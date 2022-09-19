After collaborating on American Horror Story and Pose, Evan Peters is ready to embark on another Ryan Murphy project. This time the Emmy-winning actor will portray one of America's most infamous serial killers in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Convicted of murdering over 17 men and eating their flesh, Dahmer's crimes will be depicted in the limited series from the perspective of his victims. In the span of 10 episodes, viewers will get to know the killer and watch him be let on the loose by the police on multiple occasions up to his trial. The accusations that led the serial killer to eventually pay the price for his actions took place between 1978 and 1991. In case you haven't heard the details pertaining to this twisted based-on-true-events tale, here is a guide to know when and where you can stream the series when it comes out.

