kjzz.org
Phoenix churches to provide emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness
The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a contract worth $931,000 for churches to provide shelters for people experiencing homelessness. Funding will come from Phoenix’s allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will go to Lutheran Social Services to run its Interfaith Homeless Emergency Lodging Program. During Tuesday’s...
Phoenix says residents can't use courts to force city to address homelessness
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix says local residents can't compel them to take action in addressing homelessness after a group of business owners filed a lawsuit last month, arguing an encampment in the downtown area had become a public nuisance. >> Editor's Note: The above video is from...
Syringe service program in Mesa helping people addicted to drugs
MESA, Ariz. — If you ask Priscilla Juarez to describe her story of almost 15 years addicted to opiates and now seven months clean, she calls it "a blessing." "If I didn't go through the things that I went through in my addiction, I wouldn't be the person who I am today," Juarez said.
AZFamily
Phoenix mobile home residents being forced off land
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Families have been living in Weldon Court in Phoenix for generations, and some homes even date back to the 1950′s. Now, families and their homes are at risk. Residents at Weldon Court near 16th Street and Osborn Road are panicking after being told in a...
kjzz.org
Phoenix has $22 million left to distribute for emergency rental assistance
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Phoenix has helped nearly 15,000 households experiencing hardship during the pandemic. This translates to roughly 38,000 residents, according to the city of Phoenix dashboard. The program has been helping Phoenix residents with housing and utility costs. Eligible participants receive up to $3,500 a month...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona set to receive hundreds of millions in opioid settlement money in the years to come
PHOENIX - Millions of dollars are starting to come into Arizona, as part of a national opioid settlement in which the ‘big three’ drug distributors will pay out $26 billion. The state will receive about $550 million over the next 18 years, and Maricopa County is slated to...
AZFamily
Health inspectors uncover health code violations at restaurants across Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When customers sit down for a bite to eat, they’d like to think the restaurant they are at is following food safety guidelines to keep customers from getting sick, but that’s not always the case. “It is really important to me that the kitchen is clean,” said diner Amy Joshu. “Nobody wants to go to a pretty run down, dirty restaurant,” said Matt Huggins.
kjzz.org
Group home shooting shows cracks in Arizona's foster care system
North Star Independent Living Services in Phoenix serves as foster care for teens and young adults with the goal of transitioning them to living on their own. On Sept. 1, an 18-year-old was shot and killed there. The facility is supposed to be a safe space with strict policies against...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizonans living in mobile or manufactured homes are at higher risk in the heat, research suggests
PHOENIX - We know Arizona summers are deadly, but new data from Arizona State University researchers found that certain residents are at far greater risk in our heat. Those facing homelessness are at serious risk for heat-related deaths, but homeowners are too. That being said, not all homes are created equal.
Phoenix mobile home owners forced off land for development
Residents at Weldon Court, near 12th St. and Indian School, in Phoenix are being told to prepare to leave.
KTAR.com
More dogs than kennels as Maricopa County struggles to find space
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control Department is experiencing a shelter capacity crisis. The number of dogs currently outnumbers kennels with 770 dogs and only 755 kennels. Kimberly Powell with the County Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM it has had to find creative ways to...
AZFamily
“Kayleigh’s Law” aimed to protect Arizona abuse victims to go into effect Saturday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday to talk about a new law aimed to protect victims of abuse. The county attorney said “Kayleigh’s Law” should help victims of serious or sexual crimes. Right now, if a convicted abuser’s probation...
azpm.org
Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage through mentoring, paid tuition
A masked teacher offers instruction to a student at the International School of Tucson. February 2021. With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe shortage of teachers and administrators – and it’s the students who suffer most. But...
AZFamily
Good Samaritan stopped to help change a flat tire
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After hitting a curb and popping a tire, one woman was helped by a local Good Samaritan!. Alison R. shared her story on the Living Chandler Facebook page, saying she was on the corner of Val Vista and Market Street when she popped a tire. The man who helped her told Alison that he’d watched “people drive on by”, and that he couldn’t believe no one stopped to help her.
kclu.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
'There's a lot of stipulations': New motorcycle law aims to protect drivers and riders on Arizona's roads
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona motorcycle riders will soon have some additional freedom while on the road. A law signed during the last legislative session will allow riders to lane filter. That means they will be able to move between stopped cars to get in front of the traffic like at a stoplight.
AZFamily
Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
kjzz.org
Investigation finds Phoenix City Councilmember Carlos Garcia likely violated campaign finance laws
Phoenix City Councilmember Carlos Garcia could be in hot water after an investigation revealed that he likely violated campaign finance laws. He accepted nearly $28,000 from the United Food and Commercial Workers union, but it’s against state law to accept campaign donations from labor unions. Garcia is running for...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County receives first portion of national opioid settlement
PHOENIX — Maricopa County received its first $4.7 million on Friday in the national opioid settlement with drug makers and distributors. The $4.7 million is the first payment of an estimated $80 million to be paid out over the next 18 years for Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson unlawfully marketing, promoting and dispensing prescription opioids, the county said in a press release.
KOLD-TV
Phoenix police investigate possible kidnapping in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police are at a scene on South Kolb Road, investigating a possible kidnapping, on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21. Officers were at the dead end of South Kolb Road, south of Interstate 10, where they were serving search warrants. Tucson police have been called...
