to the department.
5,000+ pounds of litter picked up in Conway so far this year
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 5,000 pounds of litter has been picked up in Conway since the start of 2022, according to data shared Monday at the Conway City Council meeting. Nevada Mileur, Conway litter control coordinator, said volunteers have collected 5,252 pounds of litter since January. “I know targeted areas that need a […]
CBS News
Popular trail to Longs Peak summit closed for body recovery
The Keyhole Route that wraps around the western and southern flanks of Longs Peak and is the most common access to the 14,259-foot mountain's summit was closed Saturday afternoon while authorities recovery the body of a climber. The male was found above the Ledges, according to press release Saturday from...
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This Weekend
If you are a fan of great chili, you do not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach this weekend!Dinner at the Zoo. For those in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, if you are a fan of great chili and live entertainment, you will definitely want to attend "Beach 'N' Chili Fest" this weekend in Myrtle Beach! The event will be located at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on 812 North Ocean Boulevard and will take place Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25! Best of all, general admission is FREE every day!
The Post and Courier
Brookgreen Gardens hosts Harvest Home Weekend in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET — Brookgreen Gardens will hold its annual Harvest Home Weekend Oct. 1-2 in Murrells Inlet. The botanical gardens will offer fall activities including a hay maze, pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting and a scarecrow making contest. Pumpkins will be for sale to decorate for $5 for small pumpkins...
WMBF
The B-12 Store celebrates 1 year at Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Come along with us to learn how The B-12 Store can help you with energy levels, weight loss, and overall wellness. They’re celebrating 1 year at Coastal Grand Mall. Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.
Funeral planned Friday for 2 North Carolina men killed in plane crash near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dual funeral will be conducted Friday for two North Carolina men who died in a plane crash in Horry County. The service for Barrie McMurtrie, 72, and Terry Druffel, 66, both from Ocean Isle Beach, will be held at 3 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Shallotte, […]
WECT
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the beach.
