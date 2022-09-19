ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties

Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
AURORA, NY
Lev: Exciting Addition to the Commons

Ithaca is filled to the brim with restaurants. From quiet dinner spots to lively tap rooms, this area now has more restaurants per capita than New York City. In order to stand out in this food-centric crowd, you have to offer something memorable, and that is exactly what Lev Kitchen does.
ITHACA, NY
New mini mart owner rebrands to draw college students

With new owners and a new menu, Smiley’s Mini Mart on Rogan’s Corner hopes to appeal more to Ithaca College students. Smiley’s Mini Mart is located right off the college’s campus at 825 Danby Road, next door to the Sunset Grill. Before Smiley’s Mini Mart opened in August 2022, the store was a local convenience store chain called Dandy’s and until 2018, the store was a privately owned convenience store named Rogan’s Corner. Rogan’s Corner has been known for years as a staple spot for Ithaca College students to purchase everyday things such as snacks and drinks. Smiley’s is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
LAFAYETTE, NY
Missing Cats in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
PAINTED POST, NY
Did You Know This Delicious, New Deli Opened in Morrisville, New York?

Because I grew up in Hamilton and Morrisville State College is my alum, it's fine for me to say that if you're driving through Morrisville and you blink - you'll miss it. Morrisville, New York, is such a small college town that you might have missed a new deli opened on Main Street. Sources report that it opened about a month ago, but it's possible that "people in the area may not know that it's opened for business."
MORRISVILLE, NY
Lansing Carnival returns this weekend

In 2017, to celebrate the town’s bicentennial, the Lansing Events Committee (tinyurl.com/2o72sn3n) started the Lansing Community Celebration Carnival as a way to bring the town closer together. When the pandemic struck in 2020 and 2021, the carnival had to be put on hold. This Friday and Saturday, the carnival...
LANSING, NY
Jon Dates recounts family’s car dealership

If the legendary Dates Chevrolet Company were still standing at 308 Main St. in Groton today, it would be 105 years old this year. Many still remember it fondly — particularly Jon H. Dates, whose grandfather, John Dates, opened the automotive sales and repair establishment in 1917. John owned,...
GROTON, NY
Syracuse Mets Pitching Huge Discount for Ballpark Beer Fest

The history of cheap booze promotions at sporting events is... well, not great. Luckily Ballpark Beer Fest in Syracuse is not accompanied by an actual game. Hoping to attract big numbers, the Syracuse Mets are offering a steep discount on 2022's edition of Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest. The cost of entry has been slashed from $55 in 2021 to just $25 this year. That's more than a 50% cut.
SYRACUSE, NY
Photo: Student cars featured as part of Winners Circle Project at Watkins Glen

Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s build as part of the Winners Circle Project. Here, the students were able to bring their cars to Watkins Glen on Sept. 9. We will have more on the Watkins event, as well as information about an upcoming movie that features the project and the story behind the founder of the Winners Circle Project and his work on the track with youth in an upcoming edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. Provided photo.
OWEGO, NY
Grove Park Farmers' Market brings local produce to Elmira, looking to expand

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A local farmers market in Chemung County is hoping to expand affordable healthy food options in the community and grow the market with more farmers. The owners of Muddy Fingers Farm opened the Grove Park Farmers' Market in Elmira. The market features local vendors that not only provide fresh produce at discounted prices but a whole lot more.
ELMIRA, NY
Unique Vineyard Stays on Seneca Lake in Yates County, NY

The Finger Lakes in New York is a unique destination for any occasion and traveler. Yates County is situated right in the center of the beautiful, world-renowned wine country. One of the most popular, largest lakes that draws people near and far is Seneca Lake, a perfect place to call your home base while visiting.
YATES COUNTY, NY
Bye Bye, Best Buy Laptop: Have You Seen This Man Wanted in Lansing?

Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying and locating a suspect in an alleged theft from an electronics retailer in Tompkins County. The suspect pictured is accused of illegally taking a laptop, according to the New York State Police, "from an office within the Best Buy store located at the Shops at Ithaca off Catherwood Road in the village of Lansing," New York at approximately 1:44pm on Sunday, September 18, 2022.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
