A Manton driver who was arrested Friday night after driving 103 MPH on US-131 was charged Monday on meth and weapons charges, according to Michigan State Police. The driver, Ronald Williamson, 32, was stopped on US-131 near East 10 Road in Liberty Township and showed signs of intoxication, according to MSP. He was asked to perform sobriety tests, but as he got out of his car, troopers found a black pistol near his brake pedal.

2 DAYS AGO