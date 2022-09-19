Read full article on original website
New owners, new approach at Moosewood Restaurant in Ithaca (Dining Out Review)
Ithaca, N.Y. — Leave it to the Moosewood Restaurant in Ithaca to break convention with its black bean burger ($17), making one that is actually juicy. Crumbly and dry is usually the result when you mash black beans together into a patty and fry it, but not so much here.
johnnyjet.com
The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties
Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
ithaca.com
Lev: Exciting Addition to the Commons
Ithaca is filled to the brim with restaurants. From quiet dinner spots to lively tap rooms, this area now has more restaurants per capita than New York City. In order to stand out in this food-centric crowd, you have to offer something memorable, and that is exactly what Lev Kitchen does.
theithacan.org
New mini mart owner rebrands to draw college students
With new owners and a new menu, Smiley’s Mini Mart on Rogan’s Corner hopes to appeal more to Ithaca College students. Smiley’s Mini Mart is located right off the college’s campus at 825 Danby Road, next door to the Sunset Grill. Before Smiley’s Mini Mart opened in August 2022, the store was a local convenience store chain called Dandy’s and until 2018, the store was a privately owned convenience store named Rogan’s Corner. Rogan’s Corner has been known for years as a staple spot for Ithaca College students to purchase everyday things such as snacks and drinks. Smiley’s is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
Take Scariest Walk Through Gates of Hell on CNY Road for Halloween
A night of horror and terror returns to Oswego Road in Liverpool this October. This frightening experience is fun for the whole family, but only the bravest souls will make it to the other side. "A Nightmare on Oswego Road" is back again this year, being held every Friday and...
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
Long-Awaited Film About CNY Rock Icon Is Finally Here, Where to Watch
The new documentary celebrating the life of rock legend and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio is ready to drop. Dio: Dreamers Never Die is getting a special two-day-only showing at the following CNY theaters:. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Regal Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Movie Tavern,...
Local High School Senior looking to make it big in the fashion industry
(WETM) – Katie Morse, a resident of Pine Valley, knew from an early age she wanted to be a fashion model. While she was involved in singing, acting, and even performed at many talent shows, she knew modeling was her dream goal. That dream came true for Morse in November of 2021. Morse explains how […]
NewsChannel 36
Missing Cats in Painted Post
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
Did You Know This Delicious, New Deli Opened in Morrisville, New York?
Because I grew up in Hamilton and Morrisville State College is my alum, it's fine for me to say that if you're driving through Morrisville and you blink - you'll miss it. Morrisville, New York, is such a small college town that you might have missed a new deli opened on Main Street. Sources report that it opened about a month ago, but it's possible that "people in the area may not know that it's opened for business."
Shock Rock Icon Spotted All Across Upstate New York
So where does the Godfather of Shock Rock prepare for Halloween? Apparently Walmart! Though his songs say that there is No More Mr. Nice Guy, fans around New York would beg to disagree. Alice Cooper made many fans' days as he was spotted several times across Upstate New York. Alice...
tompkinsweekly.com
Lansing Carnival returns this weekend
In 2017, to celebrate the town’s bicentennial, the Lansing Events Committee (tinyurl.com/2o72sn3n) started the Lansing Community Celebration Carnival as a way to bring the town closer together. When the pandemic struck in 2020 and 2021, the carnival had to be put on hold. This Friday and Saturday, the carnival...
tompkinsweekly.com
Jon Dates recounts family’s car dealership
If the legendary Dates Chevrolet Company were still standing at 308 Main St. in Groton today, it would be 105 years old this year. Many still remember it fondly — particularly Jon H. Dates, whose grandfather, John Dates, opened the automotive sales and repair establishment in 1917. John owned,...
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
Syracuse Mets Pitching Huge Discount for Ballpark Beer Fest
The history of cheap booze promotions at sporting events is... well, not great. Luckily Ballpark Beer Fest in Syracuse is not accompanied by an actual game. Hoping to attract big numbers, the Syracuse Mets are offering a steep discount on 2022's edition of Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest. The cost of entry has been slashed from $55 in 2021 to just $25 this year. That's more than a 50% cut.
owegopennysaver.com
Photo: Student cars featured as part of Winners Circle Project at Watkins Glen
Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s build as part of the Winners Circle Project. Here, the students were able to bring their cars to Watkins Glen on Sept. 9. We will have more on the Watkins event, as well as information about an upcoming movie that features the project and the story behind the founder of the Winners Circle Project and his work on the track with youth in an upcoming edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. Provided photo.
NewsChannel 36
Grove Park Farmers' Market brings local produce to Elmira, looking to expand
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A local farmers market in Chemung County is hoping to expand affordable healthy food options in the community and grow the market with more farmers. The owners of Muddy Fingers Farm opened the Grove Park Farmers' Market in Elmira. The market features local vendors that not only provide fresh produce at discounted prices but a whole lot more.
traveltasteandtour.com
Unique Vineyard Stays on Seneca Lake in Yates County, NY
The Finger Lakes in New York is a unique destination for any occasion and traveler. Yates County is situated right in the center of the beautiful, world-renowned wine country. One of the most popular, largest lakes that draws people near and far is Seneca Lake, a perfect place to call your home base while visiting.
Bye Bye, Best Buy Laptop: Have You Seen This Man Wanted in Lansing?
Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying and locating a suspect in an alleged theft from an electronics retailer in Tompkins County. The suspect pictured is accused of illegally taking a laptop, according to the New York State Police, "from an office within the Best Buy store located at the Shops at Ithaca off Catherwood Road in the village of Lansing," New York at approximately 1:44pm on Sunday, September 18, 2022.
Finger Lakes distillery destroyed by fire to open tasting room while it rebuilds
Naples, N. Y. — An acclaimed Finger Lakes distillery working to rebuild after a devastating fire in May now plans to open a tasting room in an historic building in downtown Naples. Hollerhorn Distilling plans to convert a small building at 101 S. Main St. into a shop offering...
