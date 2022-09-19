ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Student project teaches water conservation in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some junior high students in Boardman are learning valuable lessons in water conservation and the environment. A ribbon was cut held Wednesday for newly finished improvements to the Rain Garden at Glenwood Junior High. Recently, the school installed new tables, benches and raised garden plots,...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

YSU faculty union denounces possible cuts to 11 departments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The president of Youngtown State University’s faculty union, Mark Vopat, has released a statement saying the union denounces the possibility of cuts to 11 academic programs. This comes after 26 programs were discontinued last year. Vopat said, “It’s impossible to overstate how much chaos...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Riding center to host Harvest Celebration

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Camelot Center is getting ready to host its Harvest Benefit Celebration this weekend. The Harvest Benefit will take place this Saturday at the Center on Barclay Messerly Road in Southington. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event includes live music from The Syndicate band,...
SOUTHINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Boardman, OH
Sports
Boardman, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Boardman, OH
Boardman, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Entertainment
WYTV.com

Youngstown leader launches new program for residents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is launching a new organization to help people who want to get involved in community activity. Derrick McDowell says there are many people who would like to give back or get involved but don’t know where to begin or to whom to reach out. So, he is launching a new initiative called “We Are a Generation.”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

YSU could face more department cuts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a memo sent on Monday to Youngstown State University’s faculty, Provost Brien Smith listed 11 departments where cuts could be made. The cuts would make up for money lost from a 4 percent decrease in full-time enrollment. The following departments are on the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Spartans#Phoenix Photography#Boardman Athletics#Boardman Schools
Cleveland.com

Ohio Super 25: Massillon forces shakeup after upset of St. Edward

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WYTV.com

DEK hockey facility coming to Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Hermitage announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a grant for a new DEK hockey facility. According to a press release, the city has been awarded a $231,000 grant from the Commonwealth Finance Authority Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program. City manager Gary...
HERMITAGE, PA
WYTV.com

Hometown Hero spreads awareness of ovarian cancer

(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero dedicates her time to spreading awareness for ovarian cancer, which is known as the “silent killer” because it is difficult to diagnose early. Erin Flanagan Lonsway, the executive director of the Rose Mary Flanagan Ovarian Cancer Foundation, accepted her Hometown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Power outage leads to delay for Hubbard Schools

(WKBN)- Power has been restored after thousands lost power in Mahoning and Trumbull counties Wednesday morning. Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, it was reported that approximately 2,300 people lost power in Trumbull County. The majority of these outages were in Hubbard Township, where over 1,900 people were affected. This means that 80% of people served in Hubbard Township temporarily lost power.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
mahoningmatters.com

AMAZING JOURNEY | Chaney football team comes from way behind to earn state ranking

To appreciate the journey the Chaney High School football team has made, pause to consider how it started. In 2017, there was no Cowboys football team as the school was in the final year of an eight-year break of not fielding a squad. Six years earlier, Chaney was converted into a visual and performing arts and STEM school, and its athletic programs were eliminated.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy