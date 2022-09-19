Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters are no strangers to the vile and disturbing in their work together on American Horror Story, but with their latest project Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — a ten-episode limited series that just hit Netflix — the duo dove into the sadistic world of one of the most notorious serial killers, examining more gruesome horrors than ever before. Ever since production on the series was first announced, viewers shared their concern for how the twisted series would play out – especially since this isn’t the first dramatization of Dahmer’s horrific crimes that had caused so much pain and sorrow in so many lives. The Pose actor shared the one rule Murphy emphasized during production in order to ensure the series put an emphasis on the victims rather than the grisly way they died.

TV SERIES ・ 55 MINUTES AGO