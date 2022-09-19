Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Triple shooting across from Indy church result of argument among coworkers
Police said a triple shooting across from an Indianapolis church began as an argument among three landscaping coworkers. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/2-critically-injured-in-shooting-near-church-on-indys-near-north-side/
Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday morning on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of East Washington Street, near South Arlington Avenue, just before 10 a.m. When police arrived, they found someone who...
1 dead, 2 wounded in 'shootout' at Cumberland gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and two other people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted outside an east Indianapolis convenience store. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Daeshua Lamont Reese of Indianapolis. Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7...
WISH-TV
IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died Tuesday night in a hit-and-run incident on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 10 p.m., officers received a report of a male body lying in the center of State Road 37 on the southbound lanes, just north of Epler Avenue.
Police investigate hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian on South Harding Street
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for the vehicle that hit and killed a man on the city's southwest side late Tuesday. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Harding Street (State Road 37) at Epler Avenue, which is just south of Interstate 465. Police said an off-duty civilian...
Man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver on State Road 37 in Indianapolis
Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.
Police looking for help finding vehicle connected to deadly hit-and-run
Police are asking for help finding a vehicle that is possibly connected to a hit-and-run crash that left an Indianapolis man dead.
cbs4indy.com
Shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the...
wrtv.com
Indy man guilty of murder after ambushing, shooting man in January 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder following the January 2022 homicide death of 29-year-old Marlin Kiser in the 12000 block of Aristocrat Drive North. Andre Johnson was convicted of murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon after a 2-day trial. On...
Fox 59
Man hit and killed on west side
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis' west side, police confirmed. Community honors fallen Richmond police K9 officer …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: September 19, 2022. Bark in the Park at Victory Field. Ongoing violence in Broad Ripple leaves community …. Marion...
WIBC.com
3 Dead after Weekend Crash in Police Chase
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has announced deaths in a crash during a police chase over the weekend, one of the deaths being a 12-year-old girl. The crash happened late Saturday morning on I-465. IMPD was chasing a suspect, Cory Lemasters, who was wanted for multiple warrants including ones related to methamphetamine and being a felon with a firearm.
Man dead after shooting in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD said the shooting happened in an alley near 12th and Illinois streets. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Ozell R. Williams. Police have not...
Police: Man with 6 warrants leads police on chase in stolen truck, crashes into home
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a stolen truck was driven into a home on Indy’s south east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., police noticed the truck of a man in his 20’s with six active warrants, including auto theft, cocaine, possession […]
Fox 59
Child located while search for stolen truck continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the theft happened at 3402 North Emerson Avenue around 10:20 a.m. A 2006 red Nissan pick-up truck was taken with a 2-year-old child in the back seat. Police say...
Effingham Radio
Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning
An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
Fox 59
Search underway for man wanted out of Howard County
Police in Howard County are looking for a wanted man. Search underway for man wanted out of Howard County. Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana …. Man with 6 warrants leads police on chase in stolen …. Beech Grove man sentenced for dual arsons dealing …. Bloomington armed suspect...
Fox 59
Father of deadly shooting victim becomes youth advocate
A teenager from Madison County is going on trial for murder. The victim's father is watching closely, and since his son's death has become a youth advocate in an effort to turn them from violence.
Fox 59
Construction workers help to reunite kidnapped two-year-old with mother
Construction workers got quite a surprise Tuesday when a toddler was dropped off at their job site near Speedway. Construction workers help to reunite kidnapped two-year-old …. Indiana education leaders working to expand career …. Shelby County school district to arm staff members. Funeral and viewing announced for Richmond police...
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
Westfield PD trying to identify smash and grab burglar
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is trying to identify a man suspected in a smash and grab at a Great Clips. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the man is accused of busting out the South Waterleaf Drive Great Clips door with a large rock. The man then went in through the broken door.
