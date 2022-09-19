ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Mufasa' Prequel Director Barry Jenkins Reveals New Details on Live-Action Characters

Barry Jenkins has revealed that a “ton of familiar faces” will appear in his upcoming The Lion King’s prequel, Mufasa. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly at the D23 expo in Anaheim, California, Jenkins spoke about how The Lion King’s prequel will involve new stories about the characters we’ve come to know and love.
MOVIES
Collider

Brandon Cronenberg's 'Infinity Pool' Receives the Dreaded NC-17 Rating

Brandon Cronenberg's latest sci-fi flick, Infinity Pool, has shocked the MPAA enough to earn an NC-17 rating for graphic violence and sexual content. Cronenberg, who is the son of of body horror director David Cronenberg, is no stranger to pushing limits, having previously directed the violent sci-fi shockers Antiviral and Possessor. Infinity Pool stars Pearl star Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, and tells the story of a rich couple who vacation at a luxury resort that harbors dark secrets beyond its walls. In addition to Goth and Skarsgård, Infinity Pool stars Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, Caroline Boulton, John Ralston, Jeff Ricketts, Jalil Lespert, and Roderick Hill.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ti West
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Mia Goth
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Film Industry#Horror Film#Academy Awards#Film Star#50s Scope
Herbie J Pilato

How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV

There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
Vibe

Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland Star In ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’

Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland star as a married couple in the upcoming film The Curse Of Bridge Hollow. Set to premiere on October 14 on Netflix, the spooky, spirited film also stars Stranger Things actress, Priah Ferguson, as their rebellious daughter. In the trailer, the family moves from buzzy Brooklyn to a small town named Bridge Hollow. Ferguson’s character is apprehensive about the move and is encouraged by her on-screen parents to stay open-minded. More from VIBE.comKerry Washington Stars In Netflix's 'The School for Good and Evil'Marlon Wayans HBO Comedy 'Book Of Marlon' Headed To STARZKelly Rowland Reacts To Viral...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Euphoria and Kissing Booth star lands Elvis role in new movie

Euphoria's Jacob Elordi is about to play Elvis Presley for writer-director Sofia Coppola's Priscilla movie. Based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the movie will recount intimate moments from her marriage to the King of Rock and Roll, and begins filming in Toronto this autumn. Deadline reports that...
MOVIES
Essence

The Roles That Made Keke Palmer An Undeniable Hollywood Star

Keke Palmer has been working in front of the camera consistently for nearly two decades. Check out the roles that made her THAT GIRL in the industry. From the small screen to the Broadway stage, and on to the largest IMAX screens in the world, Keke Palmer’s star power is undeniable. The industry veteran has been working consistently since the tender age of 11, and her ability to remain booked and busy creating every year thereafter, has gained her the reputation of being Miss “Keep a Bag,” effortlessly.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Army Of The Dead’s Omari Hardwick Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE:  UTA has inked actor-producer-writer Omari Hardwick in all areas. In film, he most recently starred in Netflix’s Army of the Dead, which debuted as No. 1 on the streamer. He also recently wrapped Fantasy Football, which will premiere on Paramount+ later this year. Hardwick also completed two highly anticipated Netflix features, including The Mothership opposite Halle Berry, as well as The Mother alongside Jennifer Lopez. Previous feature credits include Spell, American Skin, Nobody’s Fool, SGT., Will Gardner, Sorry to Bother You and A Boy. A Girl. A Dream, among many others. On the small screen, Hardwick most recently starred in Netflix’s limited...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Worst Person in the World’ actor Anders Danielsen Lie, Gard B. Eidsvold to Headline Erik Poppe’s Film, Series ‘Quisling’ For SF Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Worst Person in the World” actor Anders Danielsen Lie and Gard B. Eidsvold (“Wisting”) are set to headline Erik Poppe’s “Quisling.” The film charts the last days of Vidkun Quisling, the former Prime Minister of Norway who was a notorious Nazi collaborator during World War II. The project also comprises a TV series which has been commissioned by TV2. Danielsen Lie will play the priest Peder Olsen who acted as Quisling’s counselor in prison until he was executed on Oct. 24, 1945. Set to start shooting this week, the film is produced by Paradox, SF Studios’ Norwegian production company....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFI Fest Sets Red Carpet Premieres Including ‘Bardo,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘She Said’

The American Film Institute’s Los Angeles-based film festival AFI Fest has revealed this year’s crop of red carpet galas including films from Alejandro González Iñárritu, Guillermo del Toro, Maria Schrader and Florian Zeller. As previously announced, AFI Fest will open with the world premiere of Apple’s Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me on Nov. 2 and close four days later with the U.S. premiere of Universal Pictures’ and Amblin Entertainment’s The Fabelmans from Steven Spielberg.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Andor,' 'Blonde' and MoreSelena Gomez Documentary 'My Mind and Me' to Open AFI Fest'The Music Man,' Starring Hugh...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

'Bram Stoker's Dracula' Returns to Theaters in U.K. and Ireland With 4K Restored Screenings

Residents of the U.K. are in for a treat — and as for the rest of us, well we may want to grab our passports and book a flight to catch the theatrical return of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. That’s right, the Francis Ford Coppola classic is making a return to theaters just in time for Halloween, but only across the pond and in select theaters around the globe. The announcement coincides with the soon-to-be U.S. release of the 4K UHD fresh-to-death SteelBook which arrives on October 4, celebrating the film’s 30th anniversary. Days later, beginning on October 7, Park Circus will be presenting the 4K restored film on screens in an assortment of countries.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Blood Rise: Subspecies V’ Images Tease Bloodsoaked Period Adventure [Exclusive]

Collider can exclusively reveal new images and behind-the-scenes pictures of Blood Rise: Subspecies V, the next chapter of the Subspecies franchise. The movie serves as a prequel to the main film franchise, and will reveal how main antagonist Radu Vladislas went from a monster-slaying knight to a cruel vampire. Created...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Devil's Hour' Trailer: Peter Capaldi Claims He's a Time Traveler in New Thriller

Doctor Who's Twelfth Doctor, Peter Capaldi, is presumably set to play another time-master role in Prime Video's upcoming drama-thriller series, The Devil's Hour, where the actor's murder-obsessed character, Gideon, claims to be both a time traveler and a fortune-teller. Scheduled to premiere on October 28, the forthcoming series plays on the concept of the so-called "Devil's Hour," or when someone awakens at the hour between 03:00 am and 04:00 am and experiences unexplainably odd occurrences.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

’Bardo’ Trailer: Another Head-Trip From the Director Of ‘Birdman’

From the director of Birdman and The Revenant, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, comes a tale of identity, existential dread, and sheer absurdity. The trailer for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths has been released. The film tells the story of a journalist living in Los Angeles, who has just won a very prestigious award. At that point, he decides to take a quick trip back to Mexico.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy