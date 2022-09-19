Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Did Viserys die?
Is Viserys dead? HBO’s new fantasy series House of the Dragon has taken Game of Thrones fans back in time, to before Robert’s Rebellion and the fall of the Targaryens. It’s a time when the blood of old Valyria is strong, and the House Targaryen’s grip on the Iron Throne seems unbreakable.
A.V. Club
How House Of the Dragon composer Ramin Djawadi struck a new chord for the Targaryen age
Whether you’re a Game Of Thrones aficionado or not, chances are you’ve heard the rousing strings and galloping drums of composer Ramin Djawadi’s iconic series theme. Throughout his career, Djawadi has soundtracked a wide array of major titles, from Westworld to Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl to the video game Medal Of Honor. But he’s best known for the instrumental pieces that brought vibrance and drama to a Lannister-ruled King’s Landing. Now, Djawadi has been tasked with capturing lightning in a bottle again for HBO’s House Of The Dragon, a prequel that chronicles the Targaryen family at the peak of their powers, 172 years before Game Of Thrones.
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon halftime report: How's the show doing so far?
House Of The Dragon dropped its fifth episode on Sunday night, which means we’re officially halfway through the first season of this Game Of Thrones prequel. (We did it, everybody!) And that means that it’s high time for The A.V. Club to take a step back and see whether the show is delivering and what, if anything, needs work. So let’s get into it.
A.V. Club
Why does George R.R. Martin hate weddings?
The most recent episode of House Of The Dragon featured one of the most tense extended sequences we’ve seen on the show so far, and it didn’t involve dragons or a clash of swords on the battlefield. No, it was an event even more terrifying and dangerous in the world of George R.R. Martin’s Song Of Ice And Fire—a wedding. Or in this case, a pre-wedding feast. Between Rhaenyra and Laenor’s secret affairs, their respective paramours not even attempting to hide their jealousy, Daemon being Daemon, Alicent’s fashionably late entrance in battle-call green, and Viserys knocking on death’s door, hardly anyone was comfortable. It all culminated in Ser Criston’s brutal beating of poor Ser Joffrey Lonmouth, who was introduced and killed off in the same episode.
Breathtaking new Avatar 2 footage shown behind closed doors at D23
We've got the lowdown on the six new Avatar: The Way of the Water scenes shown at D23. New footage for Avatar: The Way of Water has been unveiled behind closed doors at D23 – and Total Film was on the ground in our 3D glasses to catch it on the big screen.
A.V. Club
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are going nowhere in the time-travel comedy Meet Cute
The first day at any “introduction to screenwriting” class worth its salt hammers one thing home: your story won’t connect with an audience if your lead characters don’t want anything. Yes, yes, rules are made to be broken, and experimental art is vital to the expansion of any form, but I do not think that Meet Cute, a two-hander low-budget rom-com debuting on Peacock, had this as its goal. It is, instead, simply a failure.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Trailer Unveils First Look at the MCU's Man-Thing
Man-Thing has arrived. Saturday, Marvel Studios not only confirmed the highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night Halloween special existed, but the House of Ideas also released the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ addition. Surprising long-time fans of all things Marvel Horror, the trailer gave us a first look at one of Marvel's most popular characters in the genre: the macabre Man-Thing!
A.V. Club
Elizabeth Moss worked both sides of the camera to create one of her favorite Handmaid's Tale scenes
Note: This article contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale seasons 4 and 5. Read on with care!. Even after five seasons of bodily autonomy drama, The Handmaid’s Tale star Elizabeth Moss still has room for new standout moments—and a recent one came when Moss herself was behind the camera.
A.V. Club
Wolfboy And The Everything Factory
Apple TV+ is returning to the spryte realm with the second season of Wolfboy And The Everything Factory. The vibrant animated series slipped under the radar last year, premiering in September to positive reviews and a broad color palate. But the trailer for the new season should scratch the itch of anyone looking for a show in the vein of Steven Universe and Adventure Time.
A.V. Club
Viola Davis responds to "Boycott Woman King" controversy
Over the weekend, despite having no recognizable I.P., franchise connections, or a big fighter jet, The Woman King climbed to the top of the box office with a $19 million opening. It was an unlikely success that may not be as flashy as Avengers: Endgame’s $300 million opening, but it is exciting to have an original action epic at the top of the box office for a change. One doesn’t even need to see another movie before seeing The Woman King.
A.V. Club
Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit
The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
A.V. Club
The veil between life and death is thin in The Midnight Club trailer
Spooky old building aficionado Mike Flanagan has a new spooky old building on offer in The Midnight Club, the new Netflix series (premiering October 7) that brings a YA bent to Flanagan’s horror repertoire. This time, it’s Brightcliffe Hospice, a care facility for terminally ill teens. In the...
A.V. Club
Knock At The Cabin
Hold on, we’ve got to check our notes here, crunch some numbers, analyze some final data, and… yeah, the math checks out: It seems like M. Night Shyamalan is freakin’ back. After the success of last year’s Old, a good old-fashioned Shyamalan thriller that was an early signal that movie theaters were still cool and popular post-COVID lockdowns, the director has what appears to be another good old-fashioned Shyamalan thriller on his hands now that we’ve seen the trailer for his next film, Knock At The Cabin.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them
For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
startattle.com
Andor (Season 1 Episode 1, 2 & 3) Disney+, trailer, release date, Star Wars, Rogue One
A prequel to the Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One (2016), the series follows th–f-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the five years before the events of the film. Startattle.com – Andor | Disney+. Network: Disney+. Release date: September 21, 2022 at 3am EST. Cast:. – Diego Luna as...
A.V. Club
Paramount Plus’ Inside Amy Schumer revival premieres in October
This summer marked six years since Comedy Central sketch comedy show Inside Amy Schumer aired its last episode—summer of 2016 is pretty much the definition of “before times,” oddly enough—and now Paramount+ is bringing the show back for another season. We heard early last year that the streaming service had ordered five new Inside Amy Schumer “specials,” but since then they’ve officially been reconceived as an actual fifth season for the show.
A.V. Club
Cucuruz Doan’s Island
The backstory behind Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island is arguably more interesting than the movie itself, but that’s not as much of an indictment of the film as it seems to be. It’s an adaptation of an episode of the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime from 1979, specifically an episode that came out so infamously poorly due to time and budget constraints that Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino has effectively disavowed it—its story beats are left out of pretty much every retelling of the original Gundam storyline, including the excellent Gundam: The Origin manga adaptation, and it is left out of most U.S. releases of Mobile Suit Gundam.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen
Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
A.V. Club
Steve Levitan explains how Roseanne Barr's scandal led to Reboot
Hulu’s meta new series Reboot, a spoof on sitcoms and the reboots thereof, has a lot of rich territory to explore in how the sausage gets made. In fact, the territory is so rich that creator Steven Levitan is surprised no one has done it yet, particularly with all the reboots that have emerged and all the behind-the-scenes dramas in recent years.
Rogue One Was a Minor Miracle
Rogue One sets itself apart from other Star Wars films seconds after it starts. There is no opening crawl, no wall of yellow font drifting into a star field. The franchise logo doesn’t appear, and the John Williams fanfare doesn’t kick in. There is merely the title card informing viewers that it’s “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away”—and then bam: The action begins.
