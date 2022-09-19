Read full article on original website
Arkansas receives $280 million from American Rescue Plan
Arkansas will receive $280 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to tackle water problems statewide. About $270 million will be used on water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects, and $10 million will be doled to assist areas in eastern Arkansas with the transition from groundwater to surface water and help preserve the Sparta and Alluvial aquifers.
How Arkansans can prepare for higher electric bills
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Even though it doesn't feel like autumn yet, it's not too soon to prepare for higher electric bills. An association that tracks assistance programs predicted that home heating costs will reach the highest level this year in more than 10 years. "We always hope for...
Arkansas Governor’s appointments include 4 local residents
Governor Asa Hutchinson recently announced state appointments that included 4 local residents. Canda Reese of Gamaliel was appointed to the Electronic Recording commission and replaces Candace Edwards. Reese’s term expires September 2025. Ryan Howard of Melbourne was reappointed to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College through July 2029.
Arkansas Department of Agriculture reminds farmers to be mindful of burn protocols
Harvest is underway and soon some farmers will use fire to clear their harvested fields. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is sending out a reminder of the importance of safe prescribed burning techniques as a valuable tool in crop management plans. Row crop farmers use prescribed fires in the fall...
Arkansas Legislative Council approves $6 million in funding for medical center
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — No matter what your occupation is, where you live or where you work, the pandemic and inflation have impacted everyone— and that includes Arkansas hospitals. Many of those hospitals have been facing potential closures, but the Medical Center in Ouachita County is no longer...
Countries Arkansas imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Arkansas imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Arkansas. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
3 Central Arkansas Water employees will head to Mississippi to assist in water crisis
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three employees of Central Arkansas Water have received approval to join in on assisting a water treatment plant in Jackson Mississippi in response to the city's current water crisis. The department said after coordinating with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management for the past week,...
Amazon adds two more solar energy projects in Arkansas
Amazon announced it was expanding its renewable energy footprint, including two Arkansas projects.
Arkansas 2022 General Election Voting Guide
The November elections are approaching. The guide below will help you learn when and where to cast your ballot as well as answer other questions about the elections. Oct. 10: Deadline to register to vote. Oct. 24: Early voting begins. Nov. 8: Election Day. Dec. 6: Runoffs, if necessary. Can...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, September 21, 2022: Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ illness
Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will recover from her recent thyroid cancer surgery. But the word we hear from our cancer expert is that she’s not going to be feeling as hale and hearty as her campaign would have Arkansas voters believe. Thyroid surgery isn’t appendicitis. Individuals are different, but voters should know that it could be up to a year before Sanders is back to full health following this type of surgery. We can just about guarantee that most of her physical campaigning for the office is over. Her campaign will rely mostly upon the massive campaign war chest Sanders has built against Libertarian Ricky Harrington and Democrat Chris Jones. Her health will be an issue as a new governor’s first legislative session is often the most important. The degree of her personal involvement in that session won’t be the same as that of a healthier person.
Get Loud Arkansas hopes to re-register more than 100,000 inactive voters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — National Voters Registration Day was on Tuesday and with election season coming up, one Arkansas organization is hoping to re-register more than 100,000 voters. State Senator (D-Little Rock) Joyce Elliott said her organization Get Loud Arkansas is striving to get those voters back to the polls who have been inactive.
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?
45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
National Voter Registration Day reminds Arkansans to prepare for Election Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fourth Tuesday of September is National Voter Registration Day, which was started in 2012 by the National Association of Secretaries of State. It's a coordinated effort from local, state, and national organizations to urge people to register to vote. Hundreds of thousands of people take...
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Deaths from COVID-19 surpass 12,000 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health released data Tuesday showing that the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Arkansas has now surpassed 12,000.
Arkansas tourism officials welcome rebound of visitors
Arkansas’ tourism industry is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, according to a new study. The 2021 Arkansas Tourism Economic Impact Report shows tourism jobs in the state rose to 95% of pre-pandemic levels last year. Jobs in the tourism industry grew by nearly 24% compared to 2020, with over 64,000 more Arkansans employed.
Event hoping to get Arkansans registered
A voter registration event that happened in Shiloh Square in Springdale on Sunday worked to make sure all Arkansans who are eligible to vote do so. Tinh Nguyen performed at the event with his breakdancing group Breaking Habits. The 29-year-old just registered to vote for the first time. "I feel...
The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas
A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
WalletHub: Arkansas ranks third unhappiest state in the nation
A new study shows that Arkansas is among the unhappiest states in the United States.
Arkansas food bank bringing awareness to food insecurity
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — September is Hunger Action Month and the main goal is to end hunger one helping at a time. One in five people in Arkansas experiences food insecurity daily. To help make this statistic better, local food banks and Feeding America are teaming up to raise awareness...
How an artificial intelligence art program sees Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When you hear the word 'Arkansas,' what do you think? Hillbillies and banjos? Mountains and rivers? Walmart and the Clintons?. We found descriptions of Arkansas from poetry, song, and literature and asked the A.I. art program MidJourney to draw its interpretation. Take a look:
