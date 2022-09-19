Read full article on original website
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Materials and staffing creating issues with Dubois County ambulance services
A lack of people and parts is causing some consternation for Ambulance Service Director Ryan Young and the service’s ability to respond to the county’s needs. At Monday’s regular commissioner’s meeting, Young asked for emergency approval to move forward with the planned purchase of an ambulance chassis. Once the chassis is manufactured, the equipment and box from one of the county’s current ambulances will be remounted on it rather than having a new ambulance built from scratch.
vincennespbs.org
Bicknell family wins thousands in sweepstake
A Knox County family won a big prize Wednesday. First City News was on site when the Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House presented a check to Gregory Robinson of Bicknell. The check was worth around 50,000 dollars. Publishers Clearing House rep Howie Guja says Robinson had applied for many...
Closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital could create maternity care desert in Lawrence County
BEDFORD, Ind. — Ascension has announced it's closing one of its Indiana hospitals in Lawrence County. Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital in Bedford will shut down in mid-December. Neighbors and doctors say the consequence of this closure is devastating, especially for pregnant people and maternity care. Dr. Deborah Craton...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Knies selected to finish Jasper Clerk-Treasurer’s term
The Dubois County Democratic Party chose Kiersten Knies of Jasper to fill the Jasper Clerk-Treasurer office held by Allen Seifert. Seifert will resign on October 7th to pursue other business opportunities, the Dubois County Democratic Party stated in a press release. Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide informed the Jasper Board of Public Works of Seifert’s resignation at last week’s meeting. He began his term in 2020.
WTHI
Vincennes City Council exploring different ways to charge for trash service
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of the Vincennes City Council are asking for your input on how to pay for trash service each month. Right now, some Vincennes residents have to place a sticker on the side of the bag before taking outside to the trash tote. The trash stickers...
livingnewdeal.org
Set in Stone: the WPA in Lawrence County, Indiana
So a historian and an archaeologist went on the road awhile back to Lawrence County in southern Indiana to check out a wonderful WPA site equally of interest to both. As it’s deep into private property, I can tell you only that it was an abandoned dam, similar to, but larger than, one with which I was familiar in the same county, the dam that forms Anderson Lake. The WPA created some 400 lakes throughout the southern half of Indiana as flood and erosion control projects. They ranged in size from small farm ponds to the 400-acre Starve Hollow Lake in Jackson County. The majority were on private land but some, like Starve Hollow, were opened to the public.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dr. Amit Chakrabarty and Physician Assistant Lisa Letterman now at Memorial Urology Associates
Urologist Amit Chakrabarty, M.D., M.S., F.R.C.S., F.I.C.S. and Lisa Letterman, PA-C have joined the staff at Memorial Urology Associates. Dr. Chakrabarty has been practicing adult and pediatric urology for more than 30 years. He completed his medical degree as a best medical graduate with honors from MKCG Medical College in Berhampur, India, and his master of surgery degree from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, India. He did a fellowship in surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh, Scotland, and completed his residency in urology and fellowship in Uro-Oncology (Research) at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Chakrabarty is a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and the International College of Surgeons. He is an active member of the American Urological Association, in addition to various memberships in societies related to his specialty.
wevv.com
Venue for next Tri-State Food Bank giveaway is changing
The Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville has announced a new location for their upcoming mobile food distribution. Officials say, the event will now take place at Bosse Field next Wednesday, September 28. The giveaway is set to begin at 10:00 A.M. Click on the link here to find out more...
'The kids can kind of all grow up together': Southern Indiana parents react to Greater Clark County Schools new plan
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A school district in southern Indiana is changing course after parents raised concerns. Greater Clark County Schools originally planned to move Parkview Middle School away from downtown, which would have created a longer commute for families in the downtown area. Tuesday, the district announced its...
cohaitungchi.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jasper (Indiana)
Looking for the best and most fun things to do in Jasper, Indiana?. You are reading: Things to do in jasper in | 23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jasper (Indiana) Jasper, Indiana, is rich in culture and history, putting much effort in ensuring that their culture and history are passed on to others.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Debra A. Fisher-Kerstiens, 67, Jasper,
Debra A. Fisher-Kerstiens, 67, of Jasper, formerly of Birdseye, passed away at 7:43 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana. Debra was born in Daviess County, Indiana, on January 20, 1955, to Robert E. and Mary Jane (Frye) Fisher. She married Tom...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – September 21, 2022
Seatbelt Violation: Clinton J. Allen; Michael Seaton; Eber G. Menjivar; Dave W. Underwood; Bruce M. Phillips; Randy J. Mathies, $25. Failure to Yield Right-of-Way: Brooks T. Rohlman, $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Kimberly Gonzalez; William B. Yates, $141. Speeding: Rebecca C. Forrester; Ricardo Miranda; Yandriel Cardoso Alonso, $141. Driving While...
Posey Co. Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks to become Grand Marshal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has chosen Posey Co. Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks as this year’s Grand Marshal for the Main Parade on October 8. Just a little over a year ago, Deputy Hicks was shot and nearly lost his life responding to a welfare check in New Harmony. The suspect […]
witzamfm.com
Local Business Reacts to Storefront Accident
Jasper- On Monday morning, a pickup truck did not stop at the curb and end up crashing through the front of Sturms Hardware. A business that had stood for nearly 130 years, now has to plan for reconstruction of the building that is on Indiana’s historic registry. “Sharon (Messmer)...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dr. Priya Alex joining Loogootee Family Medicine
Loogootee – Priya Alex, M.D. is a family medicine physician who has joined the staff at Memorial Hospital’s Loogootee Family Medicine. Dr. Alex is originally from Ontario, Canada, and received her doctor of medicine degree at Saba University School of Medicine. She recently graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine Family Medicine Residency at Memorial Hospital – Jasper.
wamwamfm.com
Take 5 For Our Community, Local Movie Premiere – Dusty Davis
Dusty Davis talks with WAMW about the movie premiere this Sunday at the Indiana Theater. Listen to the full interview here…
WISH-TV
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on Dec.16
BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing Dec. 16, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement, the news was shared Friday with hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners. Plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper residents invited to take part in Halloween Decoration contest
Jasper Community Arts and The Jasper Public Library are hosting the second annual Halloween Decorating Contest for residents of Jasper. The contest is open to all residents of Jasper. Take this opportunity to show off your Halloween spirit!. The categories for this year’s contest are:. Best Theme. The Scariest.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Blake R. Meyer, 29, St. Henry
Blake R. Meyer, 29, of St. Henry, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, in Huntingburg. Blake was born March 3, 1993, in Huntingburg to Bob and Lois (Oeding) Meyer. Blake was a former employee at Best Home Furnishings and Masterbrand Cabinets. He graduated from Southridge High School in 2011. He...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Holguens Philippe, 34, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Cody Clark, 37, of Washington, was arrested on counts of battery and public intoxication. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 155.
