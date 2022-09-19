Town by Town: Knox building, healthcare hero, and Golf Fore Health

Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Westfield mother raising awareness about cardiac health issues in children, teens. Anna’s parents still do not know why their child’s heart stopped beating, but Susan Canning, a Westfield mom who lost her son after he went into cardiac arrest, said that this story is more common than you think.
A little bit of Ireland at The Big E in West Springfield
After a two-year pandemic-related absence, Ireland's Dingle Peninsula vendors and artisans have returned to The Big E fair.
westernmassnews.com
Surprise Squad honors Brooking’s Elementary’s ‘Mr. Sunshine’
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - School is back in session and so is the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad. This month, we’re recognizing a Springfield educator who goes above and beyond not only for the students in his classroom, but for his entire community. With a nickname to match...
westernmassnews.com
City Sports Bar in Holyoke collects donations for Puerto Rico
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The city of Holyoke continues to collect donations for families in Puerto Rico. The community-led effort began following the devastation that Hurricane Fiona left on the island where many people in Holyoke have loved ones. Donations for families in Puerto Rico are piling up at the City...
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
westernmassnews.com
2-hour delay at West Springfield Schools for police activity
One person is under arrest after a threatening incident that prompted a two-hour school delay in West Springfield. Day 7 of The Big E maked Massachusetts Day at the fair and Governor Charlie Baker paid a visit in honor of the special occasion. Westfield Police seeking suspects in Pride flag...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Chicopee Curve lane markings
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom concerned about the infamous Chicopee Curve and how, currently, there are only partially painted lane markings. The viewer wrote to us saying, quote:. “I’m curious about why the famous ‘Chicopee Curve’ on...
Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market
It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
westernmassnews.com
Amherst School Committee members discuss adding CRESS to schools
Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Getting Answers: impact of Massachusetts...
These Massachusetts parks were awarded funds for upgrades
The Baker-Polito Administration announced a $12 million grant for park improvements and open space additions to 43 Massachusetts communities.
westernmassnews.com
Police recount search efforts that went into locating missing Wilbraham children
Police said that they believe the two people may be responsible for multiple thefts and vandalism motivated by bias. Getting Answers: where does the state’s marijuana tax revenue go?. Updated: 25 minutes ago. In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing...
Big E fairgoers take advantage of weekday ticket sales
The Big E Fair in West Springfield continued to attract thousands of fairgoers Tuesday evening.
Marijuana dispensary 6 Brick’s now open in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Marijuana dispensary 6 Brick’s has opened its doors on Main Street, making it the third shop of its kind in Springfield. The owner said in the City of Firsts, this business is breaking down barriers. Springfield native Payton Shubrick is the third black woman to open and operate a dispensary in […]
TRAFFIC: Upcoming constructions projects in Holyoke
The City of Holyoke held a news conference Wednesday to share the status of several pipeline projects.
westernmassnews.com
Police: teamwork amongst departments helped officers locate missing Wilbraham kids
Police said that they believe the two people may be responsible for multiple thefts and vandalism motivated by bias. Getting Answers: where does the state’s marijuana tax revenue go?. Updated: 2 hours ago. In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing...
Knox building in Springfield to be redeveloped into apartments
City officials toured the Mason Square building where Knox Automobiles was built more than 100-years-ago, which will become a new apartment complex.
westernmassnews.com
Wilbraham Children found
CRESS, known as Community Responders For Equity, Safety and Service, provides community safety services in situations that do not involve violence or serious crime. Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Wilbraham Police searching for missing 15 and 11-year-olds.
cohaitungchi.com
Massachusetts’ best hikes: These trails are among the best for a daytime adventure this summer
While many Massachusetts residents and visitors head for the beach this summer, many others may prefer to take in the fresh air from the shady forests and lofty summits traversed by the state’s beloved hiking trails. You are reading: Places to hike in massachusetts | Massachusetts’ best hikes: These...
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returns in-person after pandemic hiatus
The annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade was held Sunday, in-person for the first time since 2019.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno seeks ways to curb panhandling downtown
SPRINGFIELD - Mayor Domenic Sarno said he is directing the Law Department to review what the city may legally to do curb panhandling on city streets and at major intersections in response to an increase in complaints from the public. Specifically, Sarno is asking the Law Department to determine whether...
