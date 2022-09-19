ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, MI

9&10 News

Lake City Woman Arraigned for Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine, Resisting Arrest

A Lake City woman was arrested for felony delivery of methamphetamine, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies performed a drug sting in Green Township on 19 mile. According to the sheriff’s office, this sting led to the arrest of Samantha Kinch, 34, who resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained along the roadside before being placed in the patrol car.
LAKE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Wexford County 103 MPH Driver Arraigned on Meth, Firearms Charges

A Manton driver who was arrested Friday night after driving 103 MPH on US-131 was charged Monday on meth and weapons charges, according to Michigan State Police. The driver, Ronald Williamson, 32, was stopped on US-131 near East 10 Road in Liberty Township and showed signs of intoxication, according to MSP. He was asked to perform sobriety tests, but as he got out of his car, troopers found a black pistol near his brake pedal.
9&10 News

Deputies: Benzie County Man Punches Elderly Man in Road Rage Case

A 25-year-old Benzie County man is in jail after a case of road rage led to his arrest. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday morning when the driver was upset at another man for not using a turn signal. The two pulled into the Grand Traverse Crossing parking lot where deputies say the 25 year old began punching a 67-year-old Kewadin man in the head.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

UPS Driver Killed in Blair Township Crash

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a UPS driver from Interlochen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township last Friday night. Deputies says a UPS truck driven by Timothy Strobl, 57, left Beitner Road near River Road and struck a tree. The road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
wbrn.com

Reed City Police Weekly Blotter

The school liaison officer was dispatched to assist with a juvenile having thoughts of self harm. Proper care was obtained for the juvenile’s well-being. Officers assisted with a juvenile who was refusing to return inside the school. Officers took a complaint of malicious damage to a vehicle. The matter...
REED CITY, MI
9&10 News

Single Vehicle Crash in Grand Traverse County Kills Driver

A single vehicle crash in Grand Traverse County Friday night left one man dead. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a single vehicle crash around 7:00 Friday evening. The crash was on Beitner Road near River Road in Blair Township. The driver was a 57-year-old...
MLive

Invasive plant coverage triples on Northern Michigan lake

CADILLAC, MI – An invasive plant has tripled its coverage of Lake Cadillac in Wexford County compared to a year ago, experts said. Most years there’s about 30-40 acres of Eurasian watermilfoil on the lake but that more than tripled this year to 140 acres, according to Restorative Lake Sciences, which recently conducted its annual survey of Lake Cadillac, WPBN/WGTU reports.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Buckley Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Crash on US-31

A Buckley man suffered serious injuries following a crash in Grand Traverse County Tuesday. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving on US-31 near Rennie School Road Tuesday afternoon when his truck clipped the trailer of another truck that was merging lanes. Deputies say the man’s vehicle spun around and left the roadway.
traverseticker.com

Food Insecurity Threatens More And More Northern Michigan Families

A confluence of factors are contributing to growing food insecurity in many areas of northwest Michigan, from inflation and child care costs squeezing working families to food shortages impacting prices and availability. And while the situation has spawned more creative and healthy ways to serve those in need, leaders at...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

53-Unit Apartment Complex Planned For East Front Street

Traverse City commissioners will consider approving a tax break tonight (Monday) for a planned affordable housing complex on East Front Street, which will be built by Woda Cooper Companies across four connected parcels and feature 53 apartments targeted to a mix of singles, seniors, and families. Commissioners tonight will also consider issuing a request-for-proposals (RFP) for one or more developers to build workforce housing on three city-owned parcels on Beitner Street and Woodmere Avenue.
