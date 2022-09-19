Read full article on original website
Bills CB Dane Jackson (neck) has full movement in extremities after leaving Monday night's game in ambulance
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was immobilized and transported in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury in Monday's 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. Jackson, who had full movement in his extremities, was taken to ECMC Hospital in Buffalo, New York, for evaluation. He was scheduled for a CT scan and X-rays.
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll believes it's time to let Geno Smith cook: 'We don't need to hold him back'
A week after Smith's inspired play helped the Seattle Seahawks upset former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, head coach Pete Carroll's club came crashing down in the form of 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Over those two games, Smith has emerged with a league-high 81...
Mitch Trubisky says downfield passing opportunities there for Steelers' offense
Consternation abounds in Pittsburgh surrounding quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the lack of deep shots through two weeks. Trubisky checked the ball down often in Sunday's loss to New England Patriots and hasn't stretched the field much through two games despite a receiver corps highlighted by Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and rookie George Pickens.
NFL sends warning letter to Buccaneers exec Bruce Arians for actions on sideline during game vs. Saints
The NFL has sent a message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers former head coach Bruce Arians for his role in Sunday's skirmish with the New Orleans Saints that led to Mike Evans' one-game suspension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on NFL NOW that the league sent Arians, now serving...
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 3 sleepers
We're heading full speed into Week 3. This is the week that we'd like to believe we have most things figured out. Spoiler alert: We don't. But what we do have is a larger sample size of data to help us make more informed decisions. Of course, we'll have even more data after this week. And the week after that. And so on.
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Steelers-Browns clash on Prime Video
WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland) The Cleveland Browns’ improbable loss on Sunday will be fresh on everyone’s minds when they get set to host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday in a battle of 1-1 AFC North clubs. Both passing games have struggled with consistency through two games, and...
Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: 'Wait until we see what his contract is'
Fresh off a heartbreaking and stunning loss to the Dolphins, the Ravens have a new concern. Lamar Jackson (elbow) was limited in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's official practice report. Jackson told reporters Wednesday he's "feeling good" and that he'll participate in Thursday's practice and Sunday's game. Jackson...
Joe Burrow cautions against panicking over Bengals' slow start to 2022 season: 'We are going to be fine'
So far the Bengals have not had the strong start to the 2022 season that they had hoped for and that many predicted for last year's Super Bowl runners-up. Despite the offseason adjustments Cincinnati made to try to address previous issues, namely the troublesome offensive line, the Bengals have struggled in their first two games, dropping contests to both theSteelers and the Cowboys. Quarterback Joe Burrow has gotten off to a bad start, too, committing five turnovers in the opener and taking a league-high 13 sacks over the first two games.
The NFL is celebrating National Voter Registration Day
As part of the NFL Votes initiative, the league is celebrating National Voter Registration Day (NVRD), a nonpartisan holiday to encourage civic engagement. The NFL is encouraging everyone to check their voter registration status and register to vote to ensure they can vote in the upcoming election. Everyone can take...
Move the Sticks: Big Week 2 games, eight biggest questions, standout rookies & favorite performances
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 2 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the group answer their eight biggest questions after Week 2. After that, the trio each give a standout rookie and also their favorite performance in Week 2. Then, the guys recap the Buccaneers vs Saints rivalry game. To wrap up the show, the trio hit on a few takeaways from the college football weekend.
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Fixing Bengals' passing game
It's been a grim -- REAL grim -- start to the 2022 season for the Cincinnati Bengals' offense. Last season, the offensive line was perceived as one of the only weak spots in an attack that helped carry Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. Fixes made to that unit this offseason raised expectations. But Joe Burrow and Co. have fallen far short, with the offense failing to find any sort of rhythm and settling into the bottom half of the NFL in terms of yardage, while the team has gone 0-2 this season.
Eagles CB Darius Slay reminds world he's 'still at an elite level' with two-pick performance vs. Vikings
Big Play Slay earned his moniker Monday night. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay got his hands on pass after pass in the 24-7 demolition of the Minnesota Vikings. Slay earned five passes defensed and two interceptions, both in the red zone. He became the only player with five-plus passes defensed and two INTs in a game in the last three seasons.
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to receive 'full slate of reps' as he attempts to return for 'MNF'
The Cowboys managed to get into the win column in Week 2 with their backup quarterback and a receiving corps lacking big-name punch. Dallas might get a key contributor back for the first time in 2022 this week. Receiver Michael Gallup will take a "full slate of reps" in practice this week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday, with the hope Gallup can take the field Monday night versus the New York Giants.
The First Read, Week 3: 49ers well-positioned in topsy-turvy NFC with Jimmy Garoppolo back at QB
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- A great sign for one of the league's top contenders. -- Three biggest risers after Week 2. -- Which player is entering the way-too-early...
NFL QB Index, Week 3: Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa soar into top 10
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 2 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 3. 2022 stats: 2 games | 75.4 pct | 614 pass yds | 8.9 ypa | 7 pass TD | 2 INT | 66 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles.
Bills WR Gabe Davis (ankle) inactive for MNF versus Titans
The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top playmakers on Monday. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is officially inactive for Buffalo's Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans Monday night. Davis sprained his ankle in practice Saturday on a non-contact play, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Though...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10
Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
Three-time Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden retiring as a Brown after 12 NFL seasons
Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is sailing off into the sunset. The former Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers corner is retiring after 12 seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the decision. It's apropos the CB's decision to retire comes a day before the...
Frank Reich on Colts' poor start to 2022: 'You have to resist temptation to overreact'
The Indianapolis Colts are searching for answers after an 0-1-1 start to the season, including Sunday's 24-0 shellacking at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Frank Reich tried to take a long-term approach and not make hasty changes after the dismal start. "We look at a bad loss, and...
