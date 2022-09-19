Read full article on original website
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
Idris Elba says ‘Luther’ film is finished
Idris Elba has given an update on the upcoming Luther film, confirming that work has nearly finished. The new film will see the actor return to the role of the detective, which he played in the TV show between 2010 and 2019 over five series. Speaking to LADBible about where...
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Priah Ferguson Tussle With Terror In ’The Curse Of Bridge Hollow’ Trailer
A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after a mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc. Peep the kooky trailer below:. The Netflix flick also stars Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins,...
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
I Wanna Dance with Somebody Trailer -- Naomi Ackie Transforms Into Whitney Houston
According to Sony, the new movie is "a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice," chronicling her early years, rise to fame and "trailblazing life and career." Starring Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston and Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis, the movie hits theaters December 21, 2022.
‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview
The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
Mission: Impossible 8 Briefly Paused Filming With Tom Cruise And Co., And Sheep Were Involved
Tom Cruise continues to film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two in the English countryside, and the crew recently got some surprise visitors.
Tom Cruise and 'Mission: Impossible 8' Filming in the U.K. Interrupted by Surprise Flock of Sheep
No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise, except maybe filming a movie in front of a flock of sheep. The actor and production team behind Tom Cruise Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt">Mission: Impossible 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — had to tap out of filming at one point this week when a group of sheep stormed the movie set in England's Lake District, per Fox News.
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne to Lead Cast in 'Inappropriate Behavior'
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne are set to star in the upcoming road-trip comedy Inappropriate Behavior. The feature is helmed by actor/director Tony Goldwyn who will direct from a script by Tony Spiridakis. The movie will also feature Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, and newcomer William Fitzgerald.
‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Confirms ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Has Been Cast
Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been cast opposite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming Wicked movie, director Jon M. Chu confirmed Wednesday. Bailey is a recurring lead in the Netflix Bridgerton series, where he plays Anthony Bridgerton, and has also appeared onstage, most recently in the West End production of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock. He’s also appeared in musicals, including the 2019 West End revival of Company. He will play Fiyero in Wicked.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Seyfried Says She "Bent Over Backwards" to Audition for 'Wicked' Movie Role'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Joins Showtime's 'Fellow Travelers'NBCUniversal, Film London and London's...
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
'Mufasa' Prequel Director Barry Jenkins Reveals New Details on Live-Action Characters
Barry Jenkins has revealed that a “ton of familiar faces” will appear in his upcoming The Lion King’s prequel, Mufasa. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly at the D23 expo in Anaheim, California, Jenkins spoke about how The Lion King’s prequel will involve new stories about the characters we’ve come to know and love.
'Reacher' Season 2 Adds Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, and More to Cast
Season 2 of the hit Prime Video series Reacher begins filming this month and with that, the streamer has revealed who'll be joining Alan Ritchson in the second outing for the crime thriller. It was already known that Shaun Stipos would be boarding the series as Jack Reacher's close friend David O'Donnell and that Maria Sten would reprise her role as Frances Neagley, but today's announcement shores up the cast with more of Reacher's old army buddies and new baddies to square off against in the latest book adaptation.
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
Kelly Marie Tran to Play Activist Amanda Nguyen in Upcoming Biopic
Following a quiet few years that have seen her take on mostly voice roles, Kelly Marie Tran's re-emergence is on the horizon. Tran is making a comeback in a huge way by adding film producer to her repertoire. Her next major project will be a biographical picture of the celebrated social entrepreneur, and civil rights activist, Amanda Nguyen. Tran is set to produce the picture as well as take on the role of Nguyen with whom she shares a real-life close relationship.
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
Jeremy Allen White Joins Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed in 'Fingernails'
The Bear star Jeremy Allen White will be joining the cast of the upcoming Apple Original Films sci-fi love story Fingernails, from award-winning director Christos Nikou. He joins a cast that currently includes Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed in starring roles, according to Deadline. White will play Ryan, the long-time...
