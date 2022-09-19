Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
Miranda Devine on 'shocking' new Hunter Biden reporting: 'Overwhelming evidence that Joe Biden lied'
New York Post columnist and "Laptop from Hell" author Miranda Devine ripped President Biden on Brian Kilmeade's radio show Tuesday, pointing to "overwhelming evidence" that the president was directly involved in his son Hunter's shady business dealings. Devine pointed to testimony from one of Hunter's former associates Tony Bobulinski who claimed the "Big Guy" mentioned in controversial emails surrounding the scandal is President Biden himself.
JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Ted Cruz says 'zero chance' Biden runs in 2024, gives GOP 60% chance to flip Senate in midterms
FIRST ON FOX: Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas did not hold back when talking midterms, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) raid on former President Trump, and President Biden’s future political prospects in a Tuesday phone interview. Cruz hopped on the phone with Fox News Digital for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jill Biden says she and President Biden have 'not yet' discussed a possible reelection run
First lady Dr. Jill Biden says she has not yet discussed with President Joe Biden whether he will run for a second term.
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Washington Examiner
Fight or flight: Biden challenges DeSantis to come to Delaware himself amid border battle
President Joe Biden welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Delaware amid reports that he is shipping immigrants there. "He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline," Biden quipped when asked by reporters. DeSantis declined to confirm reports that he is sending immigrants near Biden's Delaware house on Tuesday....
Fox News
After Biden announces end to pandemic, Fauci explains 'what he really meant'
President Biden caused waves when he declared in a "60 Minutes" interview that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over," and his chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci joined those who sought to walk back that statement. On Monday, Fauci aimed to qualify the president's optimistic remark, acknowledging that while the worst...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Protesters rip Biden on COVID: ‘Pandemic is not over’
A group of protesters suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms demonstrated outside of the White House on Monday, calling out President Biden for his remarks saying the COVID-19 pandemic is “over”. Biden’s comments were made in an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday. The...
Biden Claims The Pandemic Is Over After 2 Million Cases Recorded In Last Month
The U.S. has faced 2.2 million new COVID-19 cases — including 13,606 deaths — in the last month.
DeSantis news – live: Martha’s Vineyard migrant survived torture in Mexico as Delaware flight ‘scam’ revealed
A group of 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants transported from Texas in a surprise flight to Martha’s Vineyard last week have sued governor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administartion for allegedly orchestrating a “fraudulent and discriminatory” scheme.The class action lawsuit comes as at least two law enforcement agencies are also investigating the governor’s plans for allegedly “luring” migrants with false promises of employment and financial assistance.After the DeSantis administration dismissed reports of a second flight, this time to Delaware, migrants in San Antonio told the Miami-Herald how they were lured to scheduled flight to the state with false promises...
Washington Examiner
Biden seen as flip-flopping on the pandemic, again
Critics are once again accusing President Joe Biden of flip-flopping on the pandemic — this time with potential legal implications over his $500 billion student debt transfer. Biden has raised eyebrows throughout 2022 for citing the pandemic when it fits his policy goals and declaring it over when it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Critics flood Twitter after Biden declares COVID-19 pandemic is over: 'Irresponsible and misleading'
President Biden claimed the COVID-19 pandemic is "over" during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday, sparking intense backlash from both conservative and liberal voices across social media who called out his administration's recent mixed messaging. "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID, we're still...
To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion
As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
Joe Biden Says the COVID-19 Pandemic Is ‘Over’ in ‘60 Minutes’ Interview
U.S. President Joe Biden declared that he thinks the coronavirus pandemic is “over” in an interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, which aired Sunday. “The pandemic is over,” he told host Scott Pelley. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.” The World Health Organization still classifies COVID-19 as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, with the U.S. recording an average of more than 400 deaths per day from the virus, according to data from The New York Times. But world leaders like Biden have been speaking...
DeSantis trashes president on economy: ‘Rule of thumb’ is ‘study what Biden's doing and then do the opposite’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took some shots at President Biden Sunday evening, claiming that the White House has crippled the economy with its policies. Speaking at a rally in Wisconsin, DeSantis said the administration's "massive spending" led to high inflation, and the response has hurt the American people further. "[W]e're...
Miranda Devine lambasts Biden for denying ties to Hunter's shady business dealings: 'He's a practiced liar'
"The Laptop from Hell" author Miranda Devine slammed President Biden as a "practiced liar" after he claimed his innocence from son Hunter's shady business dealings declared during a Sunday interview on CBS' "60 Minutes." During a Monday appearance on FOX Business' "Varney & Co.," Devine also argued that Biden cannot be trusted, saying she is "not sure we should take his word for it" concerning his ties to the scandal.
King Charles III can ‘learn’ from Biden’s ‘example,’ claims Washington Post columnist
Washington Post columnist James Hohmann claimed Friday that the United Kingdom’s newly crowned King Charles III could learn from President Biden’s "example" of leadership. While comparing the two men, the column argued both "see themselves as a bulwark against forces trying to overthrow everything they stand for" and "each grapples with unfavorable comparisons to his predecessor."
Why Biden’s ‘end of pandemic’ statement is not a big deal
President Biden announced that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Medical experts responded with evidence that this is not the case. Even the White House later announced that nothing has changed about the pandemic and that all precautions necessary to suppress the spread of the virus and its impact on the population remain intact and appropriate.
WATCH LIVE: President Biden to address U.N. General Assembly
President Biden delivers remarks before the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly
Comments / 0