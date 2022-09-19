“Mobility is one of the most important challenges of humanity in the 21st century” – so Luxembourg’s deputy prime minister, François Bausch, told me on the day the Grand Duchy abolished fares for public transport in February 2020.“The system that we developed in the last century cannot function any more. Everywhere we have congestion problems, the quality of life in urban areas is going down.“If we organise the big urban areas, this will help with climate change,” the Green Party politician said.Luxembourg is at the forefront of the free transport revolution, but other locations are picking up the pace. This is...

WORLD ・ 6 HOURS AGO