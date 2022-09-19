Read full article on original website
Indiana among 5 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022
Used home sales slowed for the seventh consecutive month in August, while mortgage rates in the U.S reached their highest levels since 2008.
Indiana residents to receive payment for up to $650
cash fanned out in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels/Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
hoosieragtoday.com
Good Early Yields Coming in From West-Central Indiana
Harvest is kicking in across the west-central part of Indiana with a lot of group 2 soybeans being cut. Shad Schenck, a dealer for Specialty Hybrids, believes just about everyone will be in the field next week, certainly by the end of the week. He tells HAT the soybean crop should be the best story in that part of the state.
95.3 MNC
Power bills across northern Indiana could be going up
Power bills for folks across northern Indiana could be going-up. NIPSCO is asking state regulators to approve a 16.5 percent electric rate increase. The company says it needs to raise rates to upgrade and modernize its electric grid. The request comes after state regulators okayed NIPSCO’s 10 percent natural gas...
953wiki.com
Indiana Department of Agriculture warns of harvest traffic on rural roads
Encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads. INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 21, 2022) — Harvest season is here, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler, Hoosier Ag Today and many other state agencies have teamed up to promote roadway safety this fall encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads this harvest season. To kick off the campaign ISDA and Hoosier Ag Today created a Public Service Announcement to inform drivers of what to do when encountering farm equipment on roadways.
Northern Indiana utility company seeks 16.5% electric rate increase
The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
WISH-TV
Indiana state gas tax to drop another 2 cents in October
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state gasoline tax will fall another two cents in October, due to falling gas prices. On Oct. 1, the tax will be 22 cents per gallon. The rate will have fallen 7.4 cents since the beginning of August. In August, the gas tax reached its...
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. shrimp farm location
A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.
Heating costs forecasted to rise this winter, experts say prepare now
INDIANAPOLIS — While winter is still months away, heating your home this year is likely going to be a lot more expensive. The National Energy Assistance Directors is forecasting the highest winter heating costs in a decade with a 17% increase over last year. For a second year in a row, Americans will see big price […]
Direct payments from $17.3million pot set to go out to Americans in weeks – see who qualifies
SOME Americans are set to collectively receive $17.3million as extra spending money in the next few weeks. Residents of Jefferson County in Colorado can look forward to some cash back in their pockets thanks to the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). TABOR, which was introduced in 1992, limits the...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana joins 7 states in forming hydrogen coalition
Indiana and seven other states are joining forces in an effort to develop what they call a robust hydrogen market, supply chain and workforce. The governors have signed the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding with the goal of supporting hydrogen production in the region. The other states include Illinois,...
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation seeking input on U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors
The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for the community's input on planning studies for the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors in northern Indiana. Residents, area businesses, and others who use these highways can are invited to give input on what needs or concerns should be addressed in improvements to the roads.
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
WISH-TV
When to expect peak fall foliage in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall officially begins at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, which means it is time to look ahead to fall foliage. On average, northern Indiana typically sees peak fall color in the middle of October. Central and southern Indiana usually have fall foliage peaking a little later on in October.
WISH-TV
20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
Inside Indiana Business
Cityblock Health expanding into Indiana, plans 140 new jobs
Cityblock Health Inc., a New York-based startup focused on providing medical care for low-income patients, plans to expand into Indiana, creating up to 140 jobs under a partnership with health maintenance organization MDwise Inc.. The two organizations said Tuesday the partnership would bring care to about 10,000 people in Indianapolis...
warricknews.com
Indiana may extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants
Indiana next year could become the 18th state, including Illinois, to officially extend driving privileges to individuals living and working in the Hoosier State despite lacking legal permission to remain in the United States. A legislative study committee, led by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, spent more than four...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
