Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Country singer Luke Bell suffered with bipolar disorder before dying in Tucson, ArizonaBrenna TempleTucson, AZ
Popular Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Eastern Progress
Wildcats standout Cate Reese medically cleared after 'really slow' recovery from shoulder surgery
Cate Reese will be on the court with her teammates when the Arizona Wildcats begin practicing next week. Reese was medically cleared on Monday, nearly seven months after dislocating her shoulder in a Feb. 20 game against Washington State. Reese returned to play in the NCAA Tournament, then underwent surgery to repair a significantly torn labrum and torn tendons.
fox10phoenix.com
Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen
The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical Violations
U of A Stadium was hit with several health violations.Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash. Football season is back in full swing, and the Arizona Wildcats have already doubled their total win count from last season. With the Pac-12 schedule about to rev up and night games starting to cool down, it is a perfect time to head out to Arizona Stadium and catch a game. And nothing goes better with a game than concession food. Like every other restaurant, processing plant, and food truck, because food is prepared within the facility the stands are the subject of inspections from the health inspectors here in Tucson. In fact, each stand receives an individual grade. Inspections for the food stands were performed on September 10, and the stadium saw a number of critical infractions.
Goodyear, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KOLD-TV
Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
This Is Arizona's Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
fox10phoenix.com
50 pounds of fentanyl seized in Arizona during traffic stop, DPS says it came from Mexico
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - More than 50 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Arizona on Sept. 14, and authorities believe the drugs came from Mexico and were headed to Tucson. The driver of a Ford Fusion was stopped on I-19 near Sahuarita in Pima County...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Tucson’s Michelle Scalpone finds her home backstage
Tucson native Michelle Scalpone worked in New York and for Disney, but she’s coming full circle as the juggernaut’s Broadway show, “The Lion King,” rolled into town. “The Lion King” grew up in Tucson, she has worked in New York and for Disney, but is back in Arizona this upcoming July for the national tour of Disney’s Broadway show, “The Lion King.”
Country singer Luke Bell suffered with bipolar disorder before dying in Tucson, Arizona
In late August, famous country singer Luke Bell was found dead in Tucson where he'd traveled to perform. After weeks, the 32-year-old's autopsy report was finally released, indicating that he tragically overdosed on the notoriously deadly drug fentanyl.
KOLD-TV
Downed power lines close Sanders Road in Marana
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have closed part of North Sanders Road after power lines fell on the roadway on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21. Both the north and southbound lanes of Sanders Road are closed between Avra Valley and Moore roads. The road will be closed for several...
KGUN 9
Widespread showers and storms return today
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE 4:40 p.m. Earlier thunderstorms over Marana in the area are moving to the north. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Pinal County is set to expire at 4:45 p.m. Near Avra Valley, a Flash Flood Warning is in place until 6:30 p.m. Another cluster of...
KGUN 9
Don't put the umbrella away yet!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are expecting another round of scattered showers and storms today, albeit not quite as active as yesterday. Tucson will see a 40% chance for storms this afternoon and evening with best chances across Santa Cruz, Cochise, and eastern Pima counties. Flooding, and flash flooding,...
nevalleynews.org
Blake Masters offends some Arizona veterans
Some Tucson veterans gathered on Friday to show disdain for comments made by U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters—saying Blake Masters “isn’t a fit representative for the more than half a million veterans in Arizona.”. Masters has never served in the military, but he’s not been shy about...
Tucson residents save water, help city leaders give back to Lake Mead
The City has just announced it will leave around 20% of Tucson’s allocated water in the Colorado River. Tucson has a long history of giving back to Lake Mead to keep water levels stable.
KOLD-TV
DAY 5: DNA expert weighs in, says Christopher Clements “cannot be excluded as contributor” from evidence found
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The murder trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Tuesday, Sept. 20, with more witnesses and experts taking the stand. So far, the state has called 15 witnesses to the stand. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing...
KGUN 9
Fall arrives with a few more thunderstorms
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fall will officially arrive with another round of scattered thunderstorms as monsoon tries to bring some more rain before coming to an end. A few thunderstorms will have the potential to produce some more heavy rain and localized flooding. This weekend, drier air returns and...
KOLD-TV
Phoenix police investigate possible kidnapping in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police are at a scene on South Kolb Road, investigating a possible kidnapping, on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21. Officers were at the dead end of South Kolb Road, south of Interstate 10, where they were serving search warrants. Tucson police have been called...
Chandler, Tucson & Phoenix eateries land on New York Times' best restaurant list
Arizona eateries from Phoenix, Chandler and Tucson were some of the New York Times favorite restaurants of 2022. Here’s what local restaurants made the list.
azbigmedia.com
Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center
Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
arizona.edu
Dr. Nancy Alvarez Fears the Light No More
Nancy Alvarez, PharmD, BCPS, has done a lot of rethinking about her role as a pharmacy industry trailblazer. As a Hispanic woman, her self-reflection mirrors shifting societal factors from her childhood to her first job as a community pharmacist in west Phoenix to her role today as an associate professor and associate dean for academic and professional affairs at the University of Arizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy’s Phoenix campus. She said she always wanted to be recognized for being good at what she does rather than for being Hispanic or a woman in her job.
