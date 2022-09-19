ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How sharp bettors are playing Packers-Bucs, Week 3 games

There's no real debate about which game is the biggest in this week's NFL betting market. How can you argue otherwise when you get two first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks facing each other?. Do you know what's even better? Folks on both sides of the counter have plenty to say...
CBS Sports

NFL sends warning to Bruce Arians, Buccaneers after Sunday confrontation with Saints, per report

Bruce Arians stepped down as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, but you wouldn't have been able to tell during the Buccaneers' victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Arians was seen on the sideline jawing with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, right before a massive fight broke out that will cost Bucs wideout Mike Evans Sunday's matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.
FanSided

Predicting Packers' next four games from Weeks 3 to 6

How many wins will the Green Bay Packers have by the end of Week 6?. One loss, one win is how the Green Bay Packers have started the 2022 season. The next four games are crucial. A fast start can set the Packers up nicely for another playoff push, but one or two losses could make things difficult later in the year.
