kezi.com
Sutherlin police arrest suspicious individuals after report from neighborhood
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning after their suspicious vehicle and behavior was reported by a resident, Sutherlin Police Department said. According to Sutherlin police, they received a call about a suspicious vehicle and suspect at about 5:40 a.m. on September 21. Police say they were...
kpic
Sutherlin PD arrest two suspects in theft/burglary investigation
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Sutherlin Police arrested two individuals Wednesday, September 21st for burglary and theft after a call of suspicious activity. At around 5:40 a.m. police received a call about a suspicious vehicle and a suspicious subject in the area of 1200 E Central Avenue. The suspect was...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC
Roseburg Police cited a man for drinking in public, on Tuesday. A report from Roseburg Police said at 10:30 a.m. the 41-year old from Eugene was passed out in front of a business in the 2200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. The suspect had a half empty fifth of alcohol, and reportedly admitted to drinking. He was released after the citation was issued.
KCBY
Suspect deceased after officer-involved shooting at I-5 rest area in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Updated Sept. 21 at 12:28 pm:. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News10 the suspect who was shot during a confrontation with Oregon State Police troopers and Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies at the Northbound Manzanita rest area on Interstate 5 is now deceased.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident early Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 6:00 a.m. the 48-year allegedly started a fire at her house in the 3300 block of Northwest Broad Street, which Roseburg firefighters responded to. About an hour later, she allegedly ran around the neighborhood wearing only pajama bottoms and a bra. The suspect was yelling incessantly and reportedly starting throwing rocks at children waiting for a school bus.
KXL
Grants Pass Police Officer Shoots Man
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass Police Officer shot a man Monday night. Police say the officer was responding to a report of suspicious activity in a city park when he shot the man. The officer is now on leave. State Police is investigating what happened.
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
KCBY
Sheriff: 21-year-old Roseburg man arrested in connection to triple-fatal crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — An arrest was made in the triple-fatal crash that occurred in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16, 2022, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported over the weekend. On Thursday, September 15, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in...
KCBY
Officer placed on leave after officer involved shooting; Grants Pass Police Department
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, September 19, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in progress at a city park. Authorities said in response to the call, an officer involved shooting occurred on SW Westholm Avenue in Grants Pass. Officials as...
KCBY
Use of force investigation of Cottage Grove Police ongoing
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — KVAL continues following the investigation into the use of force by Cottage Grove police officers earlier this month. Last week, 26-year-old Alexander Harrelson pleaded "No Contest" to the charge of resisting arrest. Our newsroom spoke to his mother on Monday, who says she's angry and...
KCBY
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Hwy 38 crash in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — One person died from injuries suffered in a crash on Sunday, the Oregon State Police reported. Another person suffered critical injuries. Around 1:35 p.m. on September 18, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53.
KDRV
Roseburg man arrested for several charges following armed standoff
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A Roseburg man is facing several charges following an armed standoff with police on Saturday night. 40-year-old Jeff Reece is in Douglas County Jail under charges of reckless driving, felon in possession of firearm, unlawful possession, attempt to elude and reckless endangering. Roseburg Police said around 9:00...
KCBY
Semi-truck carrying paint products crashes on I-5
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A semi truck and trailer carrying paint products has crashed blocking the northbound right lane on Interstate 5 near Glendale, OR. The Oregon Department of Transportation says to expect congestion and delays as back-up behind the crash is reportedly five miles. ODOT says crews are...
kqennewsradio.com
THREE CITED FOR LITTERING NEAR A WATERWAY
Three people were cited for littering near a waterway early Tuesday, in two separate incidents. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:00 a.m. a 54-year old transient was contacted near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The man had a camp set up on the old train trestle, which is now a walking bridge directly over Deer Creek. Debris was spread over an area of forty feet in length and almost the complete width of the bridge. The trash appeared to amount to about five pickup truck loads. The transient was cited and instructed to clean up the huge mess.
kptv.com
Passenger dies, driver critically injured in Douglas County crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 58 in Douglas County, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 53. OSP said an investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota Prius was westbound when they lost control on a curve. The car then left the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged assault incident on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:30 p.m. 32-year old Kathlin Peterson allegedly broke a cane over a victim’s head, spit on him and barricaded herself in the victim’s bathroom in the 2700 block of West Jay Avenue. The victim reportedly told Peterson to leave but she refused. Peterson allegedly spit on two officers and a doctor prior to being taken into custody.
KCBY
Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk helps police with arrest at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they had received multiple calls about a violent, disorderly, person at the Valley River Center on Friday, September 16. According to EPD's Facebook, the suspect was tearing apart the store, Cricket, and threatening to fight security and passerby's. Authorities say Cricket employees were hiding in a backroom of the shop.
kezi.com
Eugene apartment seriously damaged after fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- The first floor of an apartment building in southern Eugene may be a total loss after a fire today, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. Eugene police and ESF were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Oak Street at about 1 p.m. on September 19. Upon arrival, they found an active fire in a first-floor apartment that was quickly spreading to other apartments and outside. Residents had evacuated, and the fire was able to be put out in about five minutes once crews were on scene, according to ESF Battalion Chief Mike Barnebey.
KCBY
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team makes fentanyl arrest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On September 14, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted an operation in the 700 block of Garden Valley Boulevard, in Roseburg, Oregon, where detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Officials say, during the contact detectives deployed canine Trapper to...
KDRV
UPDATE: New rescue boat helps couple whose mystery raft is causing 911 calls
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is checking on a lead about the owners of a mystery raft stranded on the Rogue River. It appealed to the public today for information related to the "Homemade Huck Finn" style raft stuck on rocks at the Savage Creek rapid without riders.
