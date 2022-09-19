Read full article on original website
9&10 News
On Person Dead After Three Car Crash in Grand Traverse County
A three car accident in Grand Traverse County Wednesday morning left one person dead. That crash happened around 10 a.m. on M-72 at Cook Road in Williamsburg. The Sheriff’s Office says three cars were involved, and there was a fatality, but no other details have been released. Westbound lanes...
Lake City Woman Arraigned for Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine, Resisting Arrest
A Lake City woman was arrested for felony delivery of methamphetamine, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies performed a drug sting in Green Township on 19 mile. According to the sheriff’s office, this sting led to the arrest of Samantha Kinch, 34, who resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained along the roadside before being placed in the patrol car.
Wexford County 103 MPH Driver Arraigned on Meth, Firearms Charges
A Manton driver who was arrested Friday night after driving 103 MPH on US-131 was charged Monday on meth and weapons charges, according to Michigan State Police. The driver, Ronald Williamson, 32, was stopped on US-131 near East 10 Road in Liberty Township and showed signs of intoxication, according to MSP. He was asked to perform sobriety tests, but as he got out of his car, troopers found a black pistol near his brake pedal.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man charged with intoxicated driving after troopers pulled him over for going 103 mph
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing charges for driving while intoxicated, having a weapon, and possessing meth after troopers pulled him over for going 103 mph on the highway, officials said. Ronald Jacquez Williamson, 32, of Manton, was pulled over at 9:34 p.m. Friday (Sept. 16)...
MSP catch Ohio man who cut tether after he was caught on 4th of July in Northern Michigan with loads of drugs, cash
An Ohio man who was arrested for drug possession and assault charges on the 4th of July in Northern Michigan has been caught after he cut off his tether and failed to appear in court.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Meth, gun found after drunken driver stopped for going 103 mph in northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a man was drunk when he was stopped for going 103 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan. Michigan State Police troopers pulled over Ronald Jacquez Williamson, 32, on US-131 near E 10 Road in Wexford County's Liberty Township just after 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Deputies: Benzie County Man Punches Elderly Man in Road Rage Case
A 25-year-old Benzie County man is in jail after a case of road rage led to his arrest. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday morning when the driver was upset at another man for not using a turn signal. The two pulled into the Grand Traverse Crossing parking lot where deputies say the 25 year old began punching a 67-year-old Kewadin man in the head.
UPS Driver Killed in Blair Township Crash
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a UPS driver from Interlochen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township last Friday night. Deputies says a UPS truck driven by Timothy Strobl, 57, left Beitner Road near River Road and struck a tree. The road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated.
wbrn.com
Reed City Police Weekly Blotter
The school liaison officer was dispatched to assist with a juvenile having thoughts of self harm. Proper care was obtained for the juvenile’s well-being. Officers assisted with a juvenile who was refusing to return inside the school. Officers took a complaint of malicious damage to a vehicle. The matter...
Elberta triple homicide trial scheduled for January
Robert Michael Freebold is accused of killing three family members in their Elberta home in November 2020.
Single Vehicle Crash in Grand Traverse County Kills Driver
A single vehicle crash in Grand Traverse County Friday night left one man dead. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a single vehicle crash around 7:00 Friday evening. The crash was on Beitner Road near River Road in Blair Township. The driver was a 57-year-old...
Grawn Man Facing Felony Charges After Nearly Causing Grand Traverse County Car Crash
A 28-year-old Grawn man accused of nearly causing a car crash in Grand Traverse County is now facing three felony charges. On Monday afternoon, someone called 911 when a driver crossed the center line on east M-113 and almost hit a semi-truck head on, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
Invasive plant coverage triples on Northern Michigan lake
CADILLAC, MI – An invasive plant has tripled its coverage of Lake Cadillac in Wexford County compared to a year ago, experts said. Most years there’s about 30-40 acres of Eurasian watermilfoil on the lake but that more than tripled this year to 140 acres, according to Restorative Lake Sciences, which recently conducted its annual survey of Lake Cadillac, WPBN/WGTU reports.
9&10 News
Buckley Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Crash on US-31
A Buckley man suffered serious injuries following a crash in Grand Traverse County Tuesday. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving on US-31 near Rennie School Road Tuesday afternoon when his truck clipped the trailer of another truck that was merging lanes. Deputies say the man’s vehicle spun around and left the roadway.
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors' old building demolished
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors' old building is coming down as the finishing touches are put on the new building.
Benzie County commits $500,000 to Frankfort housing project
The memo also outlined that the $500,000 could be made up of American Recovery Plan Act money, funds from the delinquent tax revolving fund or funding from the Benzie County Land Bank.
Stolen property investigation leads to arrest of Northern Michigan siblings after cops find drugs, guns
A pair of siblings in Northern Michigan were taken into police custody after a search warrant for stolen property led to the discovery of guns and drugs at their home.
Stolen car leads to Benzonia siblings arrest on drug and weapons charges
Two Benzonia Residents have been arrested and charged with multiple drug and gun related offenses after a stolen vehicle investigation led law enforcement officers to their residence.
traverseticker.com
Food Insecurity Threatens More And More Northern Michigan Families
A confluence of factors are contributing to growing food insecurity in many areas of northwest Michigan, from inflation and child care costs squeezing working families to food shortages impacting prices and availability. And while the situation has spawned more creative and healthy ways to serve those in need, leaders at...
traverseticker.com
53-Unit Apartment Complex Planned For East Front Street
Traverse City commissioners will consider approving a tax break tonight (Monday) for a planned affordable housing complex on East Front Street, which will be built by Woda Cooper Companies across four connected parcels and feature 53 apartments targeted to a mix of singles, seniors, and families. Commissioners tonight will also consider issuing a request-for-proposals (RFP) for one or more developers to build workforce housing on three city-owned parcels on Beitner Street and Woodmere Avenue.
