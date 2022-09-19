ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jake Wells

Indiana residents to receive payment for up to $650

cash fanned out in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels/Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
hoosieragtoday.com

Good Early Yields Coming in From West-Central Indiana

Harvest is kicking in across the west-central part of Indiana with a lot of group 2 soybeans being cut. Shad Schenck, a dealer for Specialty Hybrids, believes just about everyone will be in the field next week, certainly by the end of the week. He tells HAT the soybean crop should be the best story in that part of the state.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Power bills across northern Indiana could be going up

Power bills for folks across northern Indiana could be going-up. NIPSCO is asking state regulators to approve a 16.5 percent electric rate increase. The company says it needs to raise rates to upgrade and modernize its electric grid. The request comes after state regulators okayed NIPSCO’s 10 percent natural gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Traffic
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
953wiki.com

Indiana Department of Agriculture warns of harvest traffic on rural roads

Encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads. INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 21, 2022) — Harvest season is here, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler, Hoosier Ag Today and many other state agencies have teamed up to promote roadway safety this fall encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads this harvest season. To kick off the campaign ISDA and Hoosier Ag Today created a Public Service Announcement to inform drivers of what to do when encountering farm equipment on roadways.
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

Northern Indiana utility company seeks 16.5% electric rate increase

The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana state gas tax to drop another 2 cents in October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state gasoline tax will fall another two cents in October, due to falling gas prices. On Oct. 1, the tax will be 22 cents per gallon. The rate will have fallen 7.4 cents since the beginning of August. In August, the gas tax reached its...
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned

Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
WTHR

Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips

KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
KOKOMO, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana joins 7 states in forming hydrogen coalition

Indiana and seven other states are joining forces in an effort to develop what they call a robust hydrogen market, supply chain and workforce. The governors have signed the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding with the goal of supporting hydrogen production in the region. The other states include Illinois,...
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

When to expect peak fall foliage in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall officially begins at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, which means it is time to look ahead to fall foliage. On average, northern Indiana typically sees peak fall color in the middle of October. Central and southern Indiana usually have fall foliage peaking a little later on in October.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Cityblock Health expanding into Indiana, plans 140 new jobs

Cityblock Health Inc., a New York-based startup focused on providing medical care for low-income patients, plans to expand into Indiana, creating up to 140 jobs under a partnership with health maintenance organization MDwise Inc.. The two organizations said Tuesday the partnership would bring care to about 10,000 people in Indianapolis...
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Indiana may extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants

Indiana next year could become the 18th state, including Illinois, to officially extend driving privileges to individuals living and working in the Hoosier State despite lacking legal permission to remain in the United States. A legislative study committee, led by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, spent more than four...
INDIANA STATE

