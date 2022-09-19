ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

kjzz.org

Phoenix churches to provide emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness

The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a contract worth $931,000 for churches to provide shelters for people experiencing homelessness. Funding will come from Phoenix’s allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will go to Lutheran Social Services to run its Interfaith Homeless Emergency Lodging Program. During Tuesday’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mobile home residents being forced off land

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Families have been living in Weldon Court in Phoenix for generations, and some homes even date back to the 1950′s. Now, families and their homes are at risk. Residents at Weldon Court near 16th Street and Osborn Road are panicking after being told in a...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix has $22 million left to distribute for emergency rental assistance

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Phoenix has helped nearly 15,000 households experiencing hardship during the pandemic. This translates to roughly 38,000 residents, according to the city of Phoenix dashboard. The program has been helping Phoenix residents with housing and utility costs. Eligible participants receive up to $3,500 a month...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors uncover health code violations at restaurants across Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When customers sit down for a bite to eat, they’d like to think the restaurant they are at is following food safety guidelines to keep customers from getting sick, but that’s not always the case. “It is really important to me that the kitchen is clean,” said diner Amy Joshu. “Nobody wants to go to a pretty run down, dirty restaurant,” said Matt Huggins.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Group home shooting shows cracks in Arizona's foster care system

North Star Independent Living Services in Phoenix serves as foster care for teens and young adults with the goal of transitioning them to living on their own. On Sept. 1, an 18-year-old was shot and killed there. The facility is supposed to be a safe space with strict policies against...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Good Samaritan stopped to help change a flat tire

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After hitting a curb and popping a tire, one woman was helped by a local Good Samaritan!. Alison R. shared her story on the Living Chandler Facebook page, saying she was on the corner of Val Vista and Market Street when she popped a tire. The man who helped her told Alison that he’d watched “people drive on by”, and that he couldn’t believe no one stopped to help her.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County receives first portion of national opioid settlement

PHOENIX — Maricopa County received its first $4.7 million on Friday in the national opioid settlement with drug makers and distributors. The $4.7 million is the first payment of an estimated $80 million to be paid out over the next 18 years for Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson unlawfully marketing, promoting and dispensing prescription opioids, the county said in a press release.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Phoenix police investigate possible kidnapping in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police are at a scene on South Kolb Road, investigating a possible kidnapping, on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21. Officers were at the dead end of South Kolb Road, south of Interstate 10, where they were serving search warrants. Tucson police have been called...
TUCSON, AZ

