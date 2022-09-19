Read full article on original website
This New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage
Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
yankodesign.com
This electrified wagon with semi-autonomous driving makes carrying stuff outdoors super easy
Although the Outisan fits squarely into the categorization of an ‘EV’, it’s a little more niche and will appeal to an entirely different user-base. Designed to make carrying cargo/items easy in the outdoors (or even within a warehouse), the Outisan is what they call an Electric Utility Wagon. It’s your standard wagon (or a variant of the wheelbarrow), but now with an electric powertrain to make pulling cargo much easier over long distances or uneven surfaces.
Autoblog
Nissan issues second recall notice for pickup truck roll-away risk
Nissan is expanding its previous recall of newer Titan and Frontier pickups from just over 180,000 to 203,223 total vehicles from model years 2020-2022. Due to a manufacturing defect, these trucks may be able to roll away when parked even if the transmission was properly placed in "park." Nissan continues to warn customers to be sure to utilize their parking brakes until a final remedy can be determined.
Off-roading is dangerous if you're unprepared. Here are some basic tips for beginners
Off-road driving is more popular than ever, with an increasing number of Americans heading off the beaten path. The trend was kicked into high gear by the coronavirus pandemic, as more people began seeking outdoor activities, but automakers have been driving it by introducing a growing number of rugged vehicles in recent years.
Three motorcyclists are killed in high-speed game of 'chicken' at German biker event
Three German motorcyclists have died in a collision that police believe was the result of a game of 'chicken' where riders speed towards one another challenging the other to be the first to swerve away. The accident occurred on Saturday during a meeting of bikers organised by the Knieschleifer (Kneesliders)...
A Smart Pedal Vehicle is Not Just a Bike!
Mocci, also known as the Magic Ride, was designed and manufactured in Munich, Germany, with the idea coming as early as 2014. Today, Mocci prides itself on having developed a new category for e-bikes. The Smart Pedal Vehicle (SPV) will supply energy to the rear wheel motor while the rider pedals. Even more surprising, all of this is achieved without a belt or chain.
Autoblog
Tesla's gigafactory is reportedly warning employees about smoke exposure amid the Mosquito Fire and changing air filters, but work continues
Tesla has updated its factory's heating, cooling, and ventilation system and warned employees to wear N95 masks outside as wildfire smoke spreads through nearby towns, according to a recent report from CNBC. The publication said Tesla sent out a memo to workers at its gigafactory in Nevada last week regarding...
insideevs.com
Charge Up Your Road Cycling Experience With BULLS’ Alpine Hawk Evo
Cycle company BULLS has been in the business of bikes-for-sport for nearly three decades now, and has built a solid reputation for itself with its mountain bikes and road bikes. In recent years, the brand has begun focusing on electric bikes—but not just for sport; for leisure and recreation, too. As such, BULLS’ repertoire includes cruisers and commuters, as well as e-road and e-MTBs.
7 best conversion kits to transform your normal bike into an e-bike
An electric bike conversion kit is a device that converts a regular bike into an electric one. It includes all the parts needed to convert the bike, including the motor, controller, battery, and throttle. The conversion kit is installed on the bicycle frame and is easy to install. The installation process should not take more than one hour and does not require any mechanical skills.
How to Replace the Gear Shifter on a Bike
Bike shifters allow you to control gears, but they can become worn out over time. Here are step-by-step instructions for replacing your bike shifters at home.
Goal Zero's New Sherpa 100 Power Banks Aim For The Road-Warrior: 100AC First Look
Goal Zero's Sherpa 100 power bank range has two new models, with the Sherpa 100AC and 100PD promising more power and more flexibility as to what you can plug in. Now in its fourth generation, the Sherpa 100 line-up delivers more juice from its ports, including the ability to keep gluttonous laptops like the latest MacBook Pro going.
makeuseof.com
How to Choose an eBike: 8 Key Features to Look For
Electric bikes are increasingly popular. They look and feel like traditional bikes, but they have a built-in motor that propels you forward as you peddle, making them a popular choice for both recreation and commuting. Electric bikes come in a wide range of styles and configurations. Unfortunately, they are also...
Autoblog
Dallas mansion's Ferrari room is a life-size car display case
You may laugh at this Dallas mansion currently for sale, complete with Ferrari-themed home office and adjacent Ferrari-displaying garage alcove. You may think, "Well, that's a bit silly." But dude, pause for a second and think about it. You'd totally do something like this in your house if your budget allowed. Or if the other person on the deed allowed. Because if the budget and other person allowed, you'd also have some beloved car you'd happily encase in glass. Or several cars you'd rotate through. I know I totally would. Honestly, it's a bit surprising that garage alcove is accessed only by a two-car garage.
Best shoes for Peloton 2022: Snap up some top-tier cycling shoes
We've spent countless hours putting the best shoes for Peloton to the test – here's a round-up of our top picks
Autoblog
Honda mistakenly overpaid worker bonuses, wants the money back
Getting a bonus at work is a great feeling and can make a real difference in some people's quality of life. The effect is likely more significant with current inflation levels and the uncertain economy, but one automaker finds itself in a tricky spot after overpaying bonuses to several employees. Honda recently sent a memo to employees at its Marysville, Ohio, factory, notifying them that the company had overpaid bonuses and needed to recover the extra money.
insideevs.com
MOD’s New Black E-Bike Is Ready To Embark On Adventures Big And Small
I’m almost certain that a large percentage of folks looking to get into e-bikes want their prospective bikes to be rather versatile machines. Now, this is especially true for those looking to integrate the e-bike lifestyle into their day-to-day—meaning their new two-wheeler will be a vehicle for both leisure and utility. Luckily, there are tons of options available in the market, from manufacturers big and small.
Autoblog
The new Autel MaxiLink ML629 OBD2 scanner is 49% off right now
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Been ignoring that warning light on your dashboard because "it's probably fine?" Many of us have done it, but it's a dangerous game. Problems that might not seem immediately damaging can slowly put your car through more and more stress until what may have been a small problem turns into a big one. If you don't want to go running to the mechanic every time a light pops up, you should know it's actually pretty easy to diagnose what those warning lights mean. In many cases, to do so, all you'll need is a trusty OBD2 scanner. This is one of the newer options from Autel and it's currently on sale for nearly half-off. Click here to check it out and take advantage of the deal.
Hummingbird Brings Us the Lightest Folding Electric Bike to Date!
Hummingbird Flax: A Sustainable and Convenient City Bike. Hummingbird Folding Electric Bike 2.0media by Hummingbird. The Electric Hummingbird folding bike is the first of its kind with a Flax frame. Yes, that's right, the bike frame is made using plant fibers rather than the typical carbon fiber we have all grown accustomed to. Better yet, the bike retains its durability and strength. So now a little more information on Flax from CFDA.COM.
