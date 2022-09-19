ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Ben Kingsley Took Risks With His ‘Eccentric and Messy and Unpredictable’ Performance as Salvador Dalí (Video)

TIFF 2022: The star of ”Dalíland“ spoke with TheWrap about playing the famous surrealist artist in the festival’s closing film. Sir Ben Kingsley has added the famous surrealist artist Salvador Dalí to his list of iconic film roles, thanks to “Dalíland,” which closed out the 2022 Toronto Film Festival. Kingsley visited TheWrap and Shutterstock’s Interview and Portrait Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival for a discussion about the filmmaking process.
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week

Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘I Used to Be Famous’ on Netflix, a Formula Drama About the Unlikely Pairing of a Washed-Up Musician and a Young Upstart

Netflix movie I Used to Be Famous casts a modestly dynamic duo to play an unlikely musical duo: First-time actor Leo Long, a real-life musician who identifies as neurodiverse, and Ed Skrein, who you’ll recognize from Game of Thrones, Deadpool and Midway. The movie’s a heartwarmer for sure, a modest little drama that never, ever seems to consider deviating from formula – and honestly, that may be just fine. I USED TO BE FAMOUS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: “This is your time.” Vinnie D (Ed Skrein) hears those words as he’s about to take the stage in front...
People

Kevin Kline on Filming Love Scenes with Sigourney Weaver: 'I Don't Have to Bend to Kiss Her'

The actors have costarred in three movies, including the new romantic dramedy The Good House, out Sept. 30 For Kevin Kline, working with Sigourney Weaver has a few benefits, he reveals in the new issue of PEOPLE: "It's always fun. She makes me laugh. I don't have to bend over to kiss her," quips the actor, who stands 6-foot-2. Weaver is 5-foot-10 and a half. The two actors, friends for more than 40 years, first met when they were tapped to cohost the Obie Awards, honoring the best...
TVLine

Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top

I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
Collider

'Pearl' Works Better as an Ode to Vintage Camp Cinema Than as a Horror Movie

It’s very difficult to make modern entries in the camp cinema canon. This is partly because many of the movies that are now considered cornerstones of camp cinema were never intended to fit that definition. Though it sounds like a paradox, the obliviousness of these artists that they were fitting the mold of camp, not to mention the confidence in their creative vision, makes their works feel extra campy. Trying so hard to replicate the lightning-in-a-bottle creativity that informed the works of Douglas Sirk, for example, will just result in a pale shadow of the past. But there are exceptions to every rule and Pearl, the new entry in Ti West’s ongoing horror series that began with X, manages to be a terrific modern-day ode to the wonders and core tenets of camp cinema.
theplaylist.net

‘Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths’ Trailer: Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Latest Ambition Is A Personal Fever Dream

What is life beyond our memories? Celebrated filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu journeys through recollections and the truths they conceal in “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.” The film, which focuses on an award-winning journalist/documentarian, seems to be a thematic successor to Iñárritu’s “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).” Part illusion, part reality — the principal aspects of ‘Bardo’ push the audience to question everything.
Cinemablend

Adapting Stephen King's The Dark Tower: The 2017 Movie Is An Insult To The Work Of Stephen King

Stephen King’s Constant Readers are a passionate lot, and arguably the work they are most passionate about is The Dark Tower series. Blending western, sci-fi, fantasy, and horror genres, the books unfold a staggering epic that is awe-inspiring, gut-wrenching, and encompasses everything that King is about. Though viewed as controversial by some who don’t appreciate the way it concludes, it is also hailed as the author’s greatest achievement – and as such, it is powerfully frustrating that Hollywood has failed to produce a proper adaptation. Instead, all we have is Nikolaj Arcel's The Dark Tower from 2017, which is not just a bad film, but an utter disgrace.
