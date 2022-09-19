ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Comments / 0

Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Kartway’s Fall Frenzy 200 to pay $1,500 to winner

OSWEGO — After a three-year hiatus, Oswego Kartway’s Fall Frenzy will return on Friday, Sept. 23, featuring the Pro Clone 360 Fall Frenzy 200. That event will pay a record $1,500 to the winner. The evening finale will be the longest-running event ever held at the Kartway, running...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Walk-thru trunk or treat coming to Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday the city of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, is hosting a free “walk-thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon until 3 p.m. The event, first created in 2020, allows...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Fall Fest Returns Oct. 8 With New Activities, Food, Entertainment

FULTON – How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton.
FULTON, NY
Daily Orange

Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
LAFAYETTE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
Society
WIBX 950

Corn Mazes, Apples, Mums and More! Fall Fun Has Arrived in Camden, NY

With temps starting to cool down in Central New York, we know what that means. Summer is slowly starting to come to a close and we are on to celebrating the next season, Fall. We live in such a wonderful place to be able to celebrate all of the things fall has to offer. Apple picking, corn mazes, pumpkins, mums. And, we're blessed to have some pretty incredible places locally to be able to do all of those things at. Some are a short drive away while others are in our back yard.
CAMDEN, NY
Syracuse.com

Longtime Syracuse fast-food restaurant closes

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-food restaurant that has served patrons in one of Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods for decades has closed. The Burger King at 700 S. Salina St. on the city’s South Side shut down a little more than a week ago and its sign has been removed. A note on the door says the location “is closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Lansing Carnival returns this weekend

In 2017, to celebrate the town’s bicentennial, the Lansing Events Committee (tinyurl.com/2o72sn3n) started the Lansing Community Celebration Carnival as a way to bring the town closer together. When the pandemic struck in 2020 and 2021, the carnival had to be put on hold. This Friday and Saturday, the carnival...
LANSING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Fall Fantasy Fest
Oswego County Today

Oswego Church Of Christ To Hold Clothing Giveaway October 1

OSWEGO – Oswego Church of Christ will be having a clothing giveaway on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Along with clothing, there will be small household items; a lunch will be provided for participants. The church is located at 21 Churchill Rd. (corner of State Route 481 and Church Hill Road across from the county jail). Any questions, call 315-216-6331 or 315-343-6737; leave a message, if no answer.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

TWO MINUTE DRILL: Cider Run in Mexico; Laker volleyball has perfect weekend

MEXICO — Ithaca’s Christopher Halsey won the Cider Run five-kilometer race Sunday with a time of 17:28. The 32nd annual Cider Run was presented by the Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce. The course started and finished at the Mexico High School track, and took run/walk participants through the village. The event had more than 70 participants.
MEXICO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Central Square rolls past Oswego varsity football team

OSWEGO — The Oswego High School varsity football team fell to a strong Central Square squad 58-0 on Friday at OHS. Oswego had problems from the jump as the Bucs fumbled the ball and turned it over on the second play of the game. The Redhawks took advantage of their favorable field position and five plays later found their way into the end zone on a Nathan Weed run.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Sesame Street Live!, Westcott Street Cultural Fair, #SYRFoodTruck Fall Fest: 15 things to do this week in CNY

Autumn begins at 9:03 p.m. on Thursday night but that does not mean the entertainment choices around Central New York are slowing down at all. Award winning comedian and actress Amy Schumer will be at the Turning Stone Event Center on Saturday night and rockers Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth will be at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Tuesday. Fall favorites like the annual Central Square Apple Festival, Wescott Street Cultural Fair, and Sportsmen’s Days at the Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery make their return this weekend. If you are holding onto summer, the New York State Fairgrounds is the place for you. Get a start on next year’s camping plans with a new RV at the NYS RV and Camping Show and maybe have one last wine slushie at the #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Sachel’s 8 aces contribute to Fulton volleyball team’s winning hand vs. Bucs

OSWEGO — Another installment of the Fulton-Oswego rivalry concluded Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep for the Red Raiders varsity girls volleyball team over the Buccaneers in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School. Fulton won with set wins of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-15. The Raiders remained perfect on the season,...
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

A last gasp of summery weather could bring strong storms to Central NY

Syracuse, N.Y. – The last summerlike day for awhile in Central New York will bring another chance for strong thunderstorms. “A strong cold front is expected to move through the region this evening through tonight,” the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather alert. “This front will be accompanied by thunderstorms, which may produce strong to severe wind gusts along with heavy downpours.”
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

John Long Wilson

John Long Wilson, “Duke,” was a loving father, a loyal and devoted husband, a friend, and a fly fisherman with a passion for environmental conservation. He peacefully swam into the stream in the sky on June 23, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones in his home in Helena, Montana, at the age of 75.
HELENA, MT
localsyr.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy