Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Man charged with attempted murder in Monday North Charleston shooting, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Stall Road Monday morning. Brandon Rashad Cuttino, 34, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
abcnews4.com
SC couple charged for allegedly killing 4-month-old baby
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after the death of a 4-month-old baby was determined to be a homicide. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, a local hospital staff reported that a 4-month-old baby had been transported to the hospital by EMS and was unresponsive on Sept. 6.
abcnews4.com
Colleton County man charged with multiple firearm offenses: SLED
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — On Tuesday, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, of Walterboro, for possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and pointing and presenting a firearm. On November 24, 2021, around 7:34 p.m., SLED was...
abcnews4.com
Columbia High student found with Gun on school grounds
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 17-year-old Columbia High student for carrying a gun on school grounds. Officials say the teen was charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry. School administrators were made aware...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Venning Street back open after Mount Pleasant Police serve warrant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:15pm): Venning Street is back open to the public after police served a warrant at a home Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for the Mount Pleasant Police Department says. MPPD will release more information about the suspect on Thursday. _________________________________. Mount Pleasant Police are...
abcnews4.com
Attempted Jet Ski theft on Isle of Palms leads to drug trafficking arrest
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is facing charges after police recovered drugs in a stashed duffel bag following a chase through the backyards of homes on the Isle of Palms, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Sunday afternoon, officers responded to 41st...
abcnews4.com
How this late Georgetown County Sheriff will always have a place in the county
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — After Thursday, a late Georgetown County Sheriff will always have a place in the county. A highway dedication ceremony is taking place at 11 a.m., to designate part of pleasant hill drive as Sheriff A. Lane Cribb Memorial Highway. It would start at the intersection...
abcnews4.com
Suspect involved in series of business burglaries arrested: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported a suspect involved in a string of business burglaries has been arrested. The suspect, Erick Mack, reportedly burglarized businesses along Rivers Avenue from July to September. Detectives from the North Charleston Property Crimes Unit investigated the case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Moncks Corner man surrenders to deputies following deadly shooting in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Moncks Corner man is facing murder charges after a deadly shooting Friday evening in Berkeley County, the sheriff's office announced on Monday. Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. On Friday, deputies responded...
abcnews4.com
Double murder suspect arrested after 5 months on the run
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man wanted for a double murder has been arrested after five months on the run, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Trev’von Pinckney is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
abcnews4.com
Body found following large police search near Ravenel Bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:25pm): Mount Pleasant Police Department confirms that a body was found on Monday following an extensive search in the area of the Ravenel Bridge. The Waterfront Park Pier was closed to the public as police searched the area. However, the department announced that...
abcnews4.com
Human remains found in wooded area of Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies announced Wednesday they have found human remains in a wooded area of Georgetown County. The sheriff's office said they were discovered off of Kent Road. According to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway, they were discovered by someone who lost a dog in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
Richland County deputies investigating drowning in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drowning that occurred Tuesday evening in Irmo. Deputies responded to 1600 Marina Road for a report of a drowning around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. LOCAL FIRST | Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre...
abcnews4.com
CCSD students describe moments before bus crash in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Destiny and Tamerah Skinner were waiting for their bus on Tuesday morning when another school bus started driving toward them. "It crashed straight into the store. We were all standing right where the bus was at," said Destiny Skinner, a Charleston County School District student.
abcnews4.com
NCPD reminds public of parking ordinance laws
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has provided parking ordinances for the city of North Charleston. "NCPD has received numerous complaints about parking. We want to remind everyone what the laws are for parking in our city. We appreciate your cooperation." There are five ordinances...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police searching for possible witness of downtown hit and run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are requesting help from the public in identifying a man believed to have been inside of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday in downtown Charleston. The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of Meeting Street and Columbus...
abcnews4.com
4 injured in crash between SUV and semi on I-95 in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Four people were transported to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after an SUV crashed into the back of a semi on Interstate 95, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The collision happened at around 3:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 40,...
abcnews4.com
14-year-old charged, accused of pulling out a knife during a school fight
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A teen at Richland Northeast High School is facing charges after allegedly pulling out a knife during a fight at school, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. RCSD says the 14-year-old girl was involved in a fight with two other students when she pulled...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek Police investigate fatal bicycle crash Wednesday night
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist who was lying in the roadway at the time. Officers were dispatched to an area of Crowfield Boulevard near Stratford High School around 10:55 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the bicyclist was lying...
abcnews4.com
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
Comments / 0