ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbtw.com

Another round of summer in September

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly cloudy and muggy for tonight. Temperatures will bottom out close to average in the upper-60s for the coast and mid-60s for the Pee Dee. Sunshine and humidity are going to be the main headlines for tomorrow. Temperatures will bump up a couple of degrees. The beaches will be in the mid-80s and the Pee Dee will be near 90 degrees. Factoring in the humidity it will feel like the upper-80s at the Grand Strand and mid-90s for the Pee Dee.
FLORENCE, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Local Amusement Group Purchases Family Kingdom

The Family Kingdom Amusement Park located at 300 South Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach, S.C. was purchased this week by local Myrtle Beach Sling Shot ride owner, Bill Prescott and investors. Prescott, who owns other Myrtle Beach amusements, is also the registered agent for Broadway Amusement Rides, LLC. This group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Heating up to near record highs this week

Our weather will be heating up through the middle of the week. High pressure will strengthen over the Southeast through the middle of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine and hotter weather. Some spots away from the coast will climb into the 90s today and Wednesday. The hottest day will be Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s. We will be close to record highs on Thursday with the record in Florence at 96, and Lumberton 95. The record in North Myrtle Beach for Thursday is 98, which will not be broken.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
State
South Carolina State
myrtlebeach.com

SOS Fall Migration 2022

The SOS Fall Migration is slated for September 15-25, 2022, in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. to celebrate our state dance, shagging. Shaggers will come to the beach for the last event of the season. The SOS lounges in the area host dancing, tea parties, classes and live music. Hot spots...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf#Hurricanes#Seas#Turks#Caicos
WBTW News13

Beach Bites: Behind the cheese at Mozzarella’s

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — We’re heading a few miles up the road from our News13 studio for this week’s edition of Beach Bites, and this spot lives up to its cheesy name. Mozzarella’s is nestled right before you get to the Market Common at 1600 Farrow Parkway. While stopping by I sat down with […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Outsider.com

Alligator Relocated After Being Found in South Carolina Fire Station

A small alligator has been relocated back to its home at a nearby swamp after the reptile made its way into a South Carolina fire station on Monday (September 19th). According to WMBF News, the incident occurred at Station 3 in Bucksport located in Horry County. One of the firefighters navigated the alligator out of the building after it was discovered near a small puddle under one of the fire engines. No injuries were reported and the gator was placed in a nearby swamp afterward. The Horry County Fire Rescue shared some snapshots of the removal of the gator on Facebook.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Surfing
wfxb.com

Socastee’s Rosewood Boat Landing Gets New Name

The Rosewood Boat Landing in Socastee, is getting a new name! It is now renamed after previous Horry County Fire Rescue Chief, James Cyganiewicz who became a member of HCFR in 1993 after volunteering for years. He was South Carolina’s first arson investigator to have a k9 arson dog. He lived in the Socastee community and used the boat landing frequently to go fishing and play with his dogs. The landing was renamed to honor his name and years of service to the department.
SOCASTEE, SC
WBTW News13

5,000+ pounds of litter picked up in Conway so far this year

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 5,000 pounds of litter has been picked up in Conway since the start of 2022, according to data shared Monday at the Conway City Council meeting. Nevada Mileur, Conway litter control coordinator, said volunteers have collected 5,252 pounds of litter since January. “I know targeted areas that need a […]
CONWAY, SC
CBS News

Popular trail to Longs Peak summit closed for body recovery

The Keyhole Route that wraps around the western and southern flanks of Longs Peak and is the most common access to the 14,259-foot mountain's summit was closed Saturday afternoon while authorities recovery the body of a climber. The male was found above the Ledges, according to press release Saturday from...
LONGS, SC
Kennardo G. James

Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This Weekend

If you are a fan of great chili, you do not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach this weekend!Dinner at the Zoo. For those in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, if you are a fan of great chili and live entertainment, you will definitely want to attend "Beach 'N' Chili Fest" this weekend in Myrtle Beach! The event will be located at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on 812 North Ocean Boulevard and will take place Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25! Best of all, general admission is FREE every day!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Brookgreen Gardens hosts Harvest Home Weekend in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET — Brookgreen Gardens will hold its annual Harvest Home Weekend Oct. 1-2 in Murrells Inlet. The botanical gardens will offer fall activities including a hay maze, pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting and a scarecrow making contest. Pumpkins will be for sale to decorate for $5 for small pumpkins...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WECT

Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the beach.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy