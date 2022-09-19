Read full article on original website
49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
Yardbarker
49ers' Trey Lance undergoes ankle surgery, expected to be back for 2023 season
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that second-year quarterback Trey Lance has undergone successful ankle surgery and should make a full recovery in time for the 2023 season. “Surgery was performed at Stanford Hospital and repaired two injuries to Lance’s ankle, a fibula fracture and ligament disruption. Lance will...
AthlonSports.com
Rams Reportedly Make Their Opinion On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear
The idea behind drafting Trey Lance is that he has a higher ceiling than Jimmy Garoppolo. That may prove true. But right now, Garoppolo is clearly the better quarterback and the Los Angeles Rams know it. Lance was going to be the team's starting quarterback this season until he suffered...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers thought Jimmy G to Commanders likely pre-surgery
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo surely has paid off, but it might not have been the perfect outcome for San Francisco, had Garoppolo landed with another team. One team who showed major interest in Garoppolo was the Washington Commanders. It was set to become a reality until the 30-year-old QB underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder back in March, ESPN reported, citing sources.
NBC Sports
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
AthlonSports.com
4 Notable NFL Quarterbacks 'Worked Out' For The San Francisco 49ers This Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are light on quarterback depth right now. Jimmy Garoppolo is back running the show because of Trey Lance's season-ending injury. Behind the veteran is the youngster, Brock Purdy. Kyle Shanahan clearly needs to add another quarterback. It sounds like the NFC West franchise may soon be...
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades
In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
Tom Brady Speaks Out About How Jimmy Garoppolo Handles ‘Adversity’ Following Trey Lance Injury
On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady weighed in on Trey Lance’s injury and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new opportunity as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Things shook up dramatically for the 49ers during NFL Week 2. Starting quarterback Trey Lance...
NBC Sports
49ers work out five quarterbacks
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron.
