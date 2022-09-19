ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Shots fired at Springfield park

By Cole Henke, Danny Connolly
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L06jN_0i1rUDXr00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield.

Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7 th Street.

According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around 1:30 p.m. One witness said they saw one person shooting across the street towards the park. Several said they heard anywhere from eight to ten shots. Ten evidence markers were seen where witnesses said the shooter was standing. Another witness said she saw a group of people fighting in the park minutes before she heard the gunshots.

McClernand Elementary School went on soft lockdown because of the reported shots fired. In a statement, the district confirmed that there was someone shot at the park. No ambulances were seen at the park during the police investigation.

“This afternoon, McClernand school was notified to go on soft lockdown by the Springfield Police Department due to a disturbance at Enos Park, which is a few blocks away,” a spokesperson for Springfield Public Schools said in a statement. “When officers arrived at the park there was a shooting victim. After their investigation, the police department deemed the immediate area around Enos Park to be safe and our soft lockdown was lifted. Extra patrols were in the area as school dismissed out of an abundance of caution.”

Springfield Police confirmed the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

This is the second shooting in the downtown Springfield area in the past two days. Early Sunday morning, a shooting left two people injured with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 4

Carol Cook
2d ago

Let’s cut the crime in this town. There’s been no push by the City to do this. Give the police the rights to do their jobs. Catch criminals. Judicial system start doing its job. Crime is out of control.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel20.com

Teen taken to hospital with stab wound

A 17-year-old juvenile was taken to the hospital with a stab wound on Tuesday night. The Springfield Police Department says the teen's mother drove him to the hospital. The teen does not have any life-threating injuries. We're told that an incident happened at or near the MacArthur Park Apartment but...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield PD honors officers for arrest of armed suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored two of its own for their actions in keeping the community safe. Officials said that on Aug. 9, Officers Redding and Orr responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Loveland Avenue and Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officers […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Still Few Details On Downtown Drive-By Shooting

Few new details have emerged yet about an apparent drive-by shooting near two busy downtown Springfield bars Sunday morning that sent two people to the hospital. Some witness accounts indicated 20 or more shots were fired on Washington between 4th and 5th Streets around 1am Sunday. Police were patrolling in the area and responded quickly to the scene, finding one injured victim and a number of vehicles struck by bullets. A second victim later turned up at a Springfield hospital. Neither man’s wounds are considered life-threatening.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Shooting victim found at Enos Park

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — McClernand Elementary School was put on soft lockdown on Monday due to a disturbance at Enos Park. Springfield officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the park after a shooting victim was found. Police later determined the area around Enos Park, including McClernand Elementary, was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
Springfield, IL
Sports
WCIA

Deputies respond to domestic violence situation

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 29-year-old man is receiving care at a mental health facility after he was involved in a domestic violence situation Wednesday night. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in Harristown around 9:45 p.m. after being informed of the situation. A 911 operator informed them that the man was threatening […]
HARRISTOWN, IL
WCIA

Road construction coming to Sangamon Co. village

JEROME, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in the Sangamon County village of Jerome will have to adjust their travels in the coming week as a road construction project begins on several streets. Leonard Street will be the first road to be closed for this project. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, the road will close for […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two arrested on meth charges in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has reported that two have been arrested on several meth-related charges. According to a Bloomington police press release, 50-year-old Terry Pyles and 24-year-old Nicole Pruser, both from Leroy, Ill., were taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. They...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield residents get Ring doorbells to help prevent crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A local organization is now partnering with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office to help combat crime in local neighborhoods by using video home-security devices in doorbells. The Pioneer Park Homeowner’s Association gave Ring doorbells to local residents to prevent or help solve crimes in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ne Springfield#Springfield Police
WCIA

Shooting outside of Springfield bar leaves two injured

Editors Note: A previous version of this story showed pictures of damage to the outside of the bar, Clique. The window was broken long before the shooting and was not caused by the shooting. The picture has been removed. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting outside of a bar in Springfield left two people in […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wgel.com

Waggoner Teen Death Ruled Accidental

Montgomery County officials have released more information on a story from last week. On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. The Litchfield Police Department also responded and assisted at the scene.
LITCHFIELD, IL
WCIA

State Police: Traffic slowing on I-55 Tuesday evening

WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials in Sangamon County announced that traffic on Interstate 55 will be slowed down Tuesday evening. The officials said an electric company will be installing new power lines along the highway near Williamsville from approximately 8 to 9 p.m. To allow the lines to be safely brought across […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man charged with domestic battery

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man is charged with two counts of domestic battery following an altercation with household or family members last week. Officials said that on Sept. 13, Derek Massey “knowingly and without legal justification” hit a household or family member with his hand and repeatedly pushed them in an insulting […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
wgel.com

Two Arrested In Three-County Pursuit

A police pursuit, which began in Clinton County, went through Bond County and ended in Hillsboro early Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of two subjects. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the pursuit at 12:01 a.m. Monday as it was underway in Clinton County and entering Bond County.
BOND COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wgel.com

Panama Residence Searched, Two Arrested

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department reports that last Saturday afternoon, two persons were arrested in Hillsboro. Deputies conducted a narcotics investigation, utilizing their K9 unit, and that led to Brittany Kampmann, age 32 of Panama, and Michael Summers, age 33 of Irving, being taken into custody. The sheriff’s department...
PANAMA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

A fight, a fire, then 2 people dead; neighbors recount the hours before lives changed

Close to a week after a home was set on fire and a couple who lived nearby shot dead, neighbors are trying to come to terms with the unthinkable. The mayhem that escalated over hours began with a family quarrel. According to Springfield Police, Mark Crites Jr. fought with his brother about 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, then poured gasoline throughout their Genoa Drive home, set it ablaze, and fled.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man charged with home invasion, meth possession

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested on seven felony charges, including home invasion. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kronke says that on September 18, 26-year-old Keegan Betts invaded the home of a Shelbyville resident while armed with a shotgun. He then reportedly threatened the resident. Investigators also say Betts had a sawed-off shotgun, a Mossberg shotgun, and two rifles without serial numbers in Betts' possession.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Breaking down soft lockdowns after several issued

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Several soft lockdowns have been issued at schools across Central Illinois. Including schools in Champaign, Urbana, Decatur and several in Springfield with only a few weeks in to the school year. Parents may be on edge when they receive these reoccurring alerts. "First reaction would be...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy