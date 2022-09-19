Rockwell “Rocky” S. Powers Jr., 73, of Red Creek, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. He was born in Oswego, Sept. 23, 1948, son of the late Rockwell S. Powers Sr., and Edna Maude Wright-Powers-Martin. He was a loving husband, father, and Papa. After retiring as a supervisor at Xerox the real work began. Strawberry farming, wood cutting, carpentry, Chicken Wing Judging, baking, cooking, fixing, building, Papa-ing, and anything else that needed to be done. He loved gardening, golfing, traveling and his birthday MONTH. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. And he still holds the record for goals scored in a Red Creek Central School soccer season.

RED CREEK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO