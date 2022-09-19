Read full article on original website
How to Watch: Packers at Buccaneers in Week 3 Showdown
Here’s this week’s viewing information plus a bunch of quick-hitting notes as we turn the page to this week’s huge NFC clash.
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
NFL Best Bets for Week 3 (Ravens Among Four Favorites to Back, Lions Predicted to Cover vs. Vikings)
Another week, another 3-1 performance from the BetSided team in our best bets!. This week, we have five picks to share, with one underdog and four favorites to consider backing in Week 3. Do the Cincinnati Bengals bounce back? Can the Las Vegas Raiders finally pick up a win? Here...
Mike Evans suspension upheld, out for the Buccaneers’ Week 2 matchup versus the Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially be without four-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans for their massive Sunday afternoon matchup against
NFL odds: How sharp bettors are playing Packers-Bucs, Week 3 games
There's no real debate about which game is the biggest in this week's NFL betting market. How can you argue otherwise when you get two first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks facing each other?. Do you know what's even better? Folks on both sides of the counter have plenty to say...
NFL sends warning to Bruce Arians, Buccaneers after Sunday confrontation with Saints, per report
Bruce Arians stepped down as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, but you wouldn't have been able to tell during the Buccaneers' victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Arians was seen on the sideline jawing with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, right before a massive fight broke out that will cost Bucs wideout Mike Evans Sunday's matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.
Predicting Packers’ next four games from Weeks 3 to 6
How many wins will the Green Bay Packers have by the end of Week 6?. One loss, one win is how the Green Bay Packers have started the 2022 season. The next four games are crucial. A fast start can set the Packers up nicely for another playoff push, but one or two losses could make things difficult later in the year.
