Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Gilmore Girls' over 21 years later
The classic WB family drama first aired 21 years ago. Here's what stars like Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel have been up to since the series ended.
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
Fall TV 2022: 14 Shows You Should Watch
With a plethora of TV options to go to on streaming, as well as on cable and network television, there's an overwhelming wealth of choices when it comes time to figure out what to watch when you sit down in front of your television, computer screen or phone. From long-running...
How NCIS' Latest Premiere Quietly Destroyed Fans' Hopes Of Mark Harmon's Return As Gibbs
NCIS kicked off Season 20 with a crossover event, while also quietly deflating fans' hopes for Mark Harmon to return as Gibbs.
Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys
Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!. The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
‘NCIS’ Season 20 Premiere Date, Time, and How to Watch
'NCIS' Season 20 is nearly here, and fans can catch the crossover premiere event on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Here's how viewers can watch.
Jeff Garlin’s ‘The Goldbergs’ Investigation: His Alleged Behavior, Character’s Future and More
Actor Jeff Garlin has been written off The Goldbergs season 10 following an HR investigation into his behavior. “[Jeff is] not going to be on the season, obviously. [Murray] will have passed, and we are sort of starting from a place of multiple months removed from his death,” co-showrunner Alex Barnow told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published in August 2022. […]
FX’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ Renewed For Season 3 On Hulu
FX’s Reservation Dogs has been renewed for a third season ahead of the show’s Season 2 finale on September 28. The new season is expected to be released in 2023 exclusively on Hulu. From creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs follows the exploits of “Elora Danan” (Devery Jacobs), “Bear Smallhill” (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), “Willie Jack” (Paulina Alexis), and “Cheese” (Lane Factor), four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. After the death of the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming, and saving in order to vicariously fulfill his dream of reaching the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land...
'Reboot's Creator Steve Levitan on How the Hulu Series Evolved and Creating the Theme Song
From creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family), the Hulu original comedy series Reboot follows the stars of an early 2000s family sitcom, called Step Right Up, as they reunite for a reimagined reboot. Actors Reed (Keegan-Michael Key), Bree (Judy Greer), Clay (Johnny Knoxville) and Zach (Calum Worthy) must face their own dysfunction and unresolved issues, if they’re ever going to get their lives and careers back on track.
The Goldbergs Kills Off Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Shocking Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs said goodbye to one of its most pivotal characters on Wednesday's season premiere. Jeff Garlin departed the show last season, but the series opted to keep Murray alive with some crafty editing ... until now. It was recently reported that Garlin's character would be killed off, and while...
NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
The Queen’s Funeral, ‘Dancing’ to Streaming, A ‘Quantum Leap’ into Premiere Week (‘NCIS’-‘Hawai’i’ Crossover, ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Voice,’ More)
Wake up early to observe the ceremony laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest in London. PBS presents a BBC recap in prime time. Dancing With the Stars moves to Disney+ for its 31st season. A reboot of Quantum Leap helps kick off the networks’ official premiere week, including a crossover of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i and kickoffs of new seasons of 9-1-1, The Voice and CBS’ Monday sitcoms.
The Goldbergs - Episode 10.03 - Jenkintown After Dark - Press Release
“Jenkintown After Dark” – Despite promising to keep distance from Brea so they can each establish themselves at college, Adam calls her, sending Beverly into a tailspin. Meanwhile, Joanne lands a coveted job at a posh Philly law firm and Barry takes full advantage of the perks of her new gig, blinding him from the reality of the situation on an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder: ‘I’m Doing The Best I Can’
Jeff Garlin has found enormous success as Murray Goldberg, the man at the head of the household opposite Wendy McLendon-Covey’s Beverly in the popular ABC sitcom The Goldbergs. But the immensely recognizable actor just revealed that his likable persona onscreen belies a condition he lives with in real life. “Bipolar is a motherf*****,” he wrote via Instagram on September 20. “Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.” Jeff completed the post with the hashtag “#bipolar.” The Curb Your Enthusiasm actor posted the sentiment alongside a vintage photo of a surprised man in suspenders reading an issue of Mad magazine, with Batman and Robin on the cover. Jeff disabled comments, so the message stood on its own — but among his 213K followers, the post had several thousands likes at the time this was published.
Reboot Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Of Hulu's Meta Comedy Before
Hulu's Reboot cast is full of some of comedy's greatest living legends.
