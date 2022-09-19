Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
'Moving' suitcase leads to puppy rescue on North Carolina highway
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. - A bizarre scenario played out in North Carolina that led to the rescue of four puppies. The Guilford County Animal Services said on September 17, some good Samaritans saw a suitcase that was "moving" along the side of the highway and stopped. They noticed the luggage...
fox7austin.com
Texas ranks first in average credit card debt in US, study shows
The average Texan has $5,308 in credit card debt, the highest of any state in the country, according to a new study. The study from travel website Upgraded Points looked at information from 60 of the largest cities in the country. 5 of the 10 worst U.S. cities to boost...
fox7austin.com
Out-of-state donors influence Texas Governor race
AUSTIN, Texas - A fundraiser is being held in New York City for Democratic candidate for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke. The fundraiser is being hosted by celebrities Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Attendees can either buy a sponsored ticket for $5,000 or co-host the event with a $10,000 purchase.
fox7austin.com
More than $230K recovered in back wages for 274 Black's Barbecue workers
AUSTIN, Texas - The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $230,353 in back wages for 274 workers employed by Black’s Barbecue Inc. This comes after an investigation found the employer gave a portion of employee tips to restaurant managers, a practice not allowed by federal law. Investigators with the...
fox7austin.com
Mega Millions jackpot winners come forward; Two people to split $1.34B prize
CHICAGO - Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after a single winning ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, Illinois Lottery officials said Wednesday. The winners, who agreed to split the prize if they won,...
fox7austin.com
North Carolina man wins big after finding month-old lottery ticket in truck: 'Did that happy dance'
A man in North Carolina discovered he won a lottery drawing after he found a month-old lottery ticket inside his truck. Kenneth Kiriazes, a 64-year-old resident of Zebulon, purchased a $2 Quick Pick ticket for the Aug. 23 Lucky for Life drawing, but he only recently learned that he was a winner, according to a press release issued by the North Carolina Education Lottery.
fox7austin.com
Texas lawmakers want to see maternal mortality report
A group of Democrats wants to see the Texas State Health Department’s 2022 Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Report. It’s the first state report since the abortion restrictions ban went into effect in the state. The report is supposed be published no later than September 1 in every even numbered year. But this year’s report has been delayed reportedly due to staffing issues. Texas State Rep. Shawn Thierry discusses the issue.
fox7austin.com
'CannaBus' tour to educate Texans about medical marijuana laws
AUSTIN, Texas - A cannabis dispensary on wheels will roll through Texas this October with the goal of teaching Texans about medical marijuana laws. The ‘CannaBus’, a 36-foot bus operated by the Austin-based company goodblend, will have a private consultation room, products on display and an outdoor education exhibition.
fox7austin.com
Watch: Deer leaps over Michigan driver in video caught by MSP
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thursday is the first full day of fall and it sure seems as if nature knows. After all, temperatures are very fall-like in the 60s and more and more deer are out - including a family that narrowly avoided being hit by a car and MSP trooper.
