Read full article on original website
Related
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Person is the One True ‘Villain’ of ‘Dark’ TLC Series
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that it is Robyn Brown, not Kody, who is the true 'villian' of the TLC series, whose storylines have turned 'dark' over the past several seasons.
'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Reveals 'How Embarrassing' It Is to Be Recognized While Buying Intimate Items
Paedon Brown was recognized for his Sister Wives fame at the worst possible time. Christine Brown's son embarked on a hilarious — and humiliating — shopping trip recently that started with a fan saying hello, and ended with a glimpse into his shopping cart. When a store cashier...
‘Sister Wives’: Inside Christine Brown’s $1.1 Million Home in Utah Post-Divorce From Kody
Here's everything we know about 'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown's new $1.1 million home in Murray, Utah, after her divorce from Kody Brown.
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Bonus Clip: Robyn Admits to Kicking Kody Out of the House During Fights
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown, admits to sometimes kicking out her husband, Kody Brown, after blaming her sister wives for taking the easy way out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Sister Wives’: There Is a Reason Kody Brown Hasn’t Asked to Get out of His Other Marriages; He Can’t
The Brown family is experiencing a lot of changes. 'Sister Wives' fans think Kody Brown would like Janelle and Meri Brown to leave him. He won't divorce them, though.
'Sister Wives' Fans Blast Robyn Brown After Spotting Odd Coincidence
Christine Brown said of the show's patriarch, "I don't think Kody is equal with his time," and Reddit users are writing that Robyn is favored among his wives.
Working Woman! Find Out ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Net Worth and How She Makes Money
Working woman! While Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is best known for starring alongside her husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives on the TLC show, she also makes money outside of the reality TV gig. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.
‘Sister Wives’ Viewers Get the Giggles After Leaked Season 17 Episode Title Confirms What They Already Knew
'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit in hysterics after leaked season 17 episode title confirms what they already knew.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Breaks Down Kody’s Visitation Schedule; Says He Spent 3 out of 800 Days With Her
Christine Brown revealed just how little time Kody Brown spent with her and the children they share before she decided to end her marriage.
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed Claims Yve Was Having an Affair With a Man Named Mike
'90 Day Fiancé' star, Mohamed Abdelhamed believes his wife, Yve Arellano, was cheating on him with a man named Mike. Here's everything we know about the alleged affair.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem Previously Appeared on ‘Maury’ Twice Before Her TLC Debut
Déjà vu! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is known for bringing high drama to the TLC series in her story line with her explosive long-distance husband, Michael Ilesanmi. But long before she and Michael started to share their love story and journey on reality TV, Angela previously appeared on the Maury talk show — not once, but twice!
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Jessa Duggar Sparks Divorce Rumors: I've Been a Thoughtless Wife
Jessa Duggar rarely speaks about her marriage. And when she does, it’s the usual Duggar drivel about how her husband leads and she follows, and being a subservient wife is her favorite thing in the world after going to church. But from time to time, Jessa speaks candidly and...
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
Spouse Warned After Dad Gifts Husband $116,000 Inheritance Before Their Wedding
A woman is worried her inheritance from her father is at risk, after her husband buys a house with it, solely in his name.
90 Day Fiancé's Miona Bell Shares The Alleged 'Pure Truth' About Their Latest Season
90 Day Fiancé's Miona Bell shed light on her relationship with Jibri, and it sounds quite different from what played out on TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Mike Berk Have a New Girlfriend Following Split From Ximena Morales?
Moving on? 90 Day Fiancé star Mike Berk may have had a disastrous romance with Ximena Morales Cuellar while on Before the 90 Days, but does the New York native have a new girlfriend? Keep reading to find out everything we know about his current relationship status. What Happened...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Says Robyn’s Kids Are Excluded From the Older Kids’ ‘Clique’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says Christine and Janelle's older children have formed a 'club' that excludes Robyn's kids completely. Is that true?
Does ‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Have a New Girlfriend Amid Divorce From Chantel Everett?
Over it? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno may be in the midst of a divorce, but is the Dominican Republic native already dating again? Keep reading to find out everything we know about his current relationship status. Why Did Pedro and Chantel’s Marriage End?. After six years of...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
175K+
Followers
26K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 2