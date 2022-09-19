ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Common Council OKs new rescue vehicle for OFD

OSWEGO — The Oswego City Fire Department is in need of some new equipment. OFD Chief Randall Griffin came before the Common Council Monday night during a committee meeting to discuss moving forward with a bond to purchase a new fire apparatus. Griffin explained the department’s 1986 heavy rescue vehicle needs to be replaced.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Church Of Christ To Hold Clothing Giveaway October 1

OSWEGO – Oswego Church of Christ will be having a clothing giveaway on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Along with clothing, there will be small household items; a lunch will be provided for participants. The church is located at 21 Churchill Rd. (corner of State Route 481 and Church Hill Road across from the county jail). Any questions, call 315-216-6331 or 315-343-6737; leave a message, if no answer.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Walk-thru trunk or treat coming to Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday the city of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, is hosting a free “walk-thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon until 3 p.m. The event, first created in 2020, allows...
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
Society
Fulton, NY
Government
WKTV

Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava

AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
AVA, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Special events committee wants Fulton Fall Festival to bring ‘sense of community’

FULTON — The second annual Fulton Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Lake Neatahwanta behind the Fulton War Memorial. The free event is presented by the Fulton Special Events Committee and will offer live music, food and various activities to the community. There will be over 100 vendors selling a wide variety of items, according to Special Events Committee member and Fulton Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Rockwell S. Powers Jr.

Rockwell “Rocky” S. Powers Jr., 73, of Red Creek, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. He was born in Oswego, Sept. 23, 1948, son of the late Rockwell S. Powers Sr., and Edna Maude Wright-Powers-Martin. He was a loving husband, father, and Papa. After retiring as a supervisor at Xerox the real work began. Strawberry farming, wood cutting, carpentry, Chicken Wing Judging, baking, cooking, fixing, building, Papa-ing, and anything else that needed to be done. He loved gardening, golfing, traveling and his birthday MONTH. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. And he still holds the record for goals scored in a Red Creek Central School soccer season.
RED CREEK, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Court documents allege Oswego man attacked at Harborview Square Apartments, seeks compensation for damages

OSWEGO — Court documents allege an elderly man was the subject of an attack at an apartment building in Oswego and he is now seeking restitution for personal injuries. A lawsuit filed by Oswego resident Ram Srinivasan, 71, against Syracuse-based nonprofit developer Housing Visions LLC, the owners of Harbor View Square apartments on West First Street, alleges the company failed to provide a safe environment after Srinivasan was allegedly attacked in an elevator while returning to his apartment back in March.
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#9 11#Police#Pow Mia#National Pow Mia
News Channel 34

Help locate this missing teen

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to find a missing teen. Sheriff’s detectives are trying to locate 15-year-old Mikayla Coulter, who ran away from her Dunning Drive home in the Town of Camillus on September 9. Coulter is a white female, 5’ 4” tall, and weighs 115 […]
CAMILLUS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers

PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
PHELPS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wwnytv.com

Celebration of Life: Adeline Smith Ormsby, 8, of Woodville

WOODVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Adeline Smith Ormsby will begin at 3 pm on her 9th birthday, September 24th, 2022 at the Henderson Fish & Game Club, 11837 Game Club Road, Henderson, NY 13650. Per Adeline’s request, no black or dark clothing, only bright fun...
WOODVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

NSYP: Woman dies after bike, vehicle crash in Jefferson County

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Adams Center is dead after a crash between a bicycle and vehicle in the Town of Adams on Friday, according to New York State Police. Police responded to the accident around 2:43 p.m. on Route 11. An investigation into the crash determined...
ADAMS, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Lansing Carnival returns this weekend

In 2017, to celebrate the town’s bicentennial, the Lansing Events Committee (tinyurl.com/2o72sn3n) started the Lansing Community Celebration Carnival as a way to bring the town closer together. When the pandemic struck in 2020 and 2021, the carnival had to be put on hold. This Friday and Saturday, the carnival...
LANSING, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Dump truck tips over in Town of Marshall

TOWN OF MARSHALL, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is reporting a dump truck in the Town of Marshall tipped over on Wednesday, September 21st, damaging phone, and cable lines. According to the Sheriff, the driver of the truck left a job site and started heading...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy