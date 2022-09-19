Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Home Team BBQ expansion now open in Mount Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Home Team BBQ says they've been keeping a secret ... their new location in Mount Pleasant is now open!. "Our team has put so much love into transforming this space and creating that uniquely Home Team Vibe. Big thank you for the incredible love and support this weekend for our soft opening and friends and family nights," restaurant leaders said in an Instagram post Thursday.
Local Hero: ABC News 4's link to a firefighter who stepped up after Hurricane Hugo hit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — September 22, 1989 is a day many people in the Lowcountry remember vividly. Most were waking up the morning after Hurricane Hugo made landfall. This Wednesday, marked the 33rd anniversary of a storm which ravaged the Palmetto state, destroying countless beachfront properties. Its direct effects...
Grocery distribution in N Charleston today: Mercedes Benz-Vans
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mercedes Benz-Vans partnered with the Community Resource Center North Charleston for massive nutritional grocery distribution. The event starts at 2 p.m. today at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. The CEO of Mercedes Benz-Vans is flying to the center and helping distribute the healthy groceries.
CCSD students describe moments before bus crash in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Destiny and Tamerah Skinner were waiting for their bus on Tuesday morning when another school bus started driving toward them. "It crashed straight into the store. We were all standing right where the bus was at," said Destiny Skinner, a Charleston County School District student.
NCPD hosts six team powderpuff football combine for girls
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department had a blast hosting its powder puff football combine Monday. Six teams of high school girls from different Charleston County schools participated in the combine. The combine had a skills competition followed by an award ceremony. Officers told ABC...
How this late Georgetown County Sheriff will always have a place in the county
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — After Thursday, a late Georgetown County Sheriff will always have a place in the county. A highway dedication ceremony is taking place at 11 a.m., to designate part of pleasant hill drive as Sheriff A. Lane Cribb Memorial Highway. It would start at the intersection...
Sweet Grass Vodka investing $1.7 million into new Charleston facility; 47 new jobs coming
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A family-owned distilling company is expanding operations into Charleston County — a move that is expected to create 47 new jobs. Sweet Grass Vodka's new facility will be located in the northern part of the Peninsula at 1640 Meeting St. The facility is expected...
Dorchester Paws halts dog intakes as crowding increases
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws Thursday placed a hold on accepting new animals until further notice. The temporary moratorium comes as the shelter faces another period of overcapacity. Officials said their hallways are already lined with pop-up kennels due to an influx of daily intakes. For now, the...
SC military community hosting hiring fair Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The SC Department of Veteran Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Markers, and others will host a community hiring fair Wednesday. September 21st. The event will occur at Trident Technical College at 7000 Rivers Avenue, Building 920, North Charleston. The fair is a...
Former CCSD Chief of Staff joins Orangeburg Co. School District as Asst. Superintendent
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Charleston County School District Chief of Staff Dr. Erica Taylor has been hired by the Orangeburg County School District as its new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships, OCSD announced on Monday. Taylor served with CCSD for nearly a decade. In...
Mount Pleasant looks to boost business with 12th annual Business and Community Expo
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant means business today .. quite literally. The 12th annual Mount Pleasant Business and Community expo will take place later this afternoon. Members of the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce say this is the largest networking event East of the Cooper year after...
Human remains found in wooded area of Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies announced Wednesday they have found human remains in a wooded area of Georgetown County. The sheriff's office said they were discovered off of Kent Road. According to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway, they were discovered by someone who lost a dog in the...
4 injured in crash between SUV and semi on I-95 in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Four people were transported to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after an SUV crashed into the back of a semi on Interstate 95, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The collision happened at around 3:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 40,...
Fire officials remove school bus from North Charleston store, assess damage after crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than four hours of work, the bus that ran into a convenience store in North Charleston was removed around 2 p.m. Tuesday. But the store's owner said they have a lot of work to do before reopening. "All that is laying right...
SC End of Course test results reveal students failing multiple subjects
Student test scores with staggering results have been common since the pandemic. The South Carolina Department of Education has released its End of Course test scores evaluating high schoolers. While some subjects improved, others saw a drastic decline. Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester District 2 school districts saw a significant increase...
Charleston Police searching for possible witness of downtown hit and run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are requesting help from the public in identifying a man believed to have been inside of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday in downtown Charleston. The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of Meeting Street and Columbus...
Dorchester paws announces hiring for brand new position
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is looking to hire a Community Support Coordinator to support the community's current needs. The pandemic and inflation have caused responsible pet owners to rehome their pets due to the inability to afford their care. Many pet owners are being forced to relocate...
School bus strikes student, building in North Charleston: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say a school bus carrying elementary students struck a student before crashing into a neighborhood store on Montague Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said the bus was carrying eight North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School students at the time. Four of...
Home, garage destroyed in fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A vacationing family will not have a home to return to following an overnight fire near Walterboro. Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Nunuville Road to find a house and detached two-car garage heavily involved in flames, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The roofs of both buildings had collapsed by the time crews arrived.
Charleston Police investigate reports of shooting at Palmilla Apartments
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Charleston Police Department responded to a West Ashley apartment complex late Tuesday afternoon for reports of a shooting, a spokesperson tells ABC News 4. At 4 p.m., the department received calls regarding gunshots coming from Palmilla Apartments, located at 1385 Ashley River...
