ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Cops investigating fan who allegedly struck Kyler Murray

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDvK3_0i1rRUGl00

Las Vegas police are investigating allegations that a fan struck Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray in the aftermath of the Cardinals' stunning 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders on Sunday.

Several social media videos show a fan reaching out with a flat hand and striking Murray in the face as he celebrated the game-winning fumble return touchdown with Cardinals fans in attendance.

"The Raiders are aware of the incident and are cooperating with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department on its investigation," the Raiders said in a statement to USA Today.

Murray immediately confronted the fan who hit him before removing himself from the area.

The Cardinals forced overtime and the Raiders had the ball when a big hit on Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow dislodged the ball. The Cardinals' Byron Murphy Jr. scooped and scored to end the game, setting off the raucous celebration.

Murray threw for 277 yards and a touchdown in guiding the Cardinals to 16 fourth-quarter points to force OT.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Kyler Murray Has Surprising Message For Fan Who Hit Him

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was pretty fired up after catching a hand to the face from a Raiders fan following Sunday's game (and understandably so). But after some time passed, it appears cooler heads have prevailed; with the two-time Pro Bowler not sounding overly upset over the situation. “No hard...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Rockies' IF Rodgers to injured list, Tovar called up

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday with a left hamstring strain, and the team called up infielder Ezequiel Tovar from Triple-A Albuquerque. The move with Rodgers was retroactive to Monday. He left Sunday’s game at the Chicago Cubs early due to tightness in the hamstring. Tovar is one of the Rockies’ top prospects. He batted .318 through 66 games with Double-A Hartford before a groin injury sidelined him for more than two months. He was reinstated from the injured list last week and placed with Albuquerque where he was 7-for-21 with a home run and two RBIs in five games before being called up. ___
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch

Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
NFL
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
268
Followers
1K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy