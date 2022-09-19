ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Hopebridge gives kids hope and confidence in the classroom

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This new school year marked an exciting milestone for more than a dozen local children and their families. Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center in Terre Haute is celebrating the graduation of 14 children from its program. These children are now in classrooms for the first time.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Washington School partners with VU and PU in STEM studio program

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local school corporation is now partnering with a university to enhance STEM learning for students. Thursday Washington Junior High School celebrated the opening of its Design and Innovation Studio. It’s in partnership with Vincennes University and IN-MAC. IN-MAC stands for Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center at Purdue University.
WASHINGTON, IN
wibqam.com

Terre Haute Balloon festival readies for lift off

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This weekend you’ll see hot air balloons over Terre Haute, and you can even take a ride in one, should you choose. The first Terre Haute Balloon Festival will get underway Friday and continue into Saturday at Terre Haute Regional Airport. Gates open...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Vigo Co. man says stubborn potbelly hard to get rid of

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Potbellies can be stubborn and hard to get rid of, especially when a personal routine of diet and exercise does nothing but provoke an “oink” in response!. John Holcomb, who owns Vonbernd K-9 Training Center in southern Vigo County says someone reportedly...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
Clay County, IN
Government
Clay County, IN
Society
County
Clay County, IN
wibqam.com

Indy meth dealer arrested in Terre Haute gets 12 years in prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth dealer who was arrested in Terre Haute has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County. According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. Ames said...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

UPDATE: One arrested following three-county pursuit

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office that traveled into Daviess and Martin counties. It all started at the Coop gas station on State Road 58 in Bloomfield just before 5 p.m, according to a news...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Real Men#Charity#Community#Clay Co#The United Way#Success#Uwwv#North Clay Middle School
wibqam.com

Investigation leads to two drug arrests in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Rockville Police Department. Prosecutors said authorities spotted a wanted subject around 10:30 a.m. at the Valero gas station on US-41 in Rockville. A K9 officer alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
ROCKVILLE, IN
wibqam.com

FBI executing federal search warrant in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FBI has confirmed they are currently conducting a federal search warrant in the Otter Creek area of northern Terre Haute. According to the Public Affairs officer with the FBI’s Indianapolis Office, the search warrant is being executed in the Planett Road area.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked into a commercial semi-truck and caught fire at the intersection with N 13th Street.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Van ‘destroyed’ after being hit by two trains, driver cited

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m....
VIGO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities

Comments / 0

Community Policy