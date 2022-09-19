Read full article on original website
Related
How ‘The Come Up’ Stars Painted a Vulnerable Picture of Life in Their Early 20s
The six young creatives at the center of Freeform's new docuseries explain how they prioritize themselves in a culture that values the hustle
Ben Kingsley Took Risks With His ‘Eccentric and Messy and Unpredictable’ Performance as Salvador Dalí (Video)
TIFF 2022: The star of ”Dalíland“ spoke with TheWrap about playing the famous surrealist artist in the festival’s closing film. Sir Ben Kingsley has added the famous surrealist artist Salvador Dalí to his list of iconic film roles, thanks to “Dalíland,” which closed out the 2022 Toronto Film Festival. Kingsley visited TheWrap and Shutterstock’s Interview and Portrait Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival for a discussion about the filmmaking process.
Natural Born Killers: the soundtrack that changed the 90s
How Trent Reznor curated a album which soundtracked one of the most violent films ever made
Netflix’s new #1 documentary is a "bizarre and tragic" life story that’s dividing viewers
A killer tale or a boring mess? Netflix viewers can't decide
RELATED PEOPLE
Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week
Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 First Look Shows Lily Collins Living Her Best Life (Photos)
But we still dont have a premiere date yet
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘I Used to Be Famous’ on Netflix, a Formula Drama About the Unlikely Pairing of a Washed-Up Musician and a Young Upstart
Netflix movie I Used to Be Famous casts a modestly dynamic duo to play an unlikely musical duo: First-time actor Leo Long, a real-life musician who identifies as neurodiverse, and Ed Skrein, who you’ll recognize from Game of Thrones, Deadpool and Midway. The movie’s a heartwarmer for sure, a modest little drama that never, ever seems to consider deviating from formula – and honestly, that may be just fine. I USED TO BE FAMOUS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: “This is your time.” Vinnie D (Ed Skrein) hears those words as he’s about to take the stage in front...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin Kline on Filming Love Scenes with Sigourney Weaver: 'I Don't Have to Bend to Kiss Her'
The actors have costarred in three movies, including the new romantic dramedy The Good House, out Sept. 30 For Kevin Kline, working with Sigourney Weaver has a few benefits, he reveals in the new issue of PEOPLE: "It's always fun. She makes me laugh. I don't have to bend over to kiss her," quips the actor, who stands 6-foot-2. Weaver is 5-foot-10 and a half. The two actors, friends for more than 40 years, first met when they were tapped to cohost the Obie Awards, honoring the best...
St. Louis Fox TV Anchor Fired After Profane, Insulting Tirade Toward Radio Co-Host During Break
Vic Faust has since apologized, saying he made a "huge mistake" and was "ashamed"
‘Fire Island’ to Receive Gotham Awards Ensemble Tribute for Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang and Cast
Andrew Ahn's acclaimed LGBTQ+ dramedy premiered on Hulu earlier this year
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Career Bump: 13 Contestants Who Got the Biggest Boost (Photos)
The newest season of the competition series debuts on Disney+
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Relationship In Pictures, 20 Years Ago And Present
Have you ever seen a more heartwarming tale of Hollywood romance than that of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez? The Academy Award-winning actor, writer, and filmmaker and the actor, dancer, and pop star first met in 2002 on the set of Gigli and were engaged not long after but eventually split up. Lopez later cited pressure from tabloids as a root.
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
Collider
'Pearl' Works Better as an Ode to Vintage Camp Cinema Than as a Horror Movie
It’s very difficult to make modern entries in the camp cinema canon. This is partly because many of the movies that are now considered cornerstones of camp cinema were never intended to fit that definition. Though it sounds like a paradox, the obliviousness of these artists that they were fitting the mold of camp, not to mention the confidence in their creative vision, makes their works feel extra campy. Trying so hard to replicate the lightning-in-a-bottle creativity that informed the works of Douglas Sirk, for example, will just result in a pale shadow of the past. But there are exceptions to every rule and Pearl, the new entry in Ti West’s ongoing horror series that began with X, manages to be a terrific modern-day ode to the wonders and core tenets of camp cinema.
58 Movies That Nabbed an A+ CinemaScore Since 2000, From ‘Remember the Titans’ to ‘The Woman King’ (Photos)
These movies were were big, big hits with audiences surveyed on opening weekend
theplaylist.net
‘Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths’ Trailer: Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Latest Ambition Is A Personal Fever Dream
What is life beyond our memories? Celebrated filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu journeys through recollections and the truths they conceal in “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.” The film, which focuses on an award-winning journalist/documentarian, seems to be a thematic successor to Iñárritu’s “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).” Part illusion, part reality — the principal aspects of ‘Bardo’ push the audience to question everything.
Adapting Stephen King's The Dark Tower: The 2017 Movie Is An Insult To The Work Of Stephen King
Stephen King’s Constant Readers are a passionate lot, and arguably the work they are most passionate about is The Dark Tower series. Blending western, sci-fi, fantasy, and horror genres, the books unfold a staggering epic that is awe-inspiring, gut-wrenching, and encompasses everything that King is about. Though viewed as controversial by some who don’t appreciate the way it concludes, it is also hailed as the author’s greatest achievement – and as such, it is powerfully frustrating that Hollywood has failed to produce a proper adaptation. Instead, all we have is Nikolaj Arcel's The Dark Tower from 2017, which is not just a bad film, but an utter disgrace.
Former ‘Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Reveals He Has Bipolar Disorder
The actor shared the news in an Instagram post, writing, Im doing the best I can
10 TV Shows ‘House of the Dragon’ Fans Are Also Watching Right Now | Chart
If you're into HBO "Game of Thrones" prequel, data shows you'll probably enjoy these series too
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0