Residents of the U.K. are in for a treat — and as for the rest of us, well we may want to grab our passports and book a flight to catch the theatrical return of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. That’s right, the Francis Ford Coppola classic is making a return to theaters just in time for Halloween, but only across the pond and in select theaters around the globe. The announcement coincides with the soon-to-be U.S. release of the 4K UHD fresh-to-death SteelBook which arrives on October 4, celebrating the film’s 30th anniversary. Days later, beginning on October 7, Park Circus will be presenting the 4K restored film on screens in an assortment of countries.

