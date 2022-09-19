ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn Rural girls golf wins City Championship & TW Invitational

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - History was made for the Washburn Rural girls golf team Monday afternoon. Since the City Championship began in 2012, Washburn Rural has won all of them. Not to mention, they won the Topeka West Invitational as well. To round out the top five, Seaman placed second...
TOPEKA, KS

