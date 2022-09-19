Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Student project teaches water conservation in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some junior high students in Boardman are learning valuable lessons in water conservation and the environment. A ribbon was cut held Wednesday for newly finished improvements to the Rain Garden at Glenwood Junior High. Recently, the school installed new tables, benches and raised garden plots,...
WYTV.com
YSU faculty union denounces possible cuts to 11 departments
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The president of Youngtown State University’s faculty union, Mark Vopat, has released a statement saying the union denounces the possibility of cuts to 11 academic programs. This comes after 26 programs were discontinued last year. Vopat said, “It’s impossible to overstate how much chaos...
Offensive, racially charged homecoming invitation causes local outrage
An offensive, racially charged sign used by a high school student to invite a date to homecoming is generating outrage within the Garfield Local School District and online.
WYTV.com
Riding center to host Harvest Celebration
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Camelot Center is getting ready to host its Harvest Benefit Celebration this weekend. The Harvest Benefit will take place this Saturday at the Center on Barclay Messerly Road in Southington. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event includes live music from The Syndicate band,...
Local member of International Association of Firefighters honored
Lieutenant Don Beauchene, Jr. was recognized this weekend during the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Get to know Grove City’s Anthony Nemec: Big 22 Contender
2022 marks the 17th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22
WYTV.com
Youngstown leader launches new program for residents
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is launching a new organization to help people who want to get involved in community activity. Derrick McDowell says there are many people who would like to give back or get involved but don’t know where to begin or to whom to reach out. So, he is launching a new initiative called “We Are a Generation.”
WYTV.com
Local coach reaches major OHSAA milestone
East Liverpool head coach Dan McKinstry recorded his OHSAA-record 800th career victory in Monday night's 3-0 win over Harrison Central.
Ohio Super 25: Massillon forces shakeup after upset of St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
Get to know Farrell’s Kylon Wilson: Big 22 Contender
2022 marks the 17th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22
WTRF
Steubenville High School Scores Big with Ohio Department of Education
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Each year, the Ohio Department of Education evaluates Ohio Schools in several different categories, and just as the students do, each school in the state receives a report card. This year Steubenville High School has received a near perfect report. The 2022 Ohio School Report...
WYTV.com
DEK hockey facility coming to Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Hermitage announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a grant for a new DEK hockey facility. According to a press release, the city has been awarded a $231,000 grant from the Commonwealth Finance Authority Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program. City manager Gary...
WYTV.com
Hometown Hero spreads awareness of ovarian cancer
(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero dedicates her time to spreading awareness for ovarian cancer, which is known as the “silent killer” because it is difficult to diagnose early. Erin Flanagan Lonsway, the executive director of the Rose Mary Flanagan Ovarian Cancer Foundation, accepted her Hometown...
Get to know Austintown Fitch’s Brian Robinson: Big 22 Contender
2022 marks the 17th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22
Ohio school board member censured following dress code controversy
Chardon School Board member, Todd Albright, has become the center of a dress code controversy.
WFMJ.com
Hubbard Schools delayed after outages in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties
FirstEnergy has restored power to hundreds of homes and businesses in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties early Wednesday. As of 6:24 a.m., 2,300 customers in Trumbull County and 49 customers in Mahoning County were in the dark, according to the utility. Most of the outages were in Hubbard Township, but the...
WYTV.com
Power outage leads to delay for Hubbard Schools
(WKBN)- Power has been restored after thousands lost power in Mahoning and Trumbull counties Wednesday morning. Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, it was reported that approximately 2,300 people lost power in Trumbull County. The majority of these outages were in Hubbard Township, where over 1,900 people were affected. This means that 80% of people served in Hubbard Township temporarily lost power.
Get to know Farrell’s Kabron Smith: Big 22 Contender
2022 marks the 17th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22
mahoningmatters.com
AMAZING JOURNEY | Chaney football team comes from way behind to earn state ranking
To appreciate the journey the Chaney High School football team has made, pause to consider how it started. In 2017, there was no Cowboys football team as the school was in the final year of an eight-year break of not fielding a squad. Six years earlier, Chaney was converted into a visual and performing arts and STEM school, and its athletic programs were eliminated.
