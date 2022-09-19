Read full article on original website
Why Is This Still In The Road On SR-240 In Tri-Cities?
Everyday for the last month I have to avoid hitting this THING with my tire as I turn the corner from the Blue Bridge on SR-240. Isn't that someone's job to remove huge chunks of stuff in the roadway? Who's job is it?. The THING I am talking about is...
Worst Tri-City Air Disaster? 17 Died at Richland Airport in 1978
The recent non-injury crash at the Pasco Airport made us think back in history to 1978. Fortunately, the airplane that had some sort of malfunction with the landing gear at Pasco did not cause any injuries. But February 10th, 1978 was deadly at Richland. Columbia Airlines Beechcraft plane goes down...
Missing Couple Sought by Grant County Deputies
A mysterious disappearance has Grant County Deputies investigating, and seeking leads. According to the GCSO, the woman pictured in our story, 53-year-old Theresa Bergman was last seen around 12:40 AM Sunday morning September 18th. in the Spokane International Airport. The GCSO says her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman (also of Moses Lake) had gone to the airport to pick her up.
Report of Second Plane Crash in as Many Days was Actually a Drill
(Pasco, WA) -- An accidental misreporting of an additional aircraft crash at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, WA Wednesday morning around 9:15 am. According to Ben Shearer with Pasco Fire, the incident was actually a training exercise which had been planned for months in advance. Residents were already on edge after the near calamitous aircraft crash yesterday of a private jet which skidded down the runway, catching fire at about 7 am. 10 employees of Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute were onboard the plane, though luckily nobody was hurt in the crash.
Failure to Yield Leads to Death in Grant County Crash
A 27-ear-old Moses Lake man is dead, and a woman is seriously hurt after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Grant County. The driver apparently turned onto the road in the path of semi-truck. The Grant County Sheriff's Department says it's likely driver error led to a fatality around 12:34 PM...
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
Moses Lake Man Busted, Used Fake Business to get COVID Relief
The man's sentencing hearing will be coming up on January 5th, 2023. Moses Lake man creates fake catering business to get COVID business funds. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern Washington (Federal court) announced Wednesday a Moses Lake man has agreed to a plea deal concerning his stealing COVID relief funds.
Airbnb in Kennewick Provides Exciting Adventures With Alpacas
You can have an exciting stay in Kennewick with alpacas!. If you have company coming to visit, or want an exciting weekend for yourself, with friendly alpacas, there IS a place to do this! And it's here, in Tri-Cities!. You're invited to stay on a working alpaca farm, where they...
Officer Involved Fatal Shooting in Wapato Early Thursday
The case is being turned over to the Yakima County SIU, or Special Investigations Unit. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has released some information about the incident. Casey Schilperoort of the YCSO stated Deputies were involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 500 block of North McKinley Road in Wapato. Specifics of the case were not released except that it was an Officer-involved shooting.
Pasco Airport’s Worst Airplane Crash Remembered Sadly After All These Years
Two Major Airplane Crashes Occurred At The Pasco Airport 20 Years Apart. The recent airplane crash at the Pasco Airport has many sadly remembering the biggest airplane crash to occur in the Tri-Cities. 99.9% of the time, flights in and out of the Pasco Airport go off without a hitch...
Basin City Car Prowler Tied to Multiple Other Crimes
If you live in or around Basin City and have been burglarized, there's a chance this guy did it. Franklin County Deputies nail car prowler, and find a lot of other evidence. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20th, Franklin County Deputies were called to a residence near Basin City. The victim told dispatch her car had been broken into and the suspect appeared to still be close by.
Fatal Walla Walla Homicide Suspect ID’d, Man is from Kennewick
Walla Walla Police have now released the name of a suspect arrested in connection with what appears to be a fatal assault. Man found unresponsive around 8:30 AM Monday morning. Walla Walla Police were sent to an apartment complex in the 400 block of South 1st. where they found an unconscious man in one of the units. He was also not breathing.
KSD Invites Parents to View HIV/AIDS Growth/Development Plans
The Kennewick School District plans to have HIV/AIDS materials available for parents to review during a public session on October 20th. These are for 4th and 5th graders. According to information from KSD PIO Robyn Chastain:. "Kennewick School District nursing staff will provide an HIV/AIDS and growth and development curriculum...
