ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Home Team BBQ expansion now open in Mount Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Home Team BBQ says they've been keeping a secret ... their new location in Mount Pleasant is now open!. "Our team has put so much love into transforming this space and creating that uniquely Home Team Vibe. Big thank you for the incredible love and support this weekend for our soft opening and friends and family nights," restaurant leaders said in an Instagram post Thursday.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Grocery distribution in N Charleston today: Mercedes Benz-Vans

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mercedes Benz-Vans partnered with the Community Resource Center North Charleston for massive nutritional grocery distribution. The event starts at 2 p.m. today at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. The CEO of Mercedes Benz-Vans is flying to the center and helping distribute the healthy groceries.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSD students describe moments before bus crash in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Destiny and Tamerah Skinner were waiting for their bus on Tuesday morning when another school bus started driving toward them. "It crashed straight into the store. We were all standing right where the bus was at," said Destiny Skinner, a Charleston County School District student.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
abcnews4.com

NCPD hosts six team powderpuff football combine for girls

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department had a blast hosting its powder puff football combine Monday. Six teams of high school girls from different Charleston County schools participated in the combine. The combine had a skills competition followed by an award ceremony. Officers told ABC...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester Paws halts dog intakes as crowding increases

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws Thursday placed a hold on accepting new animals until further notice. The temporary moratorium comes as the shelter faces another period of overcapacity. Officials said their hallways are already lined with pop-up kennels due to an influx of daily intakes. For now, the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
abcnews4.com

SC military community hosting hiring fair Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The SC Department of Veteran Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Markers, and others will host a community hiring fair Wednesday. September 21st. The event will occur at Trident Technical College at 7000 Rivers Avenue, Building 920, North Charleston. The fair is a...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Human remains found in wooded area of Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies announced Wednesday they have found human remains in a wooded area of Georgetown County. The sheriff's office said they were discovered off of Kent Road. According to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway, they were discovered by someone who lost a dog in the...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy City#King Charles#Affordable Housing#Charlestonians
abcnews4.com

4 injured in crash between SUV and semi on I-95 in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Four people were transported to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after an SUV crashed into the back of a semi on Interstate 95, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The collision happened at around 3:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 40,...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

SC End of Course test results reveal students failing multiple subjects

Student test scores with staggering results have been common since the pandemic. The South Carolina Department of Education has released its End of Course test scores evaluating high schoolers. While some subjects improved, others saw a drastic decline. Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester District 2 school districts saw a significant increase...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Housing
abcnews4.com

Dorchester paws announces hiring for brand new position

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is looking to hire a Community Support Coordinator to support the community's current needs. The pandemic and inflation have caused responsible pet owners to rehome their pets due to the inability to afford their care. Many pet owners are being forced to relocate...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

School bus strikes student, building in North Charleston: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say a school bus carrying elementary students struck a student before crashing into a neighborhood store on Montague Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said the bus was carrying eight North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School students at the time. Four of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Home, garage destroyed in fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A vacationing family will not have a home to return to following an overnight fire near Walterboro. Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Nunuville Road to find a house and detached two-car garage heavily involved in flames, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The roofs of both buildings had collapsed by the time crews arrived.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Police investigate reports of shooting at Palmilla Apartments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Charleston Police Department responded to a West Ashley apartment complex late Tuesday afternoon for reports of a shooting, a spokesperson tells ABC News 4. At 4 p.m., the department received calls regarding gunshots coming from Palmilla Apartments, located at 1385 Ashley River...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy