Shots fired at Springfield park

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield.

Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7 th Street.

According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around 1:30 p.m. One witness said they saw one person shooting across the street towards the park. Several said they heard anywhere from eight to ten shots. Ten evidence markers were seen where witnesses said the shooter was standing. Another witness said she saw a group of people fighting in the park minutes before she heard the gunshots.

McClernand Elementary School went on soft lockdown because of the reported shots fired. In a statement, the district confirmed that there was someone shot at the park. No ambulances were seen at the park during the police investigation.

“This afternoon, McClernand school was notified to go on soft lockdown by the Springfield Police Department due to a disturbance at Enos Park, which is a few blocks away,” a spokesperson for Springfield Public Schools said in a statement. “When officers arrived at the park there was a shooting victim. After their investigation, the police department deemed the immediate area around Enos Park to be safe and our soft lockdown was lifted. Extra patrols were in the area as school dismissed out of an abundance of caution.”

Springfield Police confirmed the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

This is the second shooting in the downtown Springfield area in the past two days. Early Sunday morning, a shooting left two people injured with non-life threatening injuries.

