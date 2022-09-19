ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Notebook: Marcus Freeman Talks Firsts, Tobias Merriweather, Game Communication And More

By Sean Stires
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vf0Z0_0i1rUXx900

Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman addressed a number of topics after earning a win over California and getting ready for North Carolina

NOTRE DAME, Ind. - Marcus Freeman has already moved on after his first career win. The Notre Dame football coach acknowledged at his Monday press conference that he has already gotten a lot of career “firsts” out of the way. First career bowl game, first bowl loss, first road loss, first home loss, and now his first career win, which of course also came at home.

He shared his thoughts on many other topics as well.

Players Of The Game

Freeman said he only names players of the game after wins, so Saturday was the first time he has named players of the game for the three phases of the team. Running back Audric Estime took offensive honors; defensive end Isaiah Foskey got the defensive award and safety Houston Griffith garnered special teams recognition in the win over California.

Game Preparation

A year ago at this time, Freeman was still a defensive coordinator, but he is now four games into his tenure as a head coach. That means more than just prepping weekly game plans for one side of the ball. It means being the caretaker for the entire team.

Freeman has to have a hand in all aspects of getting ready for a new opponent every week and that also means different interactions on a weekly basis with his offensive, defensive and special teams coaches. That involvement has also already evolved just four games into his head coaching career.

"The first couple weeks, being able to, I was spending a lot of time coaching the scout team and trying to make sure the offense and defense were getting the looks they needed,” Freeman said. "I spend time with both staffs. I’m a voice, hey if there’s a question or if I have a question to ask (or) answer question.

"Last week, in practice I spent a little bit more time with the defense, not because I felt like they needed more (but) for me to be able to help the guys, the guys that were playing more. To be able to say, ok, hey, I know exactly what Johnny’s supposed to be doing. Let me make sure that I’m watching him and we’re fitting the ball perfectly or everybody’s executing their assignment.

"My role off the practice field was to really ask questions for the coaches," continued Freeman. "I want to know why, and that’s what I spent a lot of time asking coaches. Why is this happening, why isn’t this happening to entice some discussion? It wasn’t comfortable for any of us, but it was what was needed and what will be continuously needed for our program to enhance. We have to have those conversations and, really, watch the practice together and say, okay, why isn’t this person doing what he’s supposed to do or why is he? Those questions that need to be asked after practice.”

Offensive Line Improvement

Notre Dame’s offensive line seemed to start to turn a corner in Saturday’s win over Cal. There were early issues, like too many false starts and the failure to pick up a linebacker blitz on the game’s opening drive. As the game wore on the line got more push in the running game, especially in the second half, against a good defensive front. They also protected quarterback Drew Pyne better in the game’s final 30 minutes as well.

"You’re starting to see some consistency out of that group,” Freeman noted. "( Jarrett Patterson ), obviously, this is his second game, but those guys being together for three games, they’re getting better. They’re improving. The fundamentals, the execution, the techniques they’re playing with are improving.

"They have a long way to go," continued the first-year head coach. "They do. They’re an extremely talented group, but they’re still young. I know it’s week three, but they’re still young. But they’re really starting to become cohesive and execute the way we want.

"There’s teaching, it’s funny, you watch the film and there (are) teaching plays left and right. He's got to do this for us to take a one (or) two-yard gain into a five- or six-yard gain or the six-yard gain into a 12-yard gain. That’s the beauty of it. They did, they played much better, and they have a lot of room to grow.”

On The Young Linebackers

The Fighting Irish have a group of young and talented linebackers who haven’t played much to date. Freeman updated their progress.

"( Jaylen ) Sneed and ( Nolan ) Ziegler , probably are still a little bit away,” Freeman estimated. "Right now, they’re on scout team. Junior ( Tuihalamaka ) played a little bit on Saturday. I can see him getting more and more reps. Prince Kollie is another guy that, to me, will continue to get more and more reps as we move forward, but those opportunities come from practice.

"That’s been my challenge to those guys that might not (be) playing as much as they want; what are you doing in practice?" Freeman continued. "If you’re making mistakes in practice, then coach is going to play guys when it matters the most in those close games, the guys they trust the most.

"So, those guys have got to continue to gain that trust in practice, but they’re extremely talented players that I know will help us. How soon? We’ll see.

On The Veteran Linebackers

The veteran linebackers have been inconsistent through Notre Dame’s first three games. Last year’s leading tackler, JD Bertrand , is currently the team’s third-leading tackler, behind defensive lineman Howard Cross and safety DJ Brown .

Bertrand and Jack Kiser each have 17 tackles, Marist Liufau has 12 and Bo Bauer has seven. The group also has just one sack and 3.5 tackles for loss between them.

"Marist (Liufau), still, he’s coming back from an injury,” Freeman stated. "We’re still trying to be smart in terms of how much we rep him. You look at Kiser, who’s moving from Rover, to at times when we’re a nickel team he’s playing inside linebacker, so he’s still getting adjusted.

"JD Bertrand’s been solid, but obviously he’ll be out for the first half of this game. So I’ve been pleased overall. Is there a lot to improve at? Absolutely. That goes for every level of defense, from D-line to linebackers to the DBs, but overall, I’ve been pleased with the group. I think we all have room to grow."

On Tobias Merriweather

The heralded freshman wide receiver made his career debut in the first half Saturday against Cal. He played a handful of reps but was not targeted by Pyne in the win.

"Tobias is a guy that we wanted to play even more than we did,” Freeman explained. "All of a sudden, when the game is close and the game’s on the line, you’re going to play the people (who) right now, you trust the most.

"So, what does that mean? Guess what, our coaches have to earn more trust in Tobias. So, we’ve got to be better coaches so that we can have more trust in Tobias and Tobias has to meet the coaches halfway and make sure he’s doing the exact things he needs to do in practice and then those reps in the game, that there is a trust factor that we know if Tobias is in there he’s going to get the job done, he’s going to do exactly what he’s supposed to do.

"Listen, he’s a freshman. It is tough for any true freshman, let alone (one who) just gets here in June to learn a system and in the first three games be ready to go and play 100 plays. He’s playing some plays and I know he’ll continue to play more and more, but I think both sets of coaches and players have to find a way to continue to gain trust in each other.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Edwardsburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Niles High School football team will have a game with Edwardsburg High School on September 21, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
EDWARDSBURG, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
California State
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
abc57.com

Four Winds Field to become 9-hole golf course for Best. Week. Ever.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Field will be transforming into a driving range and golf facility from September 29 through October 1. Players will make their way clockwise around the concourse and stands to nine tee boxes. Players take 3 shots from each tee box and try to land the ball on the correct green on the baseball field. If you land in the correct green - you get par. If you land within a designated ring - you get a birdie - or make a hole in one.
SOUTH BEND, IN
city-countyobserver.com

First day complete at Sand Creek Country Club

CHESTERTON, Ind. – Monday’s opening day of the Valpo Fall Invitational saw the University of Evansville men’s golf team complete just under the two scheduled rounds before play was halted due to darkness at Sand Creek Country Club. At the conclusion of Monday’s action, the Purple Aces...
CHESTERTON, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Alumni Association announces inductees to Hall of Fame

The South Bend Alumni Association has announced 2022 inductees into the South Bend Community Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees include former Congressman and Senator and current Ambassador to the Holy See, Joe Donnelly, Jon and Sonja Laidig, and former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw. The...
Cars 108

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Kiser
95.3 MNC

Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge

A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Parks hosts tailgating, food truck party September 24

ELKHART, Ind. - The City of Elkhart and the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department are hosting a tailgating party during the Notre Dame vs. UNC game on Saturday. The event will be held on Central Green in downtown Elkhart from 3 to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food trucks, a...
ELKHART, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation

Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw

According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notebook#Notre Dame Football#Communication#American Football#College Football
WNDU

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosier Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket sold in South Bend matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s estimated $238 million jackpot drawing. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at McClure Oil #75 located at 6220 Michigan Street on the city’s south...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Hunters needed for Bendix Woods deer management program

Hunters are needed for a deer management program at Bendix Woods County Park later this fall. The deer management hunt will take place on Nov. 19 and 20. Bendix Woods will be closed to the public those two days to allow for safe hunting. To emphasize deer population reduction, it’ll be an antlerless hunt.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Pig Death Toll from Crash Released

(Bristol, IN) - We now know how many pigs were killed when the truck hauling them overturned in northern Indiana. The accident happened Thursday near Bristol. Indiana State Police said 165 pigs were in the semi-trailer. Fifty of the pigs were killed. Another 13 pigs had to be euthanized due to injury under figures released Monday.
BRISTOL, IN
WANE-TV

Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc57.com

Stevensville man accused of cocaine possession

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - A Stevensville man was arrested on drug charges following a criminal patrol blitz in six states over the weekend, according to Indiana State Police. Jamie Dines, 42, was arrested on the charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana. Indiana State troopers seized 27...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
WNDU

New businesses coming to Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Development is happening along Grape Road. “I think it’s a Taco Bell and I think it’s an oil change place,” says Jim Webster, Manager of Mattress Warehouse. “So, the Smoothie King is going in over there, and there’s three businesses going in over...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Elkhart launches burial-location website for city cemeteries

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart has a new website to help find graves in the city’s cemeteries. You can search by a person’s name and get their exact burial location. It covers all three of the city-run cemeteries: Grace Lawn, Prairie Street, and Rice. Mayor Rod Roberson celebrated...
ELKHART, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy