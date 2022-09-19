Read full article on original website
ROAD PAINT STRIPING TOMORROW
(OLNEY) The Richland County Highway Department has announced a contractor will be refresh painting the center and edge lines on both the Wakefield Road and Passport Road tomorrow (Friday) morning. The work is scheduled to start at 8:00 Friday morning at the Jasper County/Richland County line north of Wakefield and then proceed southward to Noble. The work is expected to take about one hour to finish. All motorists are advised to avoid these roads while the painting tomorrow morning, that is until the paint thoroughly dries. If someone accidently drives through the fresh paint, they should immediately take their vehicle through a “touchless” car wash, do not attempt to remove the paint by hand.
Car flips after hitting house in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A car hit a house Wednesday morning in Pike County. It happened in the 500 block of East North Street in Winslow. A neighbor sent us this photo of the car flipped on its side. You can see debris in the yard and the street.
BUS TRIP SEATS GOING FAST
(OLNEY) The Farm Bureaus in Richland, Lawrence, Wabash, and Wayne Counties are hosting a bus trip to attend this fall’s Covered Bridge Festival in Bridgeton, Indiana, on Thursday, October 20th, four weeks from this Thursday. There will be only two pickup sites early that morning : on the east side of the square in Albion leaving at 6:00 and at the Rural King parking lot in Olney leaving at 6:30. After the event, the bus will stop for supper at the Golden Corral in Terre Haute. Cost is $35 for Farm Bureau members, $45 for non-members. Seats are limited. Contact any of the four Farm Bureau offices as soon as possible to reserve a seat or two (Olney / 393-4116 : Lawrenceville / 943-2640 : Mt. Carmel / 262-5865 : Fairfield / 842-3342). For more on the Festival, go to coveredridges.com/covered-bridge…/bridgeton.
Minor injuries reported in two vehicle crash on Route 37 at Tonti Road
Both drivers were checked at the scene for apparent minor injuries following a two vehicle crash on Route 37 at the Tonti Road north of Salem late Monday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 32-year-old Jason Gillispie of Illinois Street in Alma pulled from the stop sign on Tonti Road in front of an approaching northbound car on Route 37 driven by 60-year-old Kevin Uchitjil of Seven Hills Road in Odin.
Van ‘destroyed’ after being hit by two trains, driver cited
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m. Wednesday morning on a section of railroad near […]
Multiple departments battle large house fire in Posey County
Crews were working to extinguish a large house fire in Posey County, Indiana on Monday. We're told the fire broke out at a home near the intersection of North Street and Gum Street in the town of Cynthiana. A witness at the scene of the fire told us that multiple...
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 20th, 2022
A 20-year-old Farina man, Diego Barradas of South Walnut, turned himself in on a domestic battery charge. Illinois State Police arrested 38-year-old James Stroup of Oglesby Street in Salem for unlawful use of a weapon. He was given a notice to appear in court. 30-year-old Billy Williams of South Elm...
Traffic Stop And Domestic Battery Land Two White County Residents In Jail
A Crossville woman was taken into custody following a traffic stop on September 16th. At around 1 p.m. 39 year old Amber N Newman was stopped on Fifth Street and arrested for Driving While License Revoked. She paid $250 plus fees and was released. A 40 year old Carmi man...
ADDITIONAL BOARD MEETING DETAILS
(NEWTON) In addition to the Jasper County School Board’s regular monthly meeting report we had in our news yesterday, here’s some additional information from Monday night’s meeting in Newton from the Superintendent’s Report. The Jasper County School District continues with two building projects this year, the NCHS elevator project and the NCHS gym roof repair project. The District is currently waiting for an updated cost estimate for HVAC projects for the high school, junior high school, and elementary school in Newton with the District to utilize ESSER grant money to help pay for the work. The District is also looking at other roofing projects at all three schools as well. It’s all part of the District’s newly completed 10 year Health Life Safety Survey for buildings and grounds with various options to pay for the projects, such as Life Safety Funds or possible Life Safety Bonds.
RECENT REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING
(NEWTON) Here’s the highlights of last week’s regular monthly meeting of the Jasper County Board in Newton. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : accepted the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court appointment of Lindsay A. Wantuck as Jasper County’s Public Defender : approved a Conduit Agreement with Metro Communications for E-911 Fiber Line through Jasper County : appointed James Nix as Commissioner of the Ste. Marie Drainage & Levee District and Donald F. Clark as Commissioner of Mint Creek Drainage District : noted the new Law Enforcement Center is nearing completion with the cost being under budget : heard an update on the Hunt City Road Soil Cement project : noted that the Board’s Operations Committee recommends the county stay with the five day work week : took no action on the 2023 Health Insurance Plan for county employees : and after a closed session agreed to keep all closed session minutes confidential and agreed to destroy all verbatim recordings of closed sessions prior to March 2021 : the next regular monthly meeting for the Jasper County Board will be October 13th in Newton.
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022. Bohannon’s East, 1728 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found multiple items in coolers without date markings. Little Caesar’s, 1834 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical,...
Two Men Accused of Dealing Meth in Livingston County
Two men from Charleston, Illinois are accused of dealing large amounts of meth in Livingston County. The Livingston County Proactive Unit arrested 38-year-old David Stites and 57-year-old Kevin Hickman in Pontiac on September 19th. This comes after an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the investigation, over 56 grams of meth, US...
UPDATE: One arrested following three-county pursuit
Two individuals are in custody following a vehicle pursuit by the Greene County Sheriff's Office that traveled into Daviess County.
Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Petersburg. They say their investigation started Tuesday evening in the 600 block of East Main Street. We are told the person who died is an adult. Officials tell us the autopsy is planned for...
Wayne County Humane Society full, looking for fosters
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Officials with the Wayne County Humane Society (WCHS) say they are in desperate need for fosters and adopters. Humane society officials say they currently are out of space for any cats or dogs and would love to get them into a foster home if not their forever home. Officials say fostering […]
Fatal crash in Vigo County
The investigation continues into a fatal crash in Vigo County. A train hit a car killing the only person in the vehicle. It happened a little before 7 PM on Friday, September 16, on Doberman Street south of Gross Road at a railroad crossing in Southern Vigo County. The victim’s...
Bicknell family wins thousands in sweepstake
A Knox County family won a big prize Wednesday. First City News was on site when the Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House presented a check to Gregory Robinson of Bicknell. The check was worth around 50,000 dollars. Publishers Clearing House rep Howie Guja says Robinson had applied for many...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Krystal Nalley, 30, of West Frankfort, was arrested on counts of OVWI Refusal, Possession of Marijuana , Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia , OVWI Endangerment. No bond was set. Brandon Goble, 33, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Intimidation: Threatening to Commit Terrorism, Battery Against a Public Safety...
Deputy rescues puppy in more ways than one
CHARLESTON, Ill (WCIA) — A stray puppy now has a roof over his head after being saved by a Coles County Deputy. Deputy Sam Jackson was sent to a call about a dog running through traffic on a busy road in Charleston. When he got there, he says the dog immediately responded to him and […]
ISP: Hit & run suspect arrested after being followed for 50 miles
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Troopers arrested a man after a hit and run incident Monday. Troopers say they received a report of a hit and run on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County. According to authorities, a driver of a Toyota Corolla had pulled over onto the...
