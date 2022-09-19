ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Inside the abbey, a funeral fit for a leader

By DANICA KIRKA
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WkcU_0i1rYHeF00

LONDON — (AP) — I couldn’t see the lone piper. But it didn’t matter.

As the sounds of the Scottish lament, “Sleep, Dearie, Sleep,” faded into the silence of Westminster Abbey, it finally struck me that Queen Elizabeth II was really gone.

The queen loved bagpipes so much that she had a piper play under her window for 15 minutes every morning, so those notes disappearing into the ether had a sense of finality, in a grand, show-stopping way.

Monday's state funeral was filled with those kinds of moments as Britain said good-bye to its longest-serving monarch with all the pageantry the nation is known for.

The black-clad mourners included the royal family, seven British prime ministers and hundreds of dignitaries from around the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

But it was the colors that caught my eye.

The dark clothing was just a backdrop for decorations of all kinds. Military medals gleamed from the chests of old soldiers, and civilians sported ribbons denoting civilian honors bestowed by the queen.

There were Knights of the Garter in blue velvet capes. Trumpeters with long silver instruments festooned with banners. Soldiers in gleaming plumed-helmets and the army veterans known as Chelsea Pensioners, resplendent in their traditional scarlet tunics.

“It was like something out of a fairy tale,” said Bertram Leon, who was recently awarded a British Empire Medal for service to the St. Lucian community. “You know, it was amazing, beautifully well done — orchestrated, which is what you expected.”

I witnessed the spectacle from a seat in the abbey’s north transept, my view obstructed by a great stone pillar. That’s partly why I couldn’t see the piper.

But so what? It didn’t matter. It was enough to be part of the crowd.

Watching the world leaders file in, I wished I had a scorecard with little photographs to figure out who was who. There were so many of them — who could keep track?

Then came the royals, led by King Charles III in full military uniform, a sword on his hip.

But behind the pomp and circumstance, this was about honoring the late queen and her lifetime of service to Britain and the Commonwealth.

And it was the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who captured that better than any parade or procession.

Welby reminded the congregation of the queen’s speech during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic — when frightened Britons were stuck in their homes unable to see friends and family.

Elizabeth, a symbol of stability for 70 years, echoed the words of a World War II-era song by Vera Lynn — and assured the nation that “We will meet again.”

Welby’s words reminded me of the night I listened to that speech, and wondered what the future would hold. I was frightened too — wasn't everyone?

So somehow this immense state funeral service suddenly became very personal. Amid all the pomp and pageantry, we were all invited to think about that night— about what the queen meant to us in that awful, pandemic time.

So whatever it was, the words or the guardsmen or the choristers, I can tell you one thing: At the end of the service, the congregation stood and sang “God Save the King’’ with such gusto that it almost felt as if the abbey walls were shaking. If nothing else, the nation's long-time leader was leaving center stage.

I can’t say for sure, of course. But I think it will take this country some time to remember that the first line of the national anthem is no longer “God Save our gracious Queen.’’

___

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
U.K.
Margaret Minnicks

Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
Daily Mail

The Queen's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto looks emotional as she's joined by her son Arthur, 23, to bid farewell to Her Majesty at Westminster Hall

Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Lady Sarah Chatto looked emotional as she attended the service at Westminster Hall following the Queen’s procession today. The Queen's only niece, who remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip following her mother Margaret’s death in 2002, joined other members of the royal family to pay their respects to the late monarch.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vera Lynn
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Justin Welby
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Coffin Lowered Into Vault Ahead of Burial

The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into the royal vault...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Her final journey ends in a haunting silence: As the Queen's coffin descends into the Royal Vault in Windsor Castle, her piper's haunting lament will gradually fade – leaving the 800-strong congregation in contemplative quiet

In the seconds after the Queen's coffin gently descends into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, her piper will play a haunting lament. With military precision, Pipe Major Paul Burns, from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, will then slowly walk away from the gothic Chapel. As...
U.K.
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace

A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Uk#Scottish#Knights Of The Garter#Chelsea Pensioners
People

Queen Camilla Arrives at Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey

The day after Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, King Charles announced that Camilla would be Queen Consort in his first speech as monarch Queen Camilla is mourning her mother-in-law. The Queen Consort, 75, was somber as she arrived Monday morning for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London. Several members of the royal family walked with Camilla's husband, King Charles III, for the procession from Westminster Hall, where thousands of mourners have visited in recent days to pay their respects to the late Queen, to Westminster Abbey...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows

The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
World War II
Harper's Bazaar

St George’s Chapel: the final resting place of the Queen

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen will be buried at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. On Monday, State Hearse will travel from her funeral in Westminster Abbey to Windsor, arriving at the chapel for a committal service via the Long Walk, the majestic tree-lined avenue that leads to the castle.
U.K.
Daily Mail

The mourners who MISSED the Queen's funeral: Woman is pictured sitting outside Westminster Abbey after the service had begun while man who was caught up in Paddington rail chaos says 'events conspired against me'

A woman was spotted sitting outside Westminster Abbey having arrived after the Queen's state funeral had started while a former police officer was told not to bother after his train was delayed for hours. The unknown woman, who was dressed in a black dress, hat and gloves, was reportedly turned...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 82, tests positive for Covid-19 - 24 hours after attending the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey with her son Crown Prince Frederik

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for Covid-19 just 24 hours after attending the Queen's funeral and mourning events in London. Vaccinated Margrethe, 82, who is Europe's longest serving current head of state, and the only current queen regnant, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday evening, the royal household said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place

After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Queen's funeral: Flags back at full-mast as mourning period ends

Flags on British government buildings around the world are flying at full-mast once again, as the period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II draws to a close. The Queen was buried in a private ceremony in Windsor on Monday evening, following a state funeral in London...
U.K.
Newsweek

King Charles Thanks Public Ahead of Queen's Funeral: 'Deeply Touched'

King Charles III said he was "moved beyond measure" by the outpouring of support after the death of Queen Elizabeth II during a statement the night before her funeral. World leaders including President Joe Biden and overseas royalty will join royal family members for what is expected to be the biggest event for the police that Britain has ever hosted.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Dean of Westminster says Queen's funeral is 'on a scale that even Westminster Abbey doesn't often do'

The Queen's state funeral will remember the late monarch's place in history, with the personal sorrow of a grieving family at its heart, the Dean of Westminster has said. The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, who will lead the ceremony, said the scale of the service on Monday was almost unprecedented, even for Westminster Abbey - the scene of so many royal milestones throughout history.
POLITICS
People

Rainbow Appears Over the Palace of Westminster Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth's coffin has laid in state at Westminster Hall since Tuesday, and will proceed from Westminster Palace during the funeral proceedings A rainbow broke through the clouds over Westminster Palace in London on Sunday, where the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has been lying in state ahead of the late monarch's funeral proceedings. A local government official tweeted a photo of the marvelous sky, writing: "The most incredible rainbow over the Palace of Westminster on the eve of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. " The beautiful rainbow was photographed over...
U.K.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
96K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy