Alex Wolff Explains Why He Can't Care About How Many People See His Movies
Filmmaking is a tricky endeavor. On the one hand, the art itself is of the utmost importance, a craft that not only demands a creator give a project an extensive amount of their time, but also maximum care and passion. But then, on the other hand, filmmaking is business, and if your movie isn’t seen, it can’t break even. Adding to that predicament, there’s more competition in this industry than ever right now. While it is wonderful that we’re getting such a significant amount of new content, in large part due to the rise of streaming services and social media platforms, that also makes it harder than ever to break through, even if you’ve made a stellar show or film. In fact, that’s something that Kiersey Clemons’ character deals with in her TIFF 2022 film, Susie Searches.
Why Did Criston Cole Do That in Episode 5 of 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon."'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all." Dealing with heartbreak is never an easy thing, and we often turn to this wise verse by Alfred Lord Tennyson for solace. In some cases, we might never get over that heartbreak. While love may linger, life goes on regardless. And the last episode of House of the Dragon displayed a tragic example of how unrequited love may turn bitter and violent.
'Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me' Trailer Uncovers Many Sides of the Superstar
AppleTV+ has announced the official release date of its long-anticipated documentary feature film, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which is set to premiere globally on the platform on November 4, 2022. The documentary is directed by Alek Keshishian, who also directed the critically acclaimed documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare. The film is the second collaborative project between AppleTV and producers, Lighthouse Management Media and Interscope films, following the Emmy-nominated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.
'The Karate Kid' Review: How Watching 'Cobra Kai' Gave Me the Courage to Watch Original Movie
Whenever I watch a movie involving an Asian character set anytime before the 2000s, I get a little worried. It's been a long road for Asian representation in media and entertainment, but sometimes looking into the past can be painful. Beloved movies like Sixteen Candles and Breakfast at Tiffany's leave me with a sour taste in my mouth, not because I couldn't understand Sam's very American girl struggles as a teenager or because I wasn't enchanted by Holly Golightly's eccentricities, but because those movies contained caricatures of people who look like me. They turned Asian faces into the butt of the joke. This was always my fear and why I avoided The Karate Kid. The idea of a wise and experienced Japanese man teaching karate to a white kid from New Jersey was something I instantly thought: Nope, I'll pass on that slice of nostalgia.
'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' Series Adds Parker Posey and Wagner Moura
Parker Posey and Wagner Moura have boarded Prime Video's upcoming series Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Variety has reported. The duo, whose character details are kept tightly under wraps, have recurring roles in a cast that is led by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, and also features the likes of Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano.
What Is the True Story Behind 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'?
True crime has always been a popular subgenre of nonfiction. In the past decade, real stories of twisted serial killers have generated interest once more on Netflix. Between historical dramas like Mindhunter, riveting documentaries like Making a Murderer, and biopics like Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, Netflix has released many projects that draw from history’s most shocking headlines. The latest series to capitalize on this trend is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a 10-part limited event series starring Evan Peters as the titular serial killer.
Brandon Cronenberg's 'Infinity Pool' Receives the Dreaded NC-17 Rating
Brandon Cronenberg's latest sci-fi flick, Infinity Pool, has shocked the MPAA enough to earn an NC-17 rating for graphic violence and sexual content. Cronenberg, who is the son of of body horror director David Cronenberg, is no stranger to pushing limits, having previously directed the violent sci-fi shockers Antiviral and Possessor. Infinity Pool stars Pearl star Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, and tells the story of a rich couple who vacation at a luxury resort that harbors dark secrets beyond its walls. In addition to Goth and Skarsgård, Infinity Pool stars Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, Caroline Boulton, John Ralston, Jeff Ricketts, Jalil Lespert, and Roderick Hill.
'Blitz': Saoirse Ronan Will Lead Steve McQueen's Upcoming WWII Feature
Little Women star Saoirse Ronan has been tapped to join the cast of Steve McQueen’s upcoming wartime feature, Blitz. While it hasn’t been revealed who Ronan will be playing, we know at this time that McQueen’s return to feature-length productions will focus on stories of several Londoners during the heavy bombing days of WWII, known as the Blitz. Another mystery is who else will star alongside the four-time Academy Award-nominated actress as no other casting announcements have been made at this time.
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': How Ryan Murphy's On-Set Rule Helped Center Victims' Voices
Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters are no strangers to the vile and disturbing in their work together on American Horror Story, but with their latest project Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — a ten-episode limited series that just hit Netflix — the duo dove into the sadistic world of one of the most notorious serial killers, examining more gruesome horrors than ever before. Ever since production on the series was first announced, viewers shared their concern for how the twisted series would play out – especially since this isn’t the first dramatization of Dahmer’s horrific crimes that had caused so much pain and sorrow in so many lives. The Pose actor shared the one rule Murphy emphasized during production in order to ensure the series put an emphasis on the victims rather than the grisly way they died.
Even If You Hate the Movie, ’Avatar’s Cultural Impact Can’t Be Ignored
James Cameron’s Avatar returns to theaters this weekend with an extended run in IMAX. The film was recently removed from the Disney+ platform, generating even more anticipation for the theatrical re-release. Avatar’s box office success is basically a Hollywood legend at this point. Although Avengers: Endgame briefly stole its spot as the highest grossing film of all-time at the worldwide box office, Avatar won back its title thanks to a 2021 re-release. It’s unlikely that we will see a phenomenon like Avatar again anytime soon.
How to Watch the David Bowie Documentary 'Moonage Daydream'
David Bowie was always larger-than-life. Whether it was his incredible and colorful outfits, his idiosyncratic persona, or his unforgettable music, it is safe to proclaim Bowie as one of the most influential figures of the 20th century, which means that a persona as elusive but impressive as Bowie requires a documentary that can capture all of his immeasurable qualities and then some. Enter filmmaker Brett Morgen's riveting Moonage Daydream, an epic documentary that promises to deliver on all Bowie's eccentricities while not dishonoring the myth behind the legend.
'God's Creatures': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
As far as small-scale independent production companies go, A24 has certainly become the biggest. Every single year they have just been releasing hit after hit. A huge number of critically acclaimed modern classics have come from the indie giant, including The Lighthouse (2019), Uncut Gems (2019), Minari (2021), The Green Knight (2021), Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), and many more.
'Reservation Dogs' Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu
A'ho! Hulu and FX's hit series Reservation Dogs has officially been renewed for a third season at the streamer. The beloved comedy from acclaimed co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi is currently in the middle of its second run, and it has thus far continued apace after its award-winning first season last year. Season 2 will wrap up next week on September 28.
'The Flash' Adds 'The 100's Richard Harmon as Captain Boomerang
The Flash will be going up against a new version of a classic villain in the show's final season. According to Deadline, Richard Harmon has been cast as the show's new Captain Boomerang. Harmon will play the Owen Mercer version of the villain. Mercer was first introduced in DC Comics...
'House of the Dragon': Who's Replacing Who Next Week?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.House of the Dragon capped off the first half of its first season with the shocking fifth episode, “We Light The Way.” If anything, the wedding between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) was certainly a night to remember. Laenor’s lover, Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod), notices that Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) is paying particularly close attention to the princess. He proposes a mutual agreement; they will guard each other’s secrets.
‘Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter’ Featurette Reveals Tony Danza Is Part of the Celebration [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively share a new featurette for Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter, a special celebrating the birthday of one of Hollywood’s most iconic producers. The new featurette gives fans a unique peek at the special while also revealing that Who’s the Boss? star Tony Danza is part of the celebration.
‘Blood Rise: Subspecies V’ Images Tease Bloodsoaked Period Adventure [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal new images and behind-the-scenes pictures of Blood Rise: Subspecies V, the next chapter of the Subspecies franchise. The movie serves as a prequel to the main film franchise, and will reveal how main antagonist Radu Vladislas went from a monster-slaying knight to a cruel vampire. Created...
New 'Causeway' Images Show the Tense Atmosphere in Jennifer Lawrence's Upcoming Film
Lila Neugebauer's directorial debut Causeway chronicles the struggles of one US soldier's readjustment into civilian society after suffering a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan. The drama premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and explores themes like depression and anxiety, and learning to heal from and cope with trauma. Ahead of its theatrical release, and premiere on AppleTV+ on November 4, brand-new images, unveiled by DiscussingFilm, show Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence alongside co-star and Emmy-nominee Brian Tyree Henry as they explore their own physical and psychological wounds.
'The Devil's Hour' Trailer: Peter Capaldi Claims He's a Time Traveler in New Thriller
Doctor Who's Twelfth Doctor, Peter Capaldi, is presumably set to play another time-master role in Prime Video's upcoming drama-thriller series, The Devil's Hour, where the actor's murder-obsessed character, Gideon, claims to be both a time traveler and a fortune-teller. Scheduled to premiere on October 28, the forthcoming series plays on the concept of the so-called "Devil's Hour," or when someone awakens at the hour between 03:00 am and 04:00 am and experiences unexplainably odd occurrences.
New 'House of the Dragon' Clip Shows Alicent With No Allies
HBO has released a new clip to tease the upcoming episode of House of the Dragon featuring Olivia Cooke taking over the role of Alicent Hightower from young actor Emily Carey, as the series takes another time jump. In the short clip, we see Alicent speaking to Larys Strong, a.k.a. Larys Clubfoot (Matthew Needham), the son of the current Hand of the King, Lyonel Strong. The two are talking about “unbiased counsel” to the King in some matter, which sees Alicent missing her own father Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) who would have been “partial” for her. She ultimately shows her frustration saying, “In all of Kings Landing is there no one to take my side?”
