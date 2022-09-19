Read full article on original website
I took my first major train ride through the US and there are 8 things I wish I knew before trying this type of travel
Insider's reporter took her first train trip on the Rocky Mountaineer from Colorado to Utah. She wished she anticipated delays and brought binoculars.
Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic
Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
We bought an old bus for £2,000 and converted it into a luxury motorhome – then took it on a tour of Europe
A COUPLE converted an old bus into a luxury motorhome and then took it on a tour of Europe. Craig and Aimee, from South Wales, converted a 24-seater bus for £2,000 off eBay into a tiny home of wheels - with zero experience. After making the purchase in 2020,...
See inside the cabin and cockpit of a luxury Aero jet, which caters to wealthy clientele flying to Aspen, Ibiza, and elsewhere
Aero is a luxury airline that operates in Europe and North America for $1,000 each way. Danielle Bauter flew to Aspen on Aero and got to experience the amenities and tour the cockpit. She learned about the pilots' safety features and enjoyed the concierge services. With so many reports of...
How Much Uber and Lyft Drivers Make — and How To Make Even More
In 2017, Uber agreed to pay $20 million to settle an FTC lawsuit that accused the company of using exaggerated earnings claims to recruit prospective drivers. Since then, Uber and its main competitor...
Retail Anxiety Over Possible Rail Strike Grows
A looming rail strike could pose new challenges to inventories and inflation, the National Retail Federation (NRF) warned Wednesday. Businesses across industries and logistics are preparing for the possibility of a rail work stoppage Friday as unions and employers continue negotiations. “Freight rail is critical to the retail supply chain, and retailers of every size rely on it to move cargo every day,” NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said Wednesday. “Retailers are deeply concerned about the situation and the impact that a disruption would have on business operations throughout the country.” “Smooth and stable operations on the rails is crucial as we...
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
FOXBusiness
Amtrak suspends several long-distance routes as railroad strike looms
Amtrak has canceled some of its long-distance routes as a potential freight railroad strike looms. An Amtrak spokesperson told FOX Business that while the company is hopeful that U.S. railroads and rail unions will reach a resolution in the contract negotiations, it has already "begun phased adjustments" in preparation for possible freight railroad service interruption later this week.
Spaces remain to bike the National Ability Center’s MOFO Ride
PARK CITY, Utah — Founded by Craig White, the MOFO Ride is a “friendly” challenge to pedal to the top of “Puke Hill” in Park City. Riders pedal in support of […]
Flight carrying Irish premier to UN gathering in New York returns to Dublin
A plane carrying the Irish premier to New York for the UN General Assembly has returned to Dublin.The Aer Lingus flight took off from Dublin Airport at around 5pm on Wednesday.It returned to Dublin at around 6.30pm.The aircraft landed safely at Dublin Airport and all customers and crew safely disembarkedAer LingusReports have suggested the plane experienced a vibration in its right-hand engine.Taoiseach Micheal Martin is due to take part in discussions at the General Assembly across two days.A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said there had been a bird strike shortly after take-off.“Aer Lingus flight EI107 operating from Dublin to New...
Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!
In an earlier article, I described a vehicle that envisions traveling at a hypersonic (Mach 9) speed called the Stargazer. We are nowhere close to meeting this mark as great as this is. Perhaps we should set our sights on a more attainable goal, and that is where the “Overture” by Boom Supersonic comes in. The Overture is a supersonic (Mach 1.7) aircraft meant to deliver passengers in half the time.
Where in the world can you travel for free on public transport?
“Mobility is one of the most important challenges of humanity in the 21st century” – so Luxembourg’s deputy prime minister, François Bausch, told me on the day the Grand Duchy abolished fares for public transport in February 2020.“The system that we developed in the last century cannot function any more. Everywhere we have congestion problems, the quality of life in urban areas is going down.“If we organise the big urban areas, this will help with climate change,” the Green Party politician said.Luxembourg is at the forefront of the free transport revolution, but other locations are picking up the pace. This is...
Time Out Global
Trains to Berlin are about to get much quicker
Planning a trip to Berlin soonish? Well, one of the best ways to get to the German capital is about to get substantially quicker. A new rail service is set to launch next year which will cut the journey from Amsterdam to Berlin down to less than six hours – around 30 minutes faster than current routes.
moneytalksnews.com
6 Ways to Get Military Travel Discounts
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Soldiers spend years putting others before them, serving their country and often living miles away from their families. They wake up early, complete grueling drills in the heat and may even be deployed to an active combat zone. Then there...
Amtrak says full rail service restored
Amtrak says it has fully restored rail service after it canceled some trains fearing the effects of a looming freight rail worker strike that was averted.
