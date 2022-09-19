MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Home Team BBQ says they've been keeping a secret ... their new location in Mount Pleasant is now open!. "Our team has put so much love into transforming this space and creating that uniquely Home Team Vibe. Big thank you for the incredible love and support this weekend for our soft opening and friends and family nights," restaurant leaders said in an Instagram post Thursday.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO