Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Are an American Love Story on Emmys 2022 Red Carpet
It's date night for Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor!. The couple, who have been dating since 2015, were spotted sweetly holding hands while arriving to 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. For the occasion, Sarah brought the glitz in a navy blue ensemble from Louis Vuitton paired with a jeweled belt and choker. Meanwhile, Holland coordinated with the Impeachment: American Crime Story star in an equally glamourous gold-and-black blazer. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)
Jodie Turner-Smith in Talks to Join Star Wars Prequel Series
Jodie Turner-Smith is headed to a galaxy far, far away... The leading lady of Queen & Slim and Anne Boleyn is reportedly finalizing a deal to star alongside Amandla Stenberg in Star Wars prequel The Acolyte. The Disney+ series, which comes from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, is a mystery-thriller set a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. Details about Turner-Smith's character are not known yet, but Stenberg was cast as the lead in July.
Collider
How to Watch 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
After collaborating on American Horror Story and Pose, Evan Peters is ready to embark on another Ryan Murphy project. This time the Emmy-winning actor will portray one of America's most infamous serial killers in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Convicted of murdering over 17 men and eating their flesh, Dahmer's crimes will be depicted in the limited series from the perspective of his victims. In the span of 10 episodes, viewers will get to know the killer and watch him be let on the loose by the police on multiple occasions up to his trial. The accusations that led the serial killer to eventually pay the price for his actions took place between 1978 and 1991. In case you haven't heard the details pertaining to this twisted based-on-true-events tale, here is a guide to know when and where you can stream the series when it comes out.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
'The Flash' star Ezra Miller meets with Warner Bros. execs about movie and to 'apologize': report
Ezra Miller reportedly met with members of the Warner Bros. leadership team to discuss saving "The Flash" movie which has a June 2023 release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller – who uses they/them pronouns – and their agent recently met with Warners’ Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy at the Burbank, California studio.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
A New Mystery Movie Is Finally Coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
'Francesca Quinn, P.I.' premieres Sunday, September 25 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. It's the first new mystery movie on the channel since April 2022.
Selma Blair Doesn’t Let Multiple Sclerosis Hold Her Back in Triumphant ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Debut
Dancing with the Stars Season 31 is already a can’t-miss season — and it just started. The show’s grand Disney+ premiere included quite possibly the strongest lineup of dance numbers of any season premiere in the show’s history, with a whole lot of 7s — and even some 8s — handed out. But beyond the high scores, one of last night’s dances highlighted the grace and beauty of human perseverance — and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. That number belonged to Selma Blair and her partner Sasha Farber. As Blair’s intro video went into, the movie star (Cruel...
Collider
'Reboot's Creator Steve Levitan on How the Hulu Series Evolved and Creating the Theme Song
From creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family), the Hulu original comedy series Reboot follows the stars of an early 2000s family sitcom, called Step Right Up, as they reunite for a reimagined reboot. Actors Reed (Keegan-Michael Key), Bree (Judy Greer), Clay (Johnny Knoxville) and Zach (Calum Worthy) must face their own dysfunction and unresolved issues, if they’re ever going to get their lives and careers back on track.
FX’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ Renewed For Season 3 On Hulu
FX’s Reservation Dogs has been renewed for a third season ahead of the show’s Season 2 finale on September 28. The new season is expected to be released in 2023 exclusively on Hulu. From creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs follows the exploits of “Elora Danan” (Devery Jacobs), “Bear Smallhill” (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), “Willie Jack” (Paulina Alexis), and “Cheese” (Lane Factor), four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. After the death of the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming, and saving in order to vicariously fulfill his dream of reaching the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land...
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2 Adds Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, and More to Cast
Season 2 of the hit Prime Video series Reacher begins filming this month and with that, the streamer has revealed who'll be joining Alan Ritchson in the second outing for the crime thriller. It was already known that Shaun Stipos would be boarding the series as Jack Reacher's close friend David O'Donnell and that Maria Sten would reprise her role as Frances Neagley, but today's announcement shores up the cast with more of Reacher's old army buddies and new baddies to square off against in the latest book adaptation.
Selma Blair on Her ‘DWTS’ Performance That Brought Audience to Tears (Exclusive)
Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with MS in 2016, brought everyone to tears when she left her cane behind and danced her way to tie for third place on the premiere of “Dancing with the Stars.”. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Selma, and her son Arthur, after the...
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick has been added to the “1923” cast as a series regular, Variety has confirmed. The actor will portray Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family. He joins previously announced cast members Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren, who will be playing the husband and wife duo serving as the leaders of the Dutton family ranch. Also among the cast are Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Julia Schlaepfer. The “Sons of Anarchy” alum, whose list of credits includes “Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” “Walk the Line,” and a guest role on...
Collider
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine:' 10 Times Jake and Boyle Were Major Friendship Goals
The "toitest" duo on the groundbreaking detective sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), have numerous moments that inspire the strongest feeling of camaraderie and love! They are as close as two modern men can possibly be; the best part of all, they’re proud of it.
NYLON
Jacob Elordi To Play Elvis In A New A24 Movie
Just a month after GQ declared him “Gen Z’s Leading Man,” Jacob Elordi has nabbed what some could say is his biggest role to date: Elvis Presley. But didn’t Austin Butler just play Elvis, you may ask. And I would, of course, respond, “Why, yes, he did.” But that was for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, whereas Elordi will portray the rock-and-roll sex symbol in a different project — one that isn’t even about him, in particular. Rather, Elordi has been cast as Elvis in Priscilla, an upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic.
Collider
‘Fantastic 4’ Taps Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer for Matt Shakman’s Marvel Movie
According to insiders, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were chosen to write the script of Fantastic Four, the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Marvel’s first superfamily. As Deadline reveals, the writing duo will join director Matt Shakman to bring Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing to life in a movie produced by MCU’s supervisor Kevin Feige.
Collider
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne to Lead Cast in 'Inappropriate Behavior'
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne are set to star in the upcoming road-trip comedy Inappropriate Behavior. The feature is helmed by actor/director Tony Goldwyn who will direct from a script by Tony Spiridakis. The movie will also feature Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, and newcomer William Fitzgerald.
Collider
Don Cheadle to Lead 'Rogue's Gallery' Adaptation
One of Don Cheadle's most famous roles, War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was based on a comic book character, and Cheadle is now venturing into the world of superheros once again by adapting another comic series into a TV show called Rogue's Gallery. According to Deadline, Cheadle will...
Collider
'The Karate Kid' Review: How Watching 'Cobra Kai' Gave Me the Courage to Watch Original Movie
Whenever I watch a movie involving an Asian character set anytime before the 2000s, I get a little worried. It's been a long road for Asian representation in media and entertainment, but sometimes looking into the past can be painful. Beloved movies like Sixteen Candles and Breakfast at Tiffany's leave me with a sour taste in my mouth, not because I couldn't understand Sam's very American girl struggles as a teenager or because I wasn't enchanted by Holly Golightly's eccentricities, but because those movies contained caricatures of people who look like me. They turned Asian faces into the butt of the joke. This was always my fear and why I avoided The Karate Kid. The idea of a wise and experienced Japanese man teaching karate to a white kid from New Jersey was something I instantly thought: Nope, I'll pass on that slice of nostalgia.
