Common Council OKs new rescue vehicle for OFD
OSWEGO — The Oswego City Fire Department is in need of some new equipment. OFD Chief Randall Griffin came before the Common Council Monday night during a committee meeting to discuss moving forward with a bond to purchase a new fire apparatus. Griffin explained the department’s 1986 heavy rescue vehicle needs to be replaced.
Oswego Church Of Christ To Hold Clothing Giveaway October 1
OSWEGO – Oswego Church of Christ will be having a clothing giveaway on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Along with clothing, there will be small household items; a lunch will be provided for participants. The church is located at 21 Churchill Rd. (corner of State Route 481 and Church Hill Road across from the county jail). Any questions, call 315-216-6331 or 315-343-6737; leave a message, if no answer.
Walk-thru trunk or treat coming to Oswego Speedway
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday the city of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, is hosting a free “walk-thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon until 3 p.m. The event, first created in 2020, allows...
Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 9/12/2022 thru 9/18/2022
03:57:14 09/16/22 VTL0512 UM0 (3195) MV VIOL:REGISTRATION SUSPENDED. 03:57:14 09/16/22 VTL0319.01U I0 (7042) OPERATE VEHICLE W/O INSURANCE. 03:57:14 09/16/22 VTL0402.01A I0 (8786) NO LIC PLATE:SINGLE LIC PLATE. 03:57:14 09/16/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT. Inmate Name: GRANT, KATIE A. Address: 11076 COOPER ST, CATO, NY. Birth Date:...
WKTV
Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava
AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
Special events committee wants Fulton Fall Festival to bring ‘sense of community’
FULTON — The second annual Fulton Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Lake Neatahwanta behind the Fulton War Memorial. The free event is presented by the Fulton Special Events Committee and will offer live music, food and various activities to the community. There will be over 100 vendors selling a wide variety of items, according to Special Events Committee member and Fulton Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron.
Rockwell S. Powers Jr.
Rockwell “Rocky” S. Powers Jr., 73, of Red Creek, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. He was born in Oswego, Sept. 23, 1948, son of the late Rockwell S. Powers Sr., and Edna Maude Wright-Powers-Martin. He was a loving husband, father, and Papa. After retiring as a supervisor at Xerox the real work began. Strawberry farming, wood cutting, carpentry, Chicken Wing Judging, baking, cooking, fixing, building, Papa-ing, and anything else that needed to be done. He loved gardening, golfing, traveling and his birthday MONTH. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. And he still holds the record for goals scored in a Red Creek Central School soccer season.
Court documents allege Oswego man attacked at Harborview Square Apartments, seeks compensation for damages
OSWEGO — Court documents allege an elderly man was the subject of an attack at an apartment building in Oswego and he is now seeking restitution for personal injuries. A lawsuit filed by Oswego resident Ram Srinivasan, 71, against Syracuse-based nonprofit developer Housing Visions LLC, the owners of Harbor View Square apartments on West First Street, alleges the company failed to provide a safe environment after Srinivasan was allegedly attacked in an elevator while returning to his apartment back in March.
Help locate this missing teen
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to find a missing teen. Sheriff’s detectives are trying to locate 15-year-old Mikayla Coulter, who ran away from her Dunning Drive home in the Town of Camillus on September 9. Coulter is a white female, 5’ 4” tall, and weighs 115 […]
Pond Street neighbor facing other challenges after building demolition
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kristina Greer lived in an apartment on Pond Street for two and a half years. In August, a building collapsed a few doors down and forced her out. “Codes came in to condemn my house, boarded up my window, excuse my doors, gave me five minutes to get my dog, my […]
WHEC TV-10
Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers
PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
Ithaca troopers looking to identify laptop thief
The New York State Police are looking to identify a man who stole a laptop from the Best Buy store located at the Shops at Ithaca off Catherwood Road in Lansing.
Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
Celebration of Life: Adeline Smith Ormsby, 8, of Woodville
WOODVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Adeline Smith Ormsby will begin at 3 pm on her 9th birthday, September 24th, 2022 at the Henderson Fish & Game Club, 11837 Game Club Road, Henderson, NY 13650. Per Adeline’s request, no black or dark clothing, only bright fun...
NSYP: Woman dies after bike, vehicle crash in Jefferson County
ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Adams Center is dead after a crash between a bicycle and vehicle in the Town of Adams on Friday, according to New York State Police. Police responded to the accident around 2:43 p.m. on Route 11. An investigation into the crash determined...
Lansing Carnival returns this weekend
In 2017, to celebrate the town’s bicentennial, the Lansing Events Committee (tinyurl.com/2o72sn3n) started the Lansing Community Celebration Carnival as a way to bring the town closer together. When the pandemic struck in 2020 and 2021, the carnival had to be put on hold. This Friday and Saturday, the carnival...
Popeyes celebrates opening with ribbon cutting, donation to children’s museum
OSWEGO — The Port City can now “love that chicken from Popeyes” after the fast food chain held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. Even though the restaurant was open throughout the day, both city officials and representatives from Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC cut the ribbon around 5 p.m.
Weedsport man arrested for impersonating DEC police officer, stealing rifle from hunter
A 24-year-old Weedsport man is facing five felony charges after authorities arrested him for impersonating a Department of Environmental Conservation police officer (DEC ECO) and stealing a rifle from a hunter in Cayuga County. According to DEC, a man later identified as Zachary Harvey approached a squirrel hunter in the...
Dump truck tips over in Town of Marshall
TOWN OF MARSHALL, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is reporting a dump truck in the Town of Marshall tipped over on Wednesday, September 21st, damaging phone, and cable lines. According to the Sheriff, the driver of the truck left a job site and started heading...
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Campion Road Ramp to Routes 5/8/12 in Utica and New Hartford
A traffic advisory is in effect for the Oneida County city of Utica and the town of New Hartford, New York. Weather permitting, the Campion Road ramp to Routes 5/8/12 northbound will be temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 7:00am to 12:00noon. The temporary ramp closure...
