(NEWTON) In addition to the Jasper County School Board’s regular monthly meeting report we had in our news yesterday, here’s some additional information from Monday night’s meeting in Newton from the Superintendent’s Report. The Jasper County School District continues with two building projects this year, the NCHS elevator project and the NCHS gym roof repair project. The District is currently waiting for an updated cost estimate for HVAC projects for the high school, junior high school, and elementary school in Newton with the District to utilize ESSER grant money to help pay for the work. The District is also looking at other roofing projects at all three schools as well. It’s all part of the District’s newly completed 10 year Health Life Safety Survey for buildings and grounds with various options to pay for the projects, such as Life Safety Funds or possible Life Safety Bonds.

NEWTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO