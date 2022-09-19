ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

abcnews4.com

SC couple charged for allegedly killing 4-month-old baby

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after the death of a 4-month-old baby was determined to be a homicide. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, a local hospital staff reported that a 4-month-old baby had been transported to the hospital by EMS and was unresponsive on Sept. 6.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Colleton County man charged with multiple firearm offenses: SLED

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — On Tuesday, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, of Walterboro, for possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and pointing and presenting a firearm. On November 24, 2021, around 7:34 p.m., SLED was...
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Columbia High student found with Gun on school grounds

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 17-year-old Columbia High student for carrying a gun on school grounds. Officials say the teen was charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry. School administrators were made aware...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Venning Street back open after Mount Pleasant Police serve warrant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:15pm): Venning Street is back open to the public after police served a warrant at a home Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for the Mount Pleasant Police Department says. MPPD will release more information about the suspect on Thursday. _________________________________. Mount Pleasant Police are...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect involved in series of business burglaries arrested: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported a suspect involved in a string of business burglaries has been arrested. The suspect, Erick Mack, reportedly burglarized businesses along Rivers Avenue from July to September. Detectives from the North Charleston Property Crimes Unit investigated the case.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Double murder suspect arrested after 5 months on the run

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man wanted for a double murder has been arrested after five months on the run, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Trev’von Pinckney is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Body found following large police search near Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:25pm): Mount Pleasant Police Department confirms that a body was found on Monday following an extensive search in the area of the Ravenel Bridge. The Waterfront Park Pier was closed to the public as police searched the area. However, the department announced that...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Human remains found in wooded area of Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies announced Wednesday they have found human remains in a wooded area of Georgetown County. The sheriff's office said they were discovered off of Kent Road. According to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway, they were discovered by someone who lost a dog in the...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Richland County deputies investigating drowning in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drowning that occurred Tuesday evening in Irmo. Deputies responded to 1600 Marina Road for a report of a drowning around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. LOCAL FIRST | Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre...
IRMO, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSD students describe moments before bus crash in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Destiny and Tamerah Skinner were waiting for their bus on Tuesday morning when another school bus started driving toward them. "It crashed straight into the store. We were all standing right where the bus was at," said Destiny Skinner, a Charleston County School District student.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

NCPD reminds public of parking ordinance laws

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has provided parking ordinances for the city of North Charleston. "NCPD has received numerous complaints about parking. We want to remind everyone what the laws are for parking in our city. We appreciate your cooperation." There are five ordinances...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

4 injured in crash between SUV and semi on I-95 in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Four people were transported to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after an SUV crashed into the back of a semi on Interstate 95, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The collision happened at around 3:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 40,...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Goose Creek Police investigate fatal bicycle crash Wednesday night

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist who was lying in the roadway at the time. Officers were dispatched to an area of Crowfield Boulevard near Stratford High School around 10:55 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the bicyclist was lying...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

