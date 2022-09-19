ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FanSided

Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Alexander loses no-hit bid in 7th as Tigers beat O's 11-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Long after it became apparent Baltimore was going to lose ground in its pursuit of a playoff berth, there still was an aura of mystery surrounding this mismatch between the Orioles and Detroit Tigers. As Tyler Alexander stacked one hitless inning after another, the tension mounted...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers

It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home. Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?

Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers interested in C Kevin Plawecki after release from Red Sox

The Red Sox have released catcher Kevin Plawecki, per Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. Plawecki had been designated for assignment on Friday. Chris Cotillo of MassLive reports on Twitter that the backstop will be signing with a new team “imminently.” Robert Murray of FanSided reports that the Rangers are expressing “serious interest” in signing Plawecki.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022

The Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles will begin a four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston is gearing up for the postseason as the regular season […] The post MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario joining Detroit bench Monday

Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles. Candelario is idle for the second time in three games. Ryan Kreidler will move to third base in place of Candelario while Miguel Cabrera (biceps) returns from the injured list to be the Tigers' designated hitter.
DETROIT, MI
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Prospects: Week 24 minor league review

The Yankees minor league system is still playing meaningful games with just two teams left in action. Double-A Somerset is heading into the playoffs with a roster full of strong offensive performers and rising prospects. Let’s take a look at the who stood out in the Yankees system this past week.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Hilarious Dan Campbell News

Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions got their first win of the season with a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders. After getting the first win of the season, the Lions could relax for the rest of the Sunday slate and two games on Monday night. So, how did head coach Dan Campbell unwind after the win?
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Top three free agents that could help the Chiefs

After two weeks the Chiefs look like a mostly complete team, but depth is still a concern. Here are three free agents for the team to consider signing. After a short Week 2, it feels as if time is flying by in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Chiefs are 2-0 to start the year, and there has been a ton of promise shown from each positional group, but just as it was heading into the offseason, depth is still a legitimate concern. After a Week 1 blowout victory against the Arizona Cardinals came with a number of significant injuries, the physicality of the Thursday night game against the Chargers got me thinking about what free agents are still available.
KANSAS CITY, MO
