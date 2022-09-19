Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
Child located while search for stolen truck continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the theft happened at 3402 North Emerson Avenue around 10:20 a.m. A 2006 red Nissan pick-up truck was taken with a 2-year-old child in the back seat. Police say...
Fox 59
Construction workers help to reunite kidnapped two-year-old with mother
Construction workers got quite a surprise Tuesday when a toddler was dropped off at their job site near Speedway. Construction workers help to reunite kidnapped two-year-old …. Indiana education leaders working to expand career …. Shelby County school district to arm staff members. Funeral and viewing announced for Richmond police...
Fox 59
License plate reader helps track down stolen truck
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East and North District have tracked down a red pickup truck that was stolen Tuesday morning from a gas station parking lot and had a child inside. https://fox59.com/news/license-plate-reader-helps-track-down-stolen-truck/
Fox 59
Ongoing violence in Broad Ripple leaves community frustrated
On Sunday, police were called to the Kassebaum Building, along Guilford Avenue, for a stabbing just after 2 a.m. Ongoing violence in Broad Ripple leaves community …. Search underway for man wanted out of Howard County. Community honors fallen Richmond police K9 officer …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Statehouse committee studies bail disparities
INDIANAPOLIS — Tanisha King told state lawmakers that when her son was murdered by a teenager in Evansville last spring, she was dumfounded to learn that the suspect was out on bond on a previous gun charge. ”It set a fire underneath me because the boy was 15,” she...
Fox 59
Walmart now can bring groceries right to your fridge
INDIANAPOLIS — Want fresh groceries from Walmart delivered right to your doorstep? How about directly to your fridge?. Walmart announced they will now be bringing InHome delivery services to the residents of Indianapolis. InHome delivery services allow customers to order groceries and more from Walmart and have them delivered...
Fox 59
Homeless puppy was ‘Lucky’ find for man cleaning litter from Indy roads
INDIANAPOLIS — A dog named Lucky stumbled across his person on the side of the road, and vice versa. Ramón Pena, a lead crew member for Interstate Business Solutions, felt a tug on his pant leg while he was working to clean up litter and trash from Indy’s south side. He turned around to find a puppy that appeared to be just a few weeks old. Pretty quickly, Pena knew he wanted to take the dog home.
Fox 59
Columbus man arrested in murder investigation
A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/columbus-man-arrested-in-murder-investigation/
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
Vehicles on fire at Lebanon towing business
Several fire crews are on scene at a towing business in Lebanon, Indiana, where several cars are burning tonight. https://fox59.com/news/vehicles-on-fire-at-lebanon-towing-business/
Fox 59
Person killed in near north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Illinois Street on report of a person shot. Upon...
Fox 59
Search underway for man wanted out of Howard County
Police in Howard County are looking for a wanted man. Search underway for man wanted out of Howard County. Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana …. Man with 6 warrants leads police on chase in stolen …. Beech Grove man sentenced for dual arsons dealing …. Bloomington armed suspect...
Fox 59
Mental health wellness summit kicks off at Indianapolis Convention Center
Wellness Summit to take place at the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce. Mental health wellness summit kicks off at Indianapolis …. Indiana education leaders working to expand career …. Shelby County school district to arm staff members. Funeral and viewing announced for Richmond police …. Girl hit by truck while waiting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
The City Moms: 3 Midwest travel destinations for fall break
INDIANAPOLIS — Fall break is coming up, so you already know Jeanine Bobenmoyer of The City Moms is ready with road trip suggestions. Flying the whole family can be expensive, particularly when you book last minute, so these are all in the Midwest and drivable. Bobenmoyer is chief mom...
Fox 59
FOX59 Call to Win: Brown Co. Music Center prize pack
1. Sponsors. This watch to win call in sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and Elevate (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
Fox 59
Indianapolis strikes deal to begin Towne & Terrace turnaround
INDIANAPOLIS — There may be no more troubled stretch of pavement in Indianapolis than the streets of the Towne & Terrace community on the northeast side. The scene of multiple murders, the killing of an armed woman by a security guard two years ago and the general dilapidated condition of several of the townhomes make Towne & Terrace a challenge to the owners, residents, health officials and police officers who are in and out of the neighborhood near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.
Fox 59
Where Is Sherman? Lola Blu Boutique
BROAD RIPPLE– Summer temps are hanging on, but fall fashion time is just around the corner. Long sleeves, sweaters, boots.. what’s trending this fall? Sherman is getting a look at a boutique in Broad Ripple. For more information on Lola Blu Boutique click here.
Fox 59
Deadly Sunday night shooting marks 2nd homicide in the same near west side Indy neighborhood in 3 days
An Indianapolis man is dead following an overnight shooting on the city's near west side. Just after 10 o'clock Sunday night, police say 45-year old James Loynes was shot to death inside a home near 10th and Centennial.
Fox 59
Longest tracked tornado in state history on this date twenty years ago
In recent years new studies have revised the Indiana weather records deeming the Ellettsville tornado the longest tracked in history. Do you remember where you were on this day 20 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002. One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Second Stories in McCordsville
As it turns to fall, it’s time to bring back that warm and cozy feeling around the house. Sherman visited the mother-daughter shop Second Stories in McCordsville to look for fall home decor. For more information about Second Stories, click here.
Fox 59
Mike G’s favorite spot in Indy for Pakistani, Indian food
INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re a fan of Indian, Pakistani or Middle Eastern food, Mike Gillis, aka Mike G, says you have to check out Chapati. Gillis, a food and lifestyle influencer, brought Chapati CEO Maisum Farid to talk about the homestyle cooking based on his mom’s recipes, which have been passed down from generation to generation. They serve slow-cooked dishes that have marinated for 24 hours, as well as fusion dishes and street food.
Comments / 0