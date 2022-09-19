Google accidentally gives staff engineer nearly $250,000

Would you give back an unexpected paycheck?

A “human error” is being blamed for an unexpected deposit of $249,999. Sam Curry, a security engineer, claims Google deposited the money into his account without any explanation.

Curry does search for bugs for large tech companies, but he could not find any recent Google projects he had performed.

“Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as the result of human error,” a Google representative said.

Curry is expected to give the money back.

